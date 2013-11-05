Listen to The Killers’ romantic new ballad ‘Just Another Girl’

11.05.13 5 years ago

The Killers may have enough hits to fill an album, but they’re still intent on producing more. The Las Vegas rock-pop band has released a new single, “Just Another Girl,” off its upcoming best-of collection “Direct Hits.” Listen below.

“Just Another Girl” is a love ballad that pairs Brandon Flowers’ melancholy croon with bluesy guitar and soft synths. As previously reported, the song reunites the Killers with producer Stuart Price, who worked on their 2008 album “Day & Age.”

It’s the second of two new songs that will appear on “Direct Hits,” due Nov. 11. The band collaborated with M83 for the other new track, “Shot at the Night,” and produced an accompanying video, included below.

Get More: 

The Killers,

The 15-song “Direct Hits” collection will feature “Mr Brightside,” “Human,” “Smile Like You Mean It” and “Miss Atomic Bomb,” and the deluxe version will include a Calvin Harris remix of “When You Were Young” and previously unreleased demos. Pre-order it here.

Around The Web

TAGSBrandon FlowersDirect HitsJust Another Girlm83Shot AT the Nightstuart pricethe killers

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP