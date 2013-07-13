The Ken Watanabe samurai remake of ‘Unforgiven’ gets a full trailer and a familiar poster

File this under badass projects that I had no idea were happening. I guess the news of a samurai remake of Clint Eastwood’s “Unforgiven” made the rounds nearly a year ago, and I either glossed over it or missed it completely. Now a few trailers and a poster for the film have surfaced and, well, I’m totally on board.
Westerns and samurai films have a special bond. “Yojimbo” and “Seven Samurai” were remade as “A Fistful of Dollars” and “The Magnificent Seven” respectively. But now it’ll go the other direction as David Webb Peoples’s screenplay (which was originally called “The Cut-Whore Killings” and “The William Munny Killings”) will be remade as a Samurai film.
The film is directed by Lee Sang-il and stars Ken Watanabe in the Munny role. There’s a lot of promise in something like this. I know everyone has remake-itis but this is something I’d love to see, personally. The story takes place in 1880 at the start of the Meiji period in Japan. Watanabe plays a feared former swordsman of the fallen Edo shogunate. He takes up bounty hunting in the years after his wife, who transformed him from a life of killing, has passed away.
Clint Eastwood’s “Unforgiven,” which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, was nominated for nine Oscars. It won the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Gene Hackman) and Best Film Editing and is, in my mind, one of the absolute gems of the genre.
Watanabe starred in Eastwood’s 2005 Oscar nominee “Letters from Iwo Jima.”
Check out the new Japaense trailer for the remake below, as well as a side-by-side comparison between the two films’ posters.
“Unforgiven (Yurusarezaru mono)” is set for release in Japan on September 13. I want to see it.
Me, too. It’s just SO weird. The kind of cross-pollination between the western- and the chambara genres continues, and I’m totally up for this remake. A couple of things make it interesting:
-First, the symmetry of the thing. Eastwood got his breakthrough in a western that is a remake of a Kurosawa movie that is in turn influenced by American westerns.
-I’ll basically watch Ken Watanabe in anything.
-It looks frickin’ epic.
-Just… it could be crap, but what if it’s good? If they manage to both faithfully translate Eastwoods film to a Japanese setting while adding the cultural perspective? It could be rally awesome!
Oh, and do Gran Torino next.
I’d heard about this project and I’ve been quietly worrying, because Eastwood’s Unforgiven is one of my favourite films, and I’d have never thought it ‘needed’ a remake. But now that I’ve seen the trailer, I feel a bit better. This version could be good. The only thing I wonder about is, there were a few shots that looked to be shot-for-shot lifts from Clint’s version (e.g. the high angle of the two men tied up on the floor – and indeed, the general texture of the cinematography), and so I hope this film is going to be more than just an imitation in Samurai costume. But there’s a lot to recommend it – Ken Watanabe, for starters. And for some rason, I really like that the poster is inspired by the iconic one of Clint’s back. When I first saw the Clint teaser, somewhere in the summer of ’92, I just knew it was going to be one of his best films. It was the simplicity of it.
I had that poster on my wall for years.
