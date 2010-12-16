‘The King’s Speech’ and ‘The Fighter’ step into the ring after dominating SAG nominations

WEST HOLLYWOOD – The 17th Annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards nominations were announced early this morning and the industry’s major acting union declared “The King’s Speech,” “The Fighter,” “Black Swan” and “The Kids Are All Right” the big winners.

Potential Oscar champ “The King’s Speech” received four nominations including best ensemble, best actor for Colin Firth, best supporting actor for Geoffrey Rush and best supporting actress for Helena Bonham Carter.

“The Fighter” also knocked up four nods including ensemble, best supporting actor for Christian Bale and two best supporting actress nods for Melissa Leo and Amy Adams.

“The Kids Are All Right” also shined with SAG providing three nominations including best ensemble, best actress for Annette Bening and best supporting actor for Mark Ruffalo, his first nod from the org. “Black Swan” duplicated “Kid’s” three nods with recognition for ensemble, best actress for Natalie Portman and best supporting actress for Mila Kunis.

Golden Globes snub “True Grit” had something of a comeback with Jeff Bridges and newcomer Hailee Steinfeld receiving best actor and best supporting actress nods respectively.

Unexpectedly, Hilary Swank found her fifth career SAG nomination for her leading role in “Conviction.” Robert Duvall landed his sixth for his work in “Get Low.”

Surprisingly absent actors among the movie field included Sam Rockwell for “Conviction,” Andrew Garfield for “The Social Network,” Leslie Manville for “Another Year,” “Blue Valentine’s” Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling and the ensemble casts of “Inception” and “The Town.”

A full list of this year’s film and television nominees can be found here.

The 17th Annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 8 PM ET/PT on TNT and TBS.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow HitFix on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js