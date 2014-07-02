‘The Killing’ Final Season trailer teases a coverup and a new crime

The fourth and final season of “The Killing” is coming to Netflix on August 1 and, as promised, the first trailer indicates that we're picking things up in the immediate aftermath of the third season finale.

It was that third season finale, leaving Mireille Enos's Linden and Joel Kinnaman's Holder in ethical and legal limbo, that spawned sufficient audience concern that, after AMC cancelled “The Killing,” led Netflix to step in to order six episodes to cap off the series run.

Netflix has been dropping “Killing” first-looks aggressively over the past two weeks.

Last week we got the first image from the season, featuring new addition Joan Allen, who plays the headmaster at a military school rocked by a murder involving one of its students.

Earlier this week, Netflix presented the first key art for the new season. I didn't have time to write it up on Monday, but here it is.

The season's tag line, “The Past Can't Be Washed Away,” plays heavily into the newly released Season 4 trailer, which finds Holder and Linden apparently dealing with the coverup to the crime from last season. As those of us watching “Friday Night Lights” Season 2 for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast can tell you, committing an out-of-character violent act is bad, but the coverup is inevitably worse. So if you get a strong Tyra/Landry vibe from what Linden and Holder appear to be going through, you're not the only one.

The trailer also features our first look at Allen's Colonel Margaret Rayne in motion. Guess what? I don't 100 percent trust her. Crazy, right?

Also crazy? For at least two-thirds of the trailer, it doesn't appear to be raining in the trailer. Yes, it's raining over the various logos, but for a lot of the imagery, it's merely dark and cloudy, but not rainy at all. Perhaps this will be “The Killing” like we've never seen it before — Periodically dry.

Anyway… “The Killing” returns on August 1 with all six episodes going up on Netflix.

The trailer is above.

Are you excited? For the fourth season of “The Killing,” I mean.