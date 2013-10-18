Watch: The Krokodil industry speaks about this flesh-eating monster drug

If you’re interested in being horrified for the rest of your life, do a Google image search for “Krokodil.” The effects of this new injectable drug (it’s crushed up codeine, and gasoline!) are more unsettling than anything that’s ever been shown on “The Walking Dead.”
Halloween came early this year.
