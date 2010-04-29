The Killers’ frontman Flowers announces solo album

Head to thekillersmusic.com or brandonflowersmusic.com and get the same simple impression: The Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers is stepping out on his own for a solo album.

Titled “Flamingo,” the set has no release date yet, but would be singers’ first effort done outside of the group. There is currently a music loop of about 1:30 on those websites, mostly a beat, a slide guitar riff, and Flowers’ breathing out a simple “hah “syllable vocal line. Whatever it is, we like it. If it’s anything like “Human,” we’ll really really like it.

The Las Vegas-based band alluded to big announcements in their Twitter earlier in the week, declaring: “Check back here… for real news, true stories, big updates, and sights & sounds both new and old.”

They were largely dormant since last Tweeting in February. The group only recently concluded their Day & Age tour, which included some cancelations earlier in the year: Flowers was a dealt a blow on Feb. 11, when his mother died. Perhaps that provides some inspiration for the songwriting?

The Killers’ last album, “Day & Age,” was out in November 2008.

