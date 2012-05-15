The Lists: Top 10 Cannes Film Festival losers

I can hardly believe it’s snuck up on like this, but today I jet off to the south of France for the Cannes Film Festival, which officially kicks off tomorrow with the premiere of Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom.” Currently, we’re in the exciting night-before-Christmas stage of the festival. 22 Competition films (among a buffet of others in secondary strands) lie unseen ahead of us: all of them have serious artistic intentions and creditable names attached, and have been hand-picked for the programme by the powers that be.
Yet there will be successes and there will be failures: predicting the annual critical disaster as much a sport as handicapping the jury awards. We have no idea what the prizewinners and/or future classics from the lineup might prove to be — and that “and/or” is crucial, since the two don’t always overlap. Cannes juries are no less capable than the Academy of missing the boat with their choices, of passing over long-haul masterworks for short-lived sensations. Will future generations care about Palme d’Or winner “The Wind That Shakes the Barley” — any more than people today care about “The Mission?”
Cannes awards are certainly nice to have, and can be invaluable in securing distribution for challenging no-name arthouse titles, but when push comes to shove, they’re no less arbitrary a measure of worth than, say, a Golden Globe — not least because they’re decided by only nine people. To prove that point, today’s list focuses on some of the finest films to play in Competition at Cannes, only to leave the Croisette completely empty-handed, with not so much as a Special Jury Prize to call their own. In some cases, they lost out to worthy competitors; in others, the outcome is a little more puzzling. All of them, however, deserved something for their pains.
Going through the Competition selections from each of the festival’s 64 years, I was surprised by the sheer amount of noble losers I had to choose from: even in years where the jury mostly gets it right, there tends to be an outstanding film or two left on the sidelines.
Honorable mentions include Cocteau’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “A Place in the Sun,” “The Tales of Hoffmann,” “Funny Face,” “Sons and Lovers,” “Doctor Zhivago,” “My Night with Maud,” “Murmur of the Heart,” “Walkabout,” “Thieves Like Us,” “The American Friend,” “Being There,” “Heaven’s Gate,” “Thief,” “Shoot the Moon,” “The King of Comedy,” Claire Denis’s “Chocolat,” “Sweetie,” “King of the Hill,” “Through the Olive Trees,” “Spider,” “The Headless Woman,” “Synecdoche, New York,” “Bright Star,” “Another Year,” “My Joy” and, from just last year, “Sleeping Beauty” and “We Need to Talk About Kevin.” Grand total of Cannes prizes between them? Zero.
So, remember these films (and, of course, the 10 listed below) when, in a little under two weeks’ time, Nanni Moretti’s jury doles out its prizes: a Cannes award is but a short-term victory. Have a browse through our embedded gallery, and feel free to share your thoughts below.
Please consider a list of Cannes Film Festival rejects. If I’m not mistaken “The Crying Game” was rejected twice.
wow, I didn’t realize that The Crying Game was rejected from Cannes. I guess some films take a little longer to form an impact and selection committees may not always get it right. I wonder if they ever slap themselves over their heads when they let films like this go that end up receiving universal acclaim later in the year? I’m totally curious to see a list of some of the most famous rejected competition films – that would be a very interesting read I’m sure.
Guy, what was the website you posted last year that had a chart where a number of critics ranked the various Competition films throughout the festival?
Since Guy is busy traveling and getting ready for Cannes, I don’t think he will mind if I provide an answer on his behalf. The website is [www.ioncinema.com] – but I don’t think they will be doing that competition review grid thing this year (there hasn’t been any indication the website so far.)
I really enjoyed it last year b/c it was neat to see somewhat of a real-time numerical consensus on the films from a bunch of critics I admire as the films were being seen. But I imagine it was time-consuming to keep up with (as group-project things tend to be) so they must not have wanted to do it this year. I think screendaily also usually does a similar grid with various critics, but I don’t think it is as frequently updated as the ioncinema one was from last year.
I can’t believe Cannes coverage is almost here!!!!
Also from last year, Aki Kaurismaki’s Le Havre was looking like a pretty strong candidate for the Palm d’Or, getting widespread acclaim from critics everywhere. I catched up with it a few months ago and thought it was very sweet and well-meant, although by the end it gets pretty ho-hum, like an edgeless, always-sunny version of Biutiful.
Personally, I can’t view it as a true loser at Cannes despite the massive hype it received. It’s not a bad film at all, but I don’t think it wasn’t aiming for much to begin with.
King of the Hill would definitely make my Top 5 here.
