Watch: The Killers’ new video for ‘Shot At The Night’

Bella Heathcote plays a maid who gets her prince in The Killers” new video for “Shot At The Night,” the first single from the band”s best-of collection, “Direct Hits,” out Nov. 11.

Faster than you can say “Blackjack,” she ditches her cleaning cart for an evening out with her dark and mysterious Romeo, played by Max Minghella, and his friends, who are all perfectly fine with the Cinderella-in-the-making crashing their evening. She returns to the hotel before she turns into a pumpkin, but keeps her magic slipper.

Ever see the Jennifer Lopez/Ralph Fiennes movie, “Maid In Manhattan?” It”s kind of like that but shorter and cuter and there”s no “happily ever after”…as far as we know.

Filmed at The Cosmopolitan, the clip serves as a love letter to the Killers” hometown, Las Vegas, with the city lovingly shot.