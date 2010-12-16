‘The King’s Speech’ and ‘The Fighter’ step into the ring after dominating SAG nominations

WEST HOLLYWOOD – The 17th Annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards nominations were announced early this morning and the industry’s major acting union declared “The King’s Speech,” “The Fighter,” “Black Swan” and “The Kids Are All Right” the big winners.
Potential Oscar champ “The King’s Speech” received four nominations including best ensemble, best actor for Colin Firth, best supporting actor for Geoffrey Rush and best supporting actress for Helena Bonham Carter.
“The Fighter” also knocked up four nods including ensemble, best supporting actor for Christian Bale and two best supporting actress nods for Melissa Leo and Amy Adams.
“The Kids Are All Right” also shined with SAG providing three nominations including best ensemble, best actress for Annette Bening and best supporting actor for Mark Ruffalo, his first nod from the org. “Black Swan” duplicated “Kid’s” three nods with recognition for ensemble, best actress for Natalie Portman and best supporting actress for Mila Kunis.
Golden Globes snub “True Grit” had something of a comeback with Jeff Bridges and newcomer Hailee Steinfeld receiving best actor and best supporting actress nods respectively.
Unexpectedly, Hilary Swank found her fifth career SAG nomination for her leading role in “Conviction.” Robert Duvall landed his sixth for his work in “Get Low.”
Surprisingly absent actors among the movie field included Sam Rockwell for “Conviction,” Andrew Garfield for “The Social Network,” Leslie Manville for “Another Year,” “Blue Valentine’s” Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling and the ensemble casts of “Inception” and “The Town.”
A full list of this year’s film and television nominees can be found here.
The 17th Annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 8 PM ET/PT on TNT and TBS.
Sad to see inception snub i think it deserve a nod more than black swan or even the fighter. I really don’t understand the exclusion of inception in the ensemble category that really was an ensemble piece. I think inception chance of winning is dying fast, unless it mange to sweep the dga, pga, and wga (which is more luckily than the fighter, black swan or true grit).
Other stuff that pissed me off is hilary swank, really she doesn’t deserve a nod and especially in the same year as Annette Bening. Where is michelle william and ryan gosling? Andrew garfield, i thought he was better than jesse Essienberg. Where is jackie weaver, and i don’t think Mila Kunis this much recognition, but i guess they like the award up and coming stars.
I don’t think the Inception snub is that surprising. The SAG Awards reward achievements in acting only, Inception’s key strengths lay in its writing and direction. The acting is solid too, but I understand why The Kids Are Alright was nominated ahead of it. Come the Oscars, when writing, acting, directing, cinematography etc are all considered, I’ve no doubt Inception will see numerous nominations.