The Lists: Top 10 films about politics

When Kris invited your thoughts on “Take Shelter” last week, one reader”s comment in particular caught my eye: Jessica claimed to have felt cheated by the film”s ending, which she described as “too right-wing.” The comment struck me as interesting not because I agreed with it at all – for me, Jeff Nichols”s markedly ambiguous psychological drama doesn”t forge any political affiliations in its study of security and paranoia – but because it demonstrates how almost any film can become political if viewed through a certain lens.
It was a comment I bore in mind as I began assembling this week”s list, which Kris and I had already decided would be dedicated to political cinema – a category into which one of this week”s major releases, George Clooney”s “The Ides of March,” rather less arguably falls. If political subtext is often in the eye of the beholder, how exactly does one define what a political film is? It”s certainly not as simple as “films about politicians,” though that”s a long and distinguished list in itself, and one which certainly contributed to my eventual Top 10.
(Clooney’s film, by the way, noble prestige entertainment that is, falls wide of the all-time mark for me – as, I suspect, might a later 2011 entry, “The Iron Lady.”)
So as to help narrow things down, I kept the definition on the literal side, classing political films as ones that engage with social realities, past, present or future, in such a way as to invite the audience to consider their personal politics, as well as the institutions that govern them. That can take the form of non-fiction storytelling explicitly referencing major political figures and occurrences, but it can just as easily come clothed in hypothesis and allegory, or indeed fantasy. (I was sorely tempted to include Frank Darabont”s “The Mist,” but space was tight.)
With a brief this elastic, I make no claims for the list being definitive, but all ten films gathered here strike me as inherently political, even (and sometimes especially) when politics aren”t the focus.
No Advise and Consent? No Capra? No Born Yesterday?
Love the JFK mention.
I like the list. Good combination of ‘well, duh’ and ‘I should check that out’ for readers. A little surprised that the Ides-inspired list left off Julius Caesar and Clooney’s fav All The President’s Men. Brilliant call on Z and Do the Right Thing.
I saw The Spirit of the Beehive a few months ago, and I have to say, that’s a brilliant, wonderfully unorthodox inclusion.
Yeah, Do The Right Thing and Election makes this an awesome list. A recent favourite of mine is Four Lions.
Might have been cool to see Beckett or The Lion in Winter on this list – reminding us that not all politics are contemporary.
I imagine that we if included television, The West Wing would be number 1 in a landslide.
I was thinking “A Man For All Seasons”, but your suggestions seem good as well, for the same reasons.
I’ll whisper this soft, but I can’t stand The West Wing.
Why exactly is that, Guy? I’m curious to know. Although I’m a big fan, I realize The West Wing isn’t perfect. It’s very “1990s,” more than a little self-important, and the writing can be affected and contrived. I also know many conservatives have gripes with the show’s obvious political partiality – but as a Republican myself who’s learned to live with Hollywood’s political preferences, it doesn’t really bother me. I happen to think it gives the audience a lot more credit than practically any contemporary commercial entertainment.
Surprised not to see Mr. Smith Goes to Washington or Wag the Dog.
In The Loop?
I saw “Cache” just a few weeks ago, really love that mention. I have yet to see a Haneke film I don’t like, but this is far better than anything he’s ever made.
I much prefer Raise Ravens to The Spirit of the Beehive. The latter is very beautiful, but so heavy on symbolism that it feels quite stilted to me.
Glad to see that you remembered “Z,” which is a personal favourite of mine. (Actually, it was the first film I saw in a real live movie theatre.)
No Dr. Strangelove?
I would have loved to see Team America or South Park on here… but I’m not surprised you left them out.
I really liked State of Play and Pan’s Labyrinth, so I obviously think those should be mentioned. Anyone seen Butter yet?
Is there a Top 25 that you had to whittle down to 10, like with the Sports movies, Guy? ‘Cause that would be really interesting to see!
There were so many. If I started, I wouldn’t be able to stop. Already, the exclusion of ‘Dr. Strangelove’ is making me wince.
wow, I hadn’t even realized that. Maybe you should have kept that to yourself Guy.
Advise and Consent definitely is up there
“Dr. Strangelove,” “In the Loop,” “Milk,” “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”
Also “Cría Cuervos” is another film by Carlos Saura that has similar political subtext without being a film outwardly about politics.
Bob Roberts, Z, … Cache is creepy awesome.
God, I love the Manchurian Candidate – its filmmaking still feels so fresh. IMO a brilliant choice Guy.
The Farmer’s Daughter, On the Waterfront, Queen Margot….
