‘The Killing’ Season 4 First Look – Joan Allen inspects the troops

Netflix has released the first official image for the upcoming fourth (and final) season of “The Killing.”

Set to premiere in its six-episode totality on August 1, the network installment of “The Killing” picks up in the immediate aftermath of the Season 3 finale, which was deemed inconclusive enough that fans clamored for additional closure.

The major new cast member this season is, as you can see from the picture above, Oscar nominee Joan Allen, who plays the headmaster of an all-boys military academy.

And what is the context for Allen's involvement? Well, Netflix has offered a full basic plot summary.

Per Netflix: “As Detective Linden (Mireille Enos) and Detective Holder (Joel Kinnaman) struggle to manage the fallout from their rash actions at the end of last season, they are assigned a new case — a picture perfect family is murdered, survived only by the son, Kyle Stansbury (Tyler Ross), who was shot in the head during the massacre. Joan Allen guest stars this season as Colonel Margaret Rayne, the headmaster of the all-boys military academy where Kyle attends. The new season also stars Gregg Henry, Sterling Beaumon and Levi Meaden.”

Netflix wants you to know that the first three seasons of “The Killing” are currently available to stream in advance of the Season 4 premiere.

