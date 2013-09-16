Listen: The Killers’ new ‘Night’ song is very obviously produced by M83

The Killers and M83 got together, and their song together, “Shot at the Night,” sounds precisely what you’d think an M83-Killers combo would sound like.

A little space-rock meets John Hughes closing credits jam meets Brandon Flowers’ fatalistic longings in “Night,” which is one of two new songs that grace “Direct Hits,” the Killers’ newly announced greatest hits album now due in November. “Direct Hits” includes tunes like “Mr Brightside,” “Human,” “Smile Like You Mean It” and “Miss Atomic Bomb,” songs from the rock-pop band’s four studio sets.

The other previously unreleased song on “Direct Hits” is “Just Another Girl,” a collaboration with producer Stuart Price, who helmed the Killers’ “Day & Age” (2008). The Deluxe version of “Hits” will include a Calvin Harris remix of “When You Were Young,” the demo of “Brightside” and “Battle Born’s” “Be Still.” A fan deluxe version (oh, we’re playing this little game…) will have the deluxe version of the album plus a DVD of a documentary on the band and five 10″ vinyl records of the songs off of “Direct Hits.” A fan deluxe supernova includes a hug from Flowers. I made that last one up.

“Direct Hits” is out on Nov. 11, aka Lady Gaga “ARTPOP” Day.

Check-in at the breakdown circa 3:00 and blast off. Seems like a much more short-term appropriation of Anthony Gonzalez’ talents than that “Oblivion” soundtrack…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here is the tracklist for “Direct Hits”:

1. Mr Brightside

2. Somebody Told Me

3. Smile Like You Mean It

4. All These Things That I”ve Done

5. When You Were Young

6. Read My Mind

7. For Reasons Unknown

8. Human

9. Spaceman

10. A Dustland Fairytale

11. Runaways

12. Miss Atomic Bomb

13. The Way It Was

14. Shot At The Night

15. Just Another Girl

Deluxe Version Also Includes…

16. Mr. Brightside (Original Demo)

17. When You Were Young (Calvin Harris Remix)

18. Be Still

**Plus a never-before-seen Killers Documentary DVD**