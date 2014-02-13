When a movie hits as hot as ‘The LEGO Movie’, it’s in the studio’s best interest to stoke the fire. So like Pixar before them, Warner Bros. took some of the outtakes from their voice actors and animated them into this super cute blooper reel. The only real question is why weren’t these shown during the end credits of the movie? Oh! And can we just get a movie of Will Arnett as LEGO Batman?
‘The LEGO Movie’ Releases Blooper Reel; Everything Is Still Awesome
02.13.14
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With