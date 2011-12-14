The Lists: Top 10 Meryl Streep performances

What is there left to say about Meryl Streep at this point that someone else hasn”t said already? At the age of 62, the actress who was already earning ‘all-time greatest” citations decades earlier, has the career most of her contemporaries can only dream of.
Still in favor with critics, recently celebrated with a Kennedy Center honor and working like a demon, she is, even more remarkably, a bigger box-office draw than she ever was: pulling vast and varied audiences into the theater for such commercial juggernauts as “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Mamma Mia!,” she breaks every conceivable rule that has been established for middle-aged women in Hollywood. (One imagines Madeline Ashton, the vain, ageing, largely untalented leading lady she played nearly 20 years ago in “Death Becomes Her,” veritably seething with envy.)
She has, of course, broken her own record many times over to amass an astonishing 16 Oscar nominations: a 17th is undoubtedly on the way for her latest headlining role, as the reviled, long-serving British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in Phyllida Lloyd”s biopic “The Iron Lady.” The performance has already netted her a fifth New York Film Critics” Circle Award – another rare distinction in a career not short of them, and an obvious subject for another installment of The Lists.
That Streep has managed to convert only one-eighth of her Oscar bids into statuettes-the last of them nearly 29 years ago-has lead to claims in some quarters that she is “underrated” or “taken for granted,” a patently ridiculous way to describe an actress held in such high esteem by the industry that she routinely garners accolades for the kind of populist projects for which few of her peers generally receive any respect. It”s a common line on Streep (one I admit I”ve regularly taken myself in recent years) that she”s often better than the film surrounding her; admittedly, a film usually has to be rather special to keep up.
Streep rarely phones it in as an actress: she”s almost always working in a carefully thought-out stylistic register (often, as has become something of a trademark, with an elaborate and exotic accent) that occasionally divides critics, but is never dull to watch. When she fully connects with a character, as in the 10 performances selected for this week”s list, the “untouchable” claims are fully warranted – and it”s happened often enough over 34 years of big-screen work that whittling this list down was no easy process. (Not to mention small-screen work: anyone see her priceless guest turn in Lisa Kudrow”s “Web Therapy” series?)
So, take a look through our new gallery, and see what I reckon are her finest hours on screen. I imagine everyone”s list will look a little different, so please share your own favourites in the comments section below.
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Adaptation by a MILE! The film would lose so much of its impact if “Susan Orlean” were portrayed less subtly than Meryl portrays her. I’m not a Meryl-obsessive, but that performance was enough to nearly turn me into one. Also: great shout-outs to Prairie Home Companion and Death Becomes Her – really overlooked in the pantheon, at least from my experience.
“The Deer Hunter also remains the single best film she’s ever been involved in”
Manhattan would beg to differ.
Anyways great list Guy. I like how you avoided the obvious bait performances that everyone else might include. And great call on Death Becomes Her. That’s a classic performance.
Really solid list Guy! Some unexpected choices like Falling in Love. What do you think of her in Postcards from the Edge? It’s not her “best” but its a personal favorite. It doesn’t get talked about enough, even with the Oscar nom.
My #1 is Angels in America.Prada’s up there too, and her tiny but hilarious Manhattan turn. Her 2 Oscars were deserved.
I actually didn’t think she was good in Adaptation or Lieutenant, and she was good but unremarkable in Deer Hunter. I like the Hours pick.
I just realized how much I don’t think any of her performances have been exceptional.
My favorites are Adaptation., The Hours, Death Becomes Her, Postcards from the Edge, Kramer vs. Kramer and the flashback-part of Sophie’s Choice (it’s not Meryl’s fault that the rest of that film is a mess, but even so, I don’t think she’s quite as great there).
My favorite moive Meryl Streep’s been in is Mammia Mia.
Is that your favourite performance of hers as well?
