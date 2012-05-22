The Lists: Top 10 Rick Baker contributions to the movies

Hitting theaters this weekend is “Men in Black III,” the latest installment of a sci-fi comedy franchise that has been box office gold the world over. This one has been mired in whispers of behind-the-scenes crises and near shut-downs, but what matters is what’s on screen. And what’s on screen is another showcase from film makeup designer Rick Baker.
Baker is seemingly the face of film makeup, his rockstar look and landmark-laden portfolio adding to the mythic image of one of the medium’s top tier talents. But Baker is a fan like the rest. His accomplishments in the industry stretch back to second unit work in “Star Wars” (post-production additions on the famous Cantina scene being his big moment) and further.
Oh, and he has 12 Oscar nominations and seven wins to show for himself. Naturally, then, there’s plenty of fodder for a new installment of the lists!
Baker’s creations have shaped modern genre filmmaking to a significant degree. How does one even begin to count the ways? Indeed, for me, this has been one of the more difficult collectives to narrow down for this feature as of late.
Left out of the equation are top-notch, Oscar-nominated aging assignments in films like “Life” and “Click.” Superhero prosthetics in “Hellboy” and “X-Men: The Last Stand” deserve attention but nevertheless have significant reference sources (something that ended up also counting slightly against Ron Howard’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” probably the #11 entry on the list).
Then there are intriguing accents to films like John Carpenter’s “Starman” and David Cronenberg’s “Videodrome,” which show Baker hard at work pushing the boundaries, finding a rhythm in his craft and learning along the way through powerful, one-of-a-kind expressions. They can’t go without at least an honorable mention.
But there have to be 10. Well, 11, actually, since a tie seemed appropriate in one slot, but enough foreplay. Let’s see how things panned out for the master of makeup.
Check out the list in the gallery below and feel free to rate the selections as you go. And as always, offer up our thoughts and/or your own list in the comments section below if you like.
Great list, but I think Thriller is a tad high.
It’s the iconography. That goes a long way.
Museum of Moving Image in Queens has a screening of MiB3 Thursday with Rick Baker in person. Alas I am going on vacation but that would have been cool to attend.
I admire your desire to be bold and move Harry and the Hendersons to #1, but that slot really belongs to the first Men in Black.
On your list, I imagine it does.
Coming to America should be number one. Wish you would have brought up his creature design from Gremlins 2.
What’s most impressive about Harry and the Hendersons is that Harry is in a lot of the film, he’s truly the star. Often makeup and prosthetic suit work that isn’t the best is hidden with lighting and quick cuts and camera placement. Even some of Baker’s best work doesn’t hold up in longer scenes.
But Harry looks perfect throughout the film. Doesn’t matter if it’s a short scene, a long scene, daylight, nighttime, physical comedy, interacting with other actors. He has a full range of both emotion and movement. It’s definitely Baker’s best work to date.
Word.
Wow, you sold that better than Kris did. (No offense, Kris.)
And, while I’m commenting, I never realized that different people were responsible for the Downey / Cruise makeups in Tropic Thunder. I actually always wondered why Downey’s makeup was so much more convincing than Cruise’s… I guess now I know.
He used more words. :)
You used 108 words. I used 96.
:P