Umberto D. is, IMHO, one of only a few truly “perfect
(for what it’s worth) films. Others include: City Lights, Citizen Kane, The Passion of Joan of Arc and Raging Bull. L.A. Confidential is near perfect, but I just cannot get over how much I despised Kim Basinger’s bland (but Oscar-winning) performance. Not Oscar-worthy whatsoever…
All of the acting Oscar wins that year were awful, in fact it happened again the following year—I happen to feel Basinger’s was the strongest win of the night which proves how weak the field was.
Completely disagree. You have Robin Williams in one of his best performances, Nicholson in a more lighthearted and easily sympathetic romantic performance, and Helen Hunt who played off of him so well and delivered a couple of truly knockout emotional moments.
To this day, I cannot believe I am able to utter the words “Academy Award winner Helen Hunt,” similar to my shock of using the words “Academy Award winner Mo’Nique”
And personally, I would have loved to see Gloria Stuart walk across the stage and accept an Oscar. She was not far behind in the race, having shared the SAG award with Basinger…
And if anyone deserved an Oscar from L.A. Confidential, it was James Cromwell. Just f*cking amazing he was. Guy Pearce and Kevin Spacey were also deserving of nods at the very least
Great list, Guy – and as I got nearer to number one, I figured it had to be Three Colours: Red. It’s the Cannes snub that baffles me the most. Not to take anything away from Pulp Fiction, which I adore, but Red is magical. In terms of reasons, though, I don’t think it can be that the jury figured Kieslowski would have his day – he had announced at Cannes that year that he was retiring. Which, for me, may be the real reason the film was ignored: maybe they figured it was too calculated a move on his part, announcing his retirement at the festival in an attempt to win the Palme. I doubt that was the reason for his announcement, but maybe it irritated the jury. I dunno…just speculating. Also, I remember Eastwood saying that the Pulp Fiction decision wasn’t unanimous. I’d love to know what went on.
Have a great time in Cannes!
Haven’t there only been like a few unanimous winners?
Yes: I didn’t word it particularly well. What I meant was, I’m sure Eastwood mentioned somewhere that Pulp Fiction wouldn’t necessarily have been his choice. So I wondered if he wanted Red but the majority of the jury wanted Pulp Fiction instead.
But yes, of course: not many unanimous winners. According to Wikipedia, there have been seven between 1985 and the present: When Father Was Away on Business, Sous le soleil de satan, Barton Fink, Eternity and a Day, Rosetta, The Wind That Shakes the Barley and Entre les murs.
TC: Red is an impressive film, elegant and masterfully directed, but Pulp Fiction is outrageously good. The greatest film of the 90s, easily.
Not only was Barton Fink unanimous, but wasn’t this the first time a film took the Palme, direction, and actor? And thus prompted a rule (unofficial, maybe?) that subsequently no film could take more than two wins?
As Barton is in my all-time top 10, I love this stat. And coincidentally, my second favorite Coens film is The Man Who Wasn’t There, which shared a director prize at Cannes with Punch Drunk Love.
The Man Who Wasn’t There is amazing.
I am also a big fan of Eric Rohmer but “My Might with Maud” is overrated.
The Man Who Wasn’t There shared the director prize with Mulholland Dr. Punch Drunk Love shared the prize with South Korea’s Strokes of Fire
Funny joke about last year’s atrocious Sleeping Beauty as an honorable mention.
mf awesome
Three Colors stands as a monumental achievement in cinema, but Red is the weakest of the three. Much of its power comes from resonances with the other two films. On its own, it’s a good film, arguably a great film in a few respects, but it was up against some other clearly great films.
Queen Margot and To Live are both great films. Burnt By the Sun is a darn good film, and Pulp Fiction was mindblowingly awesome when it arrived, and it remains a great film. 1994 was just a tough year for competition.
Incidentally, I prefer both The Wind that Shakes the Barley and The Mission to several of the losers on the list. If I were to predict what future generations will enjoy, I’d say there’ll be greater diversity of opinion, cultural fragmentation and momentary bursts of rediscovery that spread out and jostle the aesthetic sensibilities of people in diverse aesthetic enclaves. For instance, in my view Do the Right Thing is one of Lee’s worst films. He has a huge proven talent, but that’s a film where his weaknesses overshadow his talent. In the future, this will be a popular opinion for a weekend or two, leading many people to rediscover Mo Better Blues and He Got Game. Indeed, one day Girl 6 will be widely acknowledged as the greatest Spike Lee Joint ever, preparing the stage for a rediscovery of the irrationally slighted Do the Right Thing.