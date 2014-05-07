‘The Killing’s’ Michelle Forbes joins final ‘Hunger Games’ film

(CBR) Michelle Forbes is one of those actresses you likely know by face, if not by name. She”s held prominent roles on dramas like “The Killing,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “True Blood,” “24” and “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

Now, Forbes is about to sink her teeth into another fan-friendly project: “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2,” the final film in the four-part “Hunger Games” franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she”ll play Lieutenant Jackson, a soldier from District 13, the rebel district of Panem. The fictional nation has been led to believe that District 13 was demolished years ago, but at the end of “Catching Fire,” the its continued existence was revealed to both audiences and the heroic Katniss Everdeen.

The two-part “Mockingjay” finale hits theaters on Nov. 21, 2014 and Nov. 20, 2015.