‘The King’s Speech’ wins 5 British Independent Film Awards including Best Picture

The 2010 British Independent Film Awards were handed out Sunday evening in London and Tom Hooper’s “The King’s Speech” dominated the night with five wins. The Oscar contender for best picture won best british independent film, best screenplay, best actor (Colin Firth), best supporting actress (Helena Bonham Carter) and best supporting actor (Geoffrey Rush).

Other notable winners included best actress recipient Carey Mulligan for “Never Let Me Go,” foreign film honoree “A Prophet” and three wins for Gareth Edwards’ indie genre flick “Monsters” including best director.

Carter and Liam Neeson were also given honorary awards at the ceremony.

Here’s a full list of the night’s winners:

Best British Independent Film: “The King’s Speech”

Best Foreign Independent Film: “A Prophet”

Best Director: Gareth Edwards, “Monsters”

Best Actress: Carey Mulligan, “Never Let Me Go”

Best Actor: Colin Firth, “The King’s Speech”

Best Supporting Actress: Helena Bonham Carter, “The King’s Speech”

Best Supporting Actor: Geoffrey Rush, “The King’s Speech”

Best Screenplay: David Seidler, “The King’s Speech”

Douglas Hickox Debut Director Award: Clio Barnard, “The Arbor”

Most Promising Newcomer: Joanne Froggatt, “In Our Name”

Best Documentary: “Enemies of the People”

Raindance Award: “Son of Babylon”

Best Achievement in Production: “Monsters”

Best Technical Achievement: “Monsters,” Visual Effects – Gareth Edwards

Best British Short: “Baby”

Special Jury Prize: “Jenne Casarotto”

Richard Harris Award: “Helena Bonham Carter”

Variety Award: “Liam Neeson”

