‘The Killing’ Final Season trailer teases a coverup and a new crime

The fourth and final season of “The Killing” is coming to Netflix on August 1 and, as promised, the first trailer indicates that we're picking things up in the immediate aftermath of the third season finale.
It was that third season finale, leaving Mireille Enos's Linden and Joel Kinnaman's Holder in ethical and legal limbo, that spawned sufficient audience concern that, after AMC cancelled “The Killing,” led Netflix to step in to order six episodes to cap off the series run.
Netflix has been dropping “Killing” first-looks aggressively over the past two weeks.
Last week we got the first image from the season, featuring new addition Joan Allen, who plays the headmaster at a military school rocked by a murder involving one of its students.
Earlier this week, Netflix presented the first key art for the new season. I didn't have time to write it up on Monday, but here it is.
The season's tag line, “The Past Can't Be Washed Away,” plays heavily into the newly released Season 4 trailer, which finds Holder and Linden apparently dealing with the coverup to the crime from last season. As those of us watching “Friday Night Lights” Season 2 for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast can tell you, committing an out-of-character violent act is bad, but the coverup is inevitably worse. So if you get a strong Tyra/Landry vibe from what Linden and Holder appear to be going through, you're not the only one.
The trailer also features our first look at Allen's Colonel Margaret Rayne in motion. Guess what? I don't 100 percent trust her. Crazy, right?
Also crazy? For at least two-thirds of the trailer, it doesn't appear to be raining in the trailer. Yes, it's raining over the various logos, but for a lot of the imagery, it's merely dark and cloudy, but not rainy at all. Perhaps this will be “The Killing” like we've never seen it before — Periodically dry.
Anyway… “The Killing” returns on August 1 with all six episodes going up on Netflix.
The trailer is above.
Are you excited? For the fourth season of “The Killing,” I mean.
Very exciting! One month! I can’t wait!
Delighted we’re getting closure, thank you Netflix. Still annoyed about all the moaning ” you promised the killer in season 1″ nonsense that tried to bury it. it’s a lot better than some shows still airing
Really? A cover up concerning cops gets compared to an absurd cover up connected to HIGH SCHOOL KIDS?
C’mon.
Leegero – Well… It’s a murder of a whole family that may or may not involve a high school kid. So… Not sure what your problem is…
-Daniel
Dan:
#1: When is one having an opinion a problem?
#2: You are not understanding what I am saying at all, apparently.
“As those of us watching “Friday Night Lights” Season 2 for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast can tell you, committing an out-of-character violent act is bad, but the coverup is inevitably worse. So if you get a strong Tyra/Landry vibe from what Linden and Holder appear to be going through, you’re not the only one.”
I was reacting to this – simply and lightheartedly disagreeing with comparing one out of character violent act from a show about high school kids to one about adult cops. The fact that this upcoming season of The Killing deals with a high school kid has nothing to do with my point.
You’re welcome and have a great day, night and life.
Apologies… I just didn’t understand where you were coming from, largely because I completely forgot that my story made the Landry/Tyra joke at all…
Apologies for not getting you!
But I also wish you a fine day, night and life!
-Daniel