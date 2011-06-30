The last airdate of â€˜All My Childrenâ€™ is announced

Soap fans, the end is near. ABC has announced that, after forty-one years, “All My Children” will officially ride into the sunset on Friday, September 23, 1 p.m. EST. But you may want to tune in before then, as actors who have moved on from the show will be returning for one last harrah.
Josh Duhamel (Leo Du Pres), Eva La Rue (Maria Santos), Thorsten Kaye (Zach Slater), Carol Burnett (Verla Grubbs), Kate Collins (Janet Green), Jennifer Bassey (Marion Chandler), Melissa Claire Egan (Annie Chandler) and Leven Rambin (Lily Montgomery) are some of the names that have already been announced, and more are expected.
As we know, “AMC” will be making way for “The Chew,” a chat show for foodies hosted by “Iron Chef” stars Mario Batali and Michael Symon, entertaining expert Clinton Kelly, “Top Chef” alum Carla Hall and health & wellness enthusiast Daphne Oz. The show, which will debut Monday, September 26 at 1 p.m. EST, today launched its Ultimate Food Lover”s Sweepstakes.
A grand prize winner will receive an all-expenses paid trip to New York City, tickets to a taping of “The Chew” (of course), meals at Batali”s restaurants Lupa and Del Posto and a $250 gift certificate to Eataly, supposedly the largest Italian artisanal food and wine marketplace in the world although we have to wonder what Italy says about that. Fifty first prize winners will receive a prize pack of cookbooks and stuff. Viewers can enter on the show”s Facebook page or at abc.com.
So, “AMC” lovers, don”t be sad. Stick around, enter the sweepstakes. Maybe you’ll be able to carb load in the Big Apple to get over your loss.
I won’t waste my time entering this contest. I’m not sticking with ABC daytime once All My Children goes away. This 29 year old is going off into the sunset the show and isn’t looking back.
Agreed, I have been watching since th day it started and I won’t be watching “The Chew” aren’t there a dozen other shows just like it. Good original idea ABC. Did you ever hear of the Food Network and HGTV?
I will never buy a product that sponsors AMC’s replacement. ABC will lose valuable ratings by doing this. The actors will be missed. Long live Erica,Kendell, and Greenlee
Brilliant move, ABC… ANOTHER cooking show, more talk shows?! I won’t be DVRing either of those. I’ve watched and recorded AMC through audio tape recorder, Beta Max, VCR, DVD, apps, and Dish Sling Box over the course of 36 years. ABC may be off my watch list, as well as the other 2 million plus viewers if you plan to charge for this bad call.
Hel-LO?! Why would AMC fans want to enter THIS contest? Gosh, what a great name: The Chew. Kind of repulsive. Send me to a taping of All My Children!
the show is iconic i will not ever tune into abc during this time slot. i remember this show being on all my life … my grandmother watched and i while not being always faithful have always kept up with it..getting rid of the soaps is like sacriledge…shame on abc
What a sad state of affair for ABC to think that loyal AMC fans will follow the Chew or any other show in the time slot of AMC or OLTL. These shows will live in our hearts for a long time, but the Chew……no thanks. Dave
i wont be watching the chew….my kids are the 4th generation watch AMC and we also love OLTL they will lose all there fans the loyalty was to the day time soaps not talk shows there are way to many of those as it is
“The Chew” – are you kidding me? I won’t be watching ABC at 1 pm anymore, that’s for sure!
right i think this is a big mistake i really cant see them keeping there ratings once they remove all day time soaps
once all my children is off the air i wont be watching channel 7 I’m the third generation watching all my children and my girls are the 4 generations i hope channel 7 knows what there doing i feel more people want our day time soaps than talk shows
why fix something that isn’t broke? bad move.
why fix something that isn’t broke? bad move, abc…bad move.
I too will not watch ABC. I have watched AMC since day 1. How sad this decision was made.
