The Killers’ Brandon Flowers’ solo album ‘Flamingo’ to take flight in September

Earlier this month, a new song “Crossfire” began streaming on Brandon Flowers’ website, hence, our June 15 Song Of The Day.

Now, even more details have arrived on The Killers frontman’s solo debut, “Flamingo.”

That 10-track birdie will take flight on Sept. 14 via Island, with production help from Stuart Price (who helmed the band’s latest “Day & Age”), Brendan O’Brien (Pearl Jam, Stone Temple Pilots) and Daniel Lanois (Bob Dylan, U2).

Jenny Lewis — who was featured in Tuesday’s Song Of The Day — is also providing backing vocals on two different tracks.

“Flamingo” is “inextricably tied to Vegas in both showmanship and ideology,” according to a release, which calls it “a classic American rock album,” first and foremost — surprising, considering the electro-glitter that is “Crossfire.” Other song titles include “Jilted Lovers and Broken Hearts,” “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas,” “Playing with Fire” and “Only the Young.”

Flowers originally presented songs from “Flamingo” to his band for a new effort, but the quartet decided to take and “extended break” after seven straight years of making records and touring. Flowers wrote the tunes on the road and recorded them in the band’s own studio.

Flowers will be performing “select live shows” this fall in promoting the effort. “Crossfire” is currently on sale via iTunes.