1 – Sophie’s Choice
2 – The Hours
3 – Adaptation
4 – Devil Wears Prada
5 – Death Becomes Her
6 – Iron Weed
7 – A Cry in the Dark
8 – Manchurian Candidate
9 – Out of Africa
10 – Julie & Julia
Some readers have left comments over under the list itself — it’s better if we can keep the comments here to ease the conversation, so I’ll repost what they wrote.
ISAAC RICHTER: Guy, I noticed you didn’t list any of her most recent nominations (and no roles post-2006), which kind of pinpoints my problem with this Streep fascination as of late. I don’t think they’re necessarily nominating the performance as much as they are simply ticking off Streep´s name because she is “Meryl Streep”. This only bothers me in years when there are so many strong actresses that can’t break in because there’s a spot reserved for her (my biggest problem was in 2008, when she was nominated for an extremely mannered, over-the-top performance in Doubt and didn’t leave room for what I believe were much stronger performances from Sally Hawkins in Happy-Go-Lucky and Michelle Williams in Wendy and Lucy). I do believe she deserved that nod for The Devil Wears Prada though.
As for Meryl Streep herself, I do believe she is a remarkable actress, and the two performances she won Oscars for remain my two favorites of her. I can’t watch her courtroom scene in Kramer vs. Kramer without tearing up a little, and I remember when I first watched Sophie’s Choice, there’s an entire section where she’s narrating her time in Auschwitz to a very young Peter McNiccol, and her voice is so commanding that I could not look away. Good call on Death Becomes Her as well. I very much enjoyed that film. I still need to see Silkwood, but I also loved her work in both The Deer Hunter (even though the standout for me there was DeNiro) and The French Lieutenant’s Woman.
And, yes, her double-hitter in 2002 was fantastic and she definitely deserved nominations for both. Adaptation was a performance that took me a long time to appreciate, but I definitely love that dial tone scene now.
RODRIGO DE OLIVEIRA: “The Brides of Madison County”, dude. Seriously, “The Bridges of Madison County”. ;)
MANRICO1967: I have seen Sophie’s Choice six times. Three of them in a theater.
I still think is the most overrated performance in the history of movies.
J: I’m just gonna assume that you never saw A Cry in the Dark or The Bridges of Madison County or Out of Africa.
Guy: the first word that pops into your mind to describe Prime Minister Thatcher is “reviled”? I’m curious to know how you described Che Guevara, the instigator of Cuban death squads, when “Che” premiered? Sexy?
I think mine go:
1 – The Bridges of Madison County
1 – Silkwood
These are always the top two, and I cannot choose between them. Which sounds like a tasteless pun on the next entry but isn’t meant to be.
3 – Sophie’s Choice
4 – Ironweed
5 – Postcards from the Edge
6 – The Devil Wears Prada
7 – The Deer Hunter
8 – The Hours
9 – A Cry in the Dark
10 – Music of the Heart
I haven’t seen Death Becomes Her or Dark Matter, or at this point The Iron Lady. Runners-up for me are Adaptation, Prairie Home Companion, Seduction of Joe Tynan, Kramer vs Kramer, It’s Complicated, and Heartburn.
Ha!
Oops. Didn’t mean that to be a comment on Frank Lee’s post, obviously.
Great list. I’m wondering if we could perhaps get a “Worst of Streep” list going. Certainly her performance in “Evening” would top that group. Or maybe “House of the Spirits…”
Maybe co-starring with Vanessa Redgrave AND Glenn Close wasn’t such a great idea…
The entire casting process behind House of Spirits was utterly misguided, but I don’t think it was Meryl’s fault.
What a great list! I’d definitely include *Postcards from the Edge* (the number at the end is terrific, and it connects quite nicely to your comment about her singing–something I’m very happy you mentioned) and *The Devil Wears Prada* but it was great to see some of her underrated gems like *Death Becomes Her*. It was great that you didn’t stick to her nominated performances, which would be the easy way out IMO.
I think *Sophie’s Choice* inevitably gets backlash because of the hype surrounding it, but it really is such a delicate, beautiful, and haunting performance. I’d have given her the award for both 1981 and 1982, two beautifully realized performances. Of course, I think she was also robbed for *Adaptation* where she lost to what I believe was a (fantastic) lead performance.
Great list, even if tw of my favourite ‘underrated’ Streeps aren’t on it: Ironweed and Postcards from the Edge. I don’t think she’s done anything like them since, and Ironweed also features my favourite Nicholson performance too.
The Bridges of Madison County, her best performance and the best movie she’s ever starred in.
So, Kris, props for noticing Meryl Streep’s performance in “The Hours”. I always thought she was one of it’s strongest assets too and better than Moore.
On the other hand, I don’t and can’t understand how someone who likes her turn in “Falling in Love” could call the movie a trifle.
It is a great 70s New York love movie and it totally deserves its actors (including the great Harvey Katel). It perfectly captures that feeling of falling in love and that’s no small feat. Really inderrated film, imo.
t
It’s my list, actually. And ‘Falling in Love’ is an 80s film. But thanks for the kind feedback!
The only pick I really take umbrage with is Falling In Love – it always seems to me such a perfunctory sort of turn in a rather flat movie. I would substitute it with Angels in America – the first time I watched it, I didn’t know the actors were playing multiple roles and just about fell out of my chair when it turned out that the Meryl played the Rabbi. Also, on a side note, I think I’m in a very small minority to not only respect but actively enjoy The House of the Spirits, and especially Meryl’s performance. Anyways, great list Guy!
Another comment from the gallery that I’m pasting here:
PATRICK ROALDSEN: Death Becomes Her??? Come on Guy…..how about Out of Africa or One True Thing, both much more worthy dramatic turns
Good list guy, I especially like Sophie’s Choice in the number one spot, what else? However, I’m surprised you didn’t find room for her performance as Lindy Chamberlain in A Cry in the Dark.
Surprised by your choice of Falling in Love. I additionally love her in Doubt and One True Thing. One of my all time favorite scenes of Streep is in One True thing, when she has an argument with her daughter, (played by Rene Zellwegger) about her father’s alleged infidelities. VERY convincing. Sophie’s Choice: greatest single performance I’ve ever seen.
Guy what do you think of her performance in “Ironweed”?
Mine would go like so:
1. Sophie’s Choice
2. The Bridges of Madison County
3. Silkwood
4. Postcards from the Edge
5. The Devil Wears Prada
6. Kramer vs. Kramer
7. Adaptation
8. Ironweed
9. Death Becomes Her
10.Music of the Heart
I haven’t seen The Deer Hunter, Out of Africa, One True Thing, or The French Lieutenant’s Wife
6.
Where is Postcards from the Edge? I loved the singing scenes.
A Cry in the Dark has to be her greatest performance on film.
I loved her in Plenty. She was so sexy.
She was great in Angels in America.
I loved her in Devil Wears Prada.
Silkwood was another great performance.
In addition to favorite performances there are also favorite scenes.
The scene in Silkwood where she is pretending to be sniffing some drug for her sinus problem.
The dinner part scene with the great John Guilgud in Plenty.
The soene where she is eating sole meniere for the first time in Julie and Julia.
The scene arguing with her mother in She Devil.
Dialing the phone as Ethel in Angels in America.
The scene in the car in Bridges of Madison County.
Last scene in Out of Africa when she says goodbye to her servant.
Have to give shout-outs to “Doubt” and “Julie & Julia,” both of which get an unfair amount of flack.
I love love love Doubt, but for some reason I seem to be alone in this.
Nope, I’m with you all the way. ;)
I hate Death Becomes Her (which I only just watched about a week ago) but there was one line in the film where I said… “And THAT’S why Meryl Streep is the best!” as I died laughing.
I don’t even remember what it was. I think it was “I’m trying” while she was trying to hold her head up. Not something that should have even elicited such a strong response from me, but no one can deny that Meryl Streep can deliver a line like nobody’s business.
