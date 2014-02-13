‘The LEGO Movie’ Releases Blooper Reel; Everything Is Still Awesome

02.13.14

When a movie hits as hot as ‘The LEGO Movie’, it’s in the studio’s best interest to stoke the fire. So like Pixar before them, Warner Bros. took some of the outtakes from their voice actors and animated them into this super cute blooper reel. The only real question is why weren’t these shown during the end credits of the movie? Oh! And can we just get a movie of Will Arnett as LEGO Batman?

Around The Web

TAGSBLOOPER REELlego movieOUTTAKESTHE LEGO MOVIEWarner Bros LEGO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP