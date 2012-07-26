Watch the Killers’ ‘Runaways’ spacey music video

Do you ever just look at the stars and, like, confess your dreams? Do you see Brandon Flowers there, or is he the manifestation confession?

The Killers have unleashed their music video for single “Runaways,” a combo of the abstract and performance video that leave vapor trails of fist-pumping, tear-streaming rock sonically akin to Asia’s “Heat of the Moment.” The band opts for brilliant pops of color with a lot of black background as frontman Flowers recounts his seemingly doomed romance. It also looks like the performance screen for “Rock Band,” without the actual game. Everybody looks good, refreshed.

They should be. It’s been four years since the band’s last “Day & Age,” and with the new album “Battle Born” due on Sept. 18, it will have been almost exactly two years since Flowers dropped his solo debut “Flamingo.”

“Runaways” bowed on the Hot 100 this week after its first week of radio and sales, at No. 78.

The group is preparing to announce more tour dates, and played a club show at New York’s Webster Hall just this week.