This part “So, â€œAMCâ€ lovers, donâ€™t be sad. Stick around, enter the sweepstakes. Maybe you’ll be able to carb load in the Big Apple to get over your loss.” was very insenistive… I quit TV after this. It’s the only show I watch, and has been there for me to escape for half my life. These reality TV shows are what is wrong with the world. All My Children is clearly not reality, it is entertainment. Shows about ignorant children having children, over bronzed drunk idiots, or even mastering the skills the deliver heart attacks on a plate is what TV is poisoning us with…. Gross, I think I will stick to good old fashion reading
I will not be watching ABC at 1pm.
let see, they have taken off “Guiding Light”, the longest on air soap. then they took off “As the world Turns” another long lasting soap. to put on up dated game shows and a show about food. you got to be nuts. you had faithful fans tuning in or taping soaps them for later. this was not a smart move. who ever is running this subang is terrible at his job.
Hey Oprah! How about picking up “All My Children” on your network?
This REALLY SUCKS!!!!!!!!! WHY??????
It’s all about money. Who cares about the fans, right? Greedy network heads. So not a shock, Hollywood heads have gone to hell as a whole. Oh well Amc people deserve better, they will be fine, but did you have to make them move across country only to fire them. Rude. Rude. Rude.
ABC/Disney has lost their ever loving mind. 1st they make the show relocate to LA and then close them down. They did those people wrong. They did their fans wrong. They should be ashamed.
I agree with Jay. They ruined a number of lives when they left NYC. People were put out of work and not moved unless they were the “big timers”. Then they hire people in L. A. and excite them then give them pink slips. The thing I cant get over is another food show and the promos and ridiculous. The guy in the orange sandal shoes whatever they are should be the first to go. Nice move ABC! You have lost A LOT of viewers. The worst part is you will not read this or even care. And a carb load contest…..really????
I am not sure what ABC is thinking…I am sure they seem to be wanting to follow suit with the rest of the country…go broke by making bad decisions. I can remeber watching AMC since way way way back. At current I do not watch any cooking/food shows, and I can’t see it happening in the future. I guess they must think of their viewers as a bunch of cows…but we will not be hearded around. I have seen were bad investments or lack of investment has bankrupted businesses and all I can see coming out of this is ABC begging for AMC cast to come back due to the loss of viewers. ABC has been my primary source of my viewing TV for News, Movies, seasonal sitcoms, etc., but after the last airing of AMC I will be changing the channel permanently. As stated in other comments BADDDDDDDDDDDDDDD MOOOOOOOOOOOVE!!!! AMC – right, wrong, or indifferent has still been a source of entertainment. Just an FYI ABC most of us know how to cook and if we need a recipe all we have to do is go to the internet. I just can’t believe this…I am hoping to wake up on the 9/24 to find that ABC changed their minds.
In denial & heart broken. The promo commercials for the Chew that run while AMC is on make me sick. I just cant imagine not watching my fav soap. I’ve been watching for as long as I can remember 25 years & never miss it – It’s my one constant – Like an adult security blanket. I wonder if Oprah is a fan of AMC as other celebs are? I’ve got something for ABC to chew on.
i am so sad that all my children has been cancelled i started watching this show when i was about 11 yrs old with my older sister margie. in 2004 my sister passed away and watching all my children i felt that at least for that hour that she was still here with me.
ABC is idiots. Who ever made this decision must have been on drugs!!!
BITE ME “THE CHEW” WILL NEVER CATCH ON!
I think it’s the writers fault that the viewing became less. Even through a lot a people watched most people dvr the show because there was parts that did not make sense. That’s the writers fault. You have to keep people interested daily. It’s not like the old days when you had to watch to keep up. DVR has changed the way people view shows now. You have to keep people in the plot daily. Not just to put things in just to take up time. I will miss the show but it had stated to get a bit boring. Hammer
Im outta here. Another cooking show….Just what we need,Lets all go out and buy all these expensive spices and find the recipie tastes awful…I hate that All My Children is leaving!!!!!
I grew up watching AMC and I’m VERY sad to see it end. What’s even sader is this probably the only show that made my husband and I closer. I could never get him interested in any other show except AMC. We are heart broken. There’s no other show like All My Children. I’m forever changed.
I grew up watching AMC and I’m VERY sad to see it end. AMC was the heart of ABC. I fell in love with the cast and as much as the cast changed, the consistency stayed the same. I love you AMC.