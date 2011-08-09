‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ ‘Nanny Diaries’ may be headed to ABC

“The Lincoln Lawyer” and “The Nanny Diaries” may both live again at ABC, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The network has ordered a script for “Lincoln.” Based on the hit Lionsgate film starring Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Phillippe, the TV version of “Lincoln Lawyer” will be co-written by the film’s scribes John Romano and Michael Connelly (who also wrote the novel). Gary Luchessi would act as producer for the potential drama series.

Meanwhile, “Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is adapting the 2003 novel “The Nanny Diaries” by Emma McLaughlin and Nicola Kraus as a potential drama series. ABC is close to ordering the script.

The book was made into a feature film starring Scarlett Johansson, Laura Linney and Paul Giamatti in 2007.