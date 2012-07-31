The Lists: Top 10 remakes that got it right

For those of us still clinging to the illusion of youth – I”m 29, but humor me – this has been a mighty distressing summer. The reboot of “Spider-Man,” for example, seemed utterly superfluous to those of us who remember 2002 like it was yesterday; to the new generation of teenagers ogling Andrew Garfield”s more haunted-looking Peter Parker, however, Tobey Maguire”s first outing in the Spidey-suit is a kindergarten memory, if it”s a memory at all.
More alarming still is a new take on a film whose posters I can still remember adorning the cinema marquees of my childhood, but is now deemed so venerable as to be past the territory of sequels or spinoffs. Yes, “Total Recall” – which stood only 22 years ago at the cutting edge of FX blockbuster terrain – is now old enough to suffer the indignity of a remake, and “Underworld” director Len Wiseman is the man filling Paul Verhoeven”s shoes.
Just the other day, I watched with consternation as a trailer for the shiny new “Recall” played before a crowd gathered for “The Dark Knight Rises,” many of whom evinced no recognition of the film that came before it; “That looks clever,” a young woman in my row whispered to her boyfriend, while I saw my life flash before my eyes. (If this latest product of Hollywood”s recycling factory disconcerted me, spare a thought for my dear godfather, a concert violinist who does frequent film score work and has now played on both “Recalls,” scored by Jerry Goldsmith and Harry Gregson-Williams, respectively. “When I get given sheet music for a third version, that might be my cue to retire,” he remarked drily to me.)
Wiseman”s “Total Recall” – which underlines its remake status by cribbing the title of Verhoeven”s film, not the Philip K. Dick story at its source – opens on Friday. I haven”t seen it yet; for all I know, it”s terrific, though I have my reasons to be on guard.
That it”s a remake, however, isn”t in itself one of them. “Remake” is often regarded as something of a dirty word by cinema purists, one generally greeted with groans when it pops up in pre-production news snippets – but there are plenty of examples of remakes that don”t merely serve executives” most craven, conservative commercial instincts. Instead, they can also serve as courageous reinterpretations of porous works, heartfelt valentines to pristine ones or welcome reversals of past, potential-laden failures.
So it seemed an appropriate time to round up a list of 10 great remakes – ones that successfully revive, reimagine or reframe the films that came before them, reminding us that the “r” word needn”t necessarily be an “argh” one. As I combed my memory for good examples, considering everything from Philip Kaufman”s “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” to Christopher Nolan”s “Insomnia” and beyond, I encountered more choices than I”d initially expected.
Criteria become stringent, if not quite set in stone: the films had to be in conversation with their cinematic predecessors, not just the literary or theatrical source material that, in some cases, links them. And I settled on only one film per director: bad news for the likes of Steven Soderbergh and Martin Scorsese, both of whom had a pair of titles in my shortlist at one point or another.
Some of the films in my Top 10 comfortably exceed their initial screen treatments; others stand beside them as proud companions or homages. Some are still regarded in certain quarters as sacrilegious; others” reputations have so dwarfed the originals that many don”t know they”re remakes. I”m glad of them all. Check out my choices in the gallery below, and be sure to share your own in the comments.
Loved this list, and I admire your selection of Van Sant’s “Psycho” (though I think it more effective as a demonstration of the vocabulary of cinema then as a film in-and-of itself. Also love the selection of “Cape Fear”, one of the most underrated films of Scorsese’s career and a brilliant example of how a remake of a relatively straightforward genre piece be open to many different thematic reworkings in changing cinematic hands.
A film I would include in the conversation, and a choice that Kris might like (given the genre) is James Mangold’s remake of “3:10 to Yuma”, with Christian Bale and Russell Crowe, 2 great actors who also happen to be movie stars, going face to face. A really brilliant remake with a great ensemble that functions entirely on its own genre terms.
Agreed. Love Yuma
Great call on 3:10 to Yuma. One of the great recent westerns.
However, if we’re picking a Scorcese remake, I’d take The Departed over Cape Fear any day of the week. Cape Fear is decent enough, but I’ve never liked De Niro’s performance in it, and I never understood why it was considered so great.
TJ, I’m wondering if you’re familiar with the “southern gothic grotesque,” a character type best summarized by this quote from Flannery O’Connor: “Whenever I’m asked why Southern writers particularly have a penchant for writing about freaks, I say it is because we are still able to recognize one.”
I always felt that De Niro’s performance was *perfectly* in keeping with the type of over-the-top and freakish southern grotesque one encounters in many literary works. Though maybe you’re already familiar with the type and still don’t like his performance, which I would understand.
