‘The Leftovers’ ditches most of its supporting cast as Season 2 moves to a new locale

“The Leftovers” is ditching most of its supporting cast as Season 2 moves to a new locale

The Damon Lindelof drama will undergo a “creative reboot” for its 2nd season with only the lead actors and characters sticking around as the HBO series leaves the fictional town of Mapleton, New York.

“SNL” spoofs “Peter Pan Live!”

Cecily Strong perfectly captured the awkwardness of Allison Williams as Pan, while James Franco mocked Christopher Walken as Captain Hook. PLUS: “SNL” presents a geriatric “Star Wars” teaser, and Bill Hader says: “I discovered Pete Davidson-I literally discovered him. He's on ‘SNL' now.”

“7th Heaven” returns to UP TV

Reruns of the WB series were pulled in October as Stephen Collins” child molestation scandal made headlines. But UP”s CEO now says: “”We brought the show back because many viewers expressed they could separate allegations against one actor from the fictional series itself.”

Meet the man who played the “Peter Pan Live!” crocodile

Assistant choreographer Charlie Williams (no relation to Allison) says there was no CGI involved in his croc suit. “It was 100% me,” he says. “It”s funny to hear people online saying, 'Oh, I wish the croc had always been the guy and not CGI”d in' or whatever when it was me the whole time in the croc suit.”