Write a comment…”Doubt”, to me, is probably my second favorite performance of hers because it was outside of her usual quiet technical role. It was not a silky role like her earlier work, but a demanding performance. Second, her comedic turns are always enjoyable. She still is intrinsically the character and reason so able to fully play the comedy and delivee lines and expression like no other. Films I would have added: The Devil Wears Prada, It’s Complicated, Julie/Julia (scene where she gets word her sister is pregnant..heartbreaking and honest), Rendition (plays a bitch well), Postcards From The Edge (sequence where everybody comments on her first day shooting and her eavesdropping and her reactions), and finally Bridges of Madison County (where her and Clint are in the kitchen in the morning after sex and their conversation she blended her accent and emotion and desire and reality so well I was mesmerized by her nuance). Add to your already picked The Hours, Sophie’s Choice, and Silkwood. My opinion at least. It doesn’t matter what her top ten performances are it’s the simple fact she is widely adored and respected.
More comments from the gallery post:
LISA: Glaring omission: “Out of Africa.” How could “Falling in Love” be in this list when “Out of Africa” is not?
BECKY: I love the scene in this movie where Streep pretends to be sniffing antihisterime or some other drug for her sinus problem.
This is a much richer performance than the similar Erin Bronkovich.
I think Francesca in The Bridges of Madison County will always be my favorite Streep leading performance, with Madeline Ashton a close second. It’s harder to settle on a supporting peformance, but her work in Deer Hunter, Adaptation, Manchurian Candidate, Angels in America, Web Therapy and Holocaust are all possibilities.
I can’t argue against your number 1…but as you note her film’s don’t always keep up with her…and Sophie’s Choice is a terrible movie. How in the world it cracked AFI’s all time list is beyond me. It’s like it made it there based on her acting alone. Has anyone actually watched that thing since 1982?
As I’m glad to see so many people discusing about Meryl’s finest performances, I’m also surprised to see “Sophie´s Choice” and “horrible movie” or “a mess” in the same sentence. Couldn’t agree more, she’s beyond professional, incredible and her performance unintencionally overshadows the whole film, but I don’t think the movie is awful or forgettable at any point. In my opinion, it was a fair field (the whole movie) for such a performance to blossom, to get to the viewer’s core. I find the rest of the list pretty fair in terms of trying to get “the best” of Meryl Streep on a list, which is kind of an always unfinished task in my opinion; Out Of Africa might have been a great option as well.
I remember watching Web Therapy with her as guest star and thinking, is there really no part, script, or entire production she couldn’t dominate, accomplish or steal the spotlight from? She’s amazing
Lovely list, Guy, and I love how you included A Prairie Home Companion. That was a wonderful homage to Keillor’s work, and it was really eye-opening for me at the time, since I had just discovered her in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. Also, yes to including both ‘Adaptation’ AND ‘The Hours’. I don’t think a lot of people realize what a banner year that was for her, and I share in your hope that she does more work like ‘Adaptation’.
I would’ve probably snuck in ‘The Bridges of Madison County’ instead of ‘Falling in Love’. Her chemistry with Eastwood there was just electrifying, and she connected well with the emotional truth of the character.
Also, I have seen her turn in Web Therapy and suffice it to say that she is seriously funny. It really is priceless.
“Ironweed” will turn 25 in 2012 and still takes my breath away, mainly due to Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson and Tom Waits performances. I really appreciated your top 10 list, but would like to highlight this particular Hector Babenco jewel.
Meryl Streep is a versatile actress. Kramer vs Kramer and Out of Africa are my favorite films.
My top 10*
1 – Sophie’s Choice
2 – Doubt
3 – Kramer vs Kramer
4 – Silkwood
5 – Postcards From The Edge
6 – Julie & Julia
7 – The Iron Lady
8 – The Devil Wears Prada
9 – Adaptation
10 – Its Complicated
*I have still yet to see The Bridges of Madison County, Out of Africa, Heartburn and The Deer Hunter (and from what I’ve heard about some of these films, the list is likely to change once I’ve watched them)