The 1978 remake Invasion of the Body Snatchers should have made this list.
Agreed.
HELL YES.
I love Some Like It Hot and had absolutely no idea it was a remake. I also love Cape Fear.
Honorable Mentions?
The Departed
Scarface
The Thing (this would definitely be in my top ten)
How about The Wizard of Oz? Did this not meet the criteria somehow?
I always admired The Fugitive for taking what was so great about the TV series and amping it up for the film. Thrillers like those just don’t exist anymore. Other examples of this type of styllish thriller are Fatal Attraction, Presumed Innocent and The Silence of the Lambs
Love the choice of Solaris, definitely a quality remake (another great soderberg remake obviously being oceans 11). Not so sure about Psycho though I thought that was a terrible remake. One glaring omission though has to go to John Carpenter’s The Thing, which surely belongs on any list of best remakes. A personal favorite of mine is the man who knew too much as well.
Agree on Solaris, I thought it was really underrated on release and possibly Clooney’s best performance (certainly in the top 3 with Out of Sight and ‘O brother’.
I love the inclusion of Solaris (another great soderberg remake obviously being oceans 11), not so sure about psycho being there though, I thought that was pretty terrible actually. One glaring omission though is John Carpenter’s the Thing, it belongs on any list of best remakes. One on my personal list would also be the man who knew too much.
I would have included 1941’s The Maltese Falcon. It was actually filmed twice before in 1931 and 1936 so it was remade twice in ten years!
What about “Floating Weeds” (1959), Ozu’s remake of his own “A Story of Floating Weeds” (1934)? Both films are great, too.
Cukor’s “Holiday” is another good one.
Argh, Holiday! That would easily have made my list if I’d thought of it.
What rank?
Ocean’s 11?
Alluded to in the intro — I think it’s a terrific remake, but I didn’t want two Soderberghs with so few spots available.
Shocked that The Thing isn’t listed. Probably the best remake ever. And have to strongly disagree with Psycho, because of the shamefully awful Vince Vaughn performance.
I thought Psycho was an interesting inclusion, until you reminded me of Vaughn. Terrible casting. Heche is great though, a sorely underused actress in general.
And I guess Guy probably didn’t include ‘The Thing’ as it’s so well-known.
Yeah, Heche, Julianne Moore, and Viggo Mortensen were all fine, even great. But it all falls apart with Vaughn.
Can’t believe Thing isn’t on the list.
I thought ‘The Ring’ was a better movie than the original (although the original did carry off the ‘shock moment’ better at the end).
I always found The Thomas Crown Affair to be a prime example of how a movie could be succesfully remade. And surely Hitchcock’s remake of his own Man Who Knew Too Much deserves a mention! The most glaring omission is The Magnificent Seven though.
Great list. I love, love, love Imitation of Life and A Star is Born.
While I don’t think it’s top-10 worthy, I really enjoyed last year’s remake of Fright Night. I think it’s easily the equal of the original, and probably superior in a few areas.
I can appreciate the rationale behind a defense of the Psycho remake, but that still doesn’t make it a good idea, or a good movie.
If we’re picking a Hitchcock remake, how about one done by Hitchcock? Does a remake of your own movie count? If so, I’d definitely put The Man Who Knew Too Much on the list.
Not The Departed or Ben-Hur?
Ben-Hur for sure.
Absolutely, positvely, NOT Solaris (and certainly not something that got it right according to Stanislaw Lem. He may have hated the other version too, but there’s no comparison). Glib, miscast and underwhelming in almsost every way. The fact that the very ending has any impact at all is entirely due to the strength of the source material and not the filmmaking.
Compare to something like Birdcage, which actually re-made and conntributed to the source material, as opposed to merely making it more easily digestible.
Which is yet another reason I don’t get the inclusion of “Psycho”. Sure, it may be an effective excercise, but what exactly did it get right? It feels like you are rewarding it for mimicry and nothing else.
Lastly, I love the “Fly” remake but the original is perfectly effective in my book too.
I would like to add Snyder’s remake of Dawn of the dead.
I assume you’re excluding new adaptations of the same novel, since otherwise it would be hard to account for the absence of “The Maltese Falcon”.
The Ten Commandments could have been on this list.
“What they missed was that that the film was more a conceptual installation than an attempted emulations, wittily studying the intangibles that distinguish two films built from the same blueprint.” — By far the most laughably pretentious sentence I’ve read in years. You’re trying too hard to sound smart.