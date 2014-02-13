‘The LEGO Movie’ Releases Blooper Reel; Everything Is Still Awesome

When a movie hits as hot as ‘The LEGO Movie’, it’s in the studio’s best interest to stoke the fire. So like Pixar before them, Warner Bros. took some of the outtakes from their voice actors and animated them into this super cute blooper reel. The only real question is why weren’t these shown during the end credits of the movie? Oh! And can we just get a movie of Will Arnett as LEGO Batman?

