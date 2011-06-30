The last airdate of â€˜All My Childrenâ€™ is announced

06.30.11 7 years ago 31 Comments

Soap fans, the end is near. ABC has announced that, after forty-one years, “All My Children” will officially ride into the sunset on Friday, September 23, 1 p.m. EST. But you may want to tune in before then, as actors who have moved on from the show will be returning for one last harrah.

Josh Duhamel (Leo Du Pres), Eva La Rue (Maria Santos), Thorsten Kaye (Zach Slater), Carol Burnett (Verla Grubbs), Kate Collins (Janet Green), Jennifer Bassey (Marion Chandler), Melissa Claire Egan (Annie Chandler) and Leven Rambin (Lily Montgomery) are some of the names that have already been announced, and more are expected.
As we know, “AMC” will be making way for “The Chew,” a chat show for foodies hosted by “Iron Chef” stars Mario Batali and Michael Symon, entertaining expert Clinton Kelly, “Top Chef” alum Carla Hall and health & wellness enthusiast Daphne Oz. The show, which will debut Monday, September 26 at 1 p.m. EST, today launched its Ultimate Food Lover”s Sweepstakes.
A grand prize winner will receive an all-expenses paid trip to New York City, tickets to a taping of “The Chew” (of course), meals at Batali”s restaurants Lupa and Del Posto and a $250 gift certificate to Eataly, supposedly the largest Italian artisanal food and wine marketplace in the world although we have to wonder what Italy says about that. Fifty first prize winners will receive a prize pack of cookbooks and stuff. Viewers can enter on the show”s Facebook page or at abc.com.
So, “AMC” lovers, don”t be sad. Stick around, enter the sweepstakes. Maybe you’ll be able to carb load in the Big Apple to get over your loss. 

TAGSALL MY CHILDRENCarol BurnettJOSH DUHAMELTHE CHEW

