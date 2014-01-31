‘The LEGO Movie’ spoofs ‘Man of Steel’ in new trailer

(CBR) If that earlier trailer introduced by Will Arnett”s Batman didn”t sell you on “The LEGO Movie”, then maybe this one will seal the deal: It”s a pretty much note-perfect send-up of the promos for “Man of Steel” called – what else? – “Man of Plastic.”

Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller (“21 Jump Street,” “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”), the 3D-animated film follows Emmet (Chris Pratt of “Parks and Recreation” and the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy”), an unremarkable LEGO minfigure who”s mistaken for the MasterBuilder, who”s the key to saving the world. Before he knows it, Emmet is drafted into a fellowship on a quest to stop an evil tyrant from gluing the universe together.

Opening Feb. 7, “The LEGO Movie” also stars Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Liam Neeson and Morgan Freeman.