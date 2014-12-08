“The League” to end after next season

The FX/FXX series, which just completed its 6th season, will finish up with a 13-episode 7th season. “Most players in the NFL don”t make it seven seasons, and most TV shows even less so,” says co-creator Jackie Schaffer. “We want to thank FX Networks and all our Eskimo Brothers and Sisters – NFL teams would be lucky to have fans as diehard as ours.”

VH1 “Hit the Floor” star is dead in a murder-suicide

Actress Stephanie Moseley was allegedly killed by her rapper boyfriend.

Aaron Sorkin “surprised” a “Newsroom” writer tweeted her objection to campus rape storyline

Sorkin says Alena Smith, who tweeted that she was kicked out of the writers' room for challenging last night's episode, gave “her enthusiastic support” to his final script. “So I was surprised to be told this morning that Alena had tweeted out her unhappiness with the story,” Sorkin tells Mediaite. “But I was even more surprised that she had so casually violated the most important rule of working in a writers room which is confidentiality. It was a room in which people felt safe enough to discuss private and intimate details of their lives in the hope of bringing dimension to stories that were being pitched. That”s what happens in writers rooms and while ours was the first one Alena ever worked in, the importance of privacy was made clear to everyone on our first day of work and was reinforced constantly. I”m saddened that she”s broken that trust.”

Report: “Eaten Alive” used a ringer

The anaconda used on last night”s Discovery Channel special wasn”t found in the wild, TMZ reports. Instead, Paul Rosolie used an anaconda that was already captured and shipped to the production. PLUS: “Eaten Alive” delivers 4.1 million viewers – Discovery”s best nature documentary in four years, and a snake scientist fact-checks “Eaten Alive.”

Here”s a peek of President Obama on “The Colbert Report”

Obama and “The Decree.”

Amy Poehler: We”re in our final week of filming “Parks and Rec”

To celebrate the end, Poehler tells Ellen they”re planning a big dance party.

Michael Strahan is among Barbara Walters” 10 Most Fascinating People of 2014

The “Live!” co-host joins a list that includes Chelsea Handler, Oprah, Taylor Swift and Neal Patrick Harris.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” gets its own postage stamps

The U.S. Postal Service is releasing four “Forever” stamps in honor of the holiday special”s 50th anniversary, one each for Rudolph, Santa, Hermey and Bumble.

Killed-off “Revenge” star denies wanting to be off the show

“I think I was definitely wrongly quoted by that particular reporter. It wasn”t a plea to leave the show at all,” he says. “I mean, I love working on the show. I”d do it for six seasons. I had a sit down with Sunil at the beginning of this season, before the writers were in the writers” room, and we just discussed my character and the arc, where he could go, where he shouldn”t go.” PLUS: “Revenge” boss defends last night”s death.

“The Walking Dead” fans petition to bring a dead character back to life

More than 30,000 people have signed a Change.org petition in response to last week”s midseason finale.

Check out Billy Eichner on “New Girl”

Watch the “Billy on the Street” star play scrooge at an airport airline counter.

Meet the 1st man to win “America”s Next Top Model”

A man won in the 2nd season that allowed both male and females to compete.

“Game of Thrones” costume designer says using “nipple armor” was a mistake

Michele Clapton says of the Sand Snakes” nipple armor: “There”s something slightly cheesy about it.”

“The Librarians” has the biggest cable TV show launch of 2014

About 5.4 million watched the TNT TV series based on the TV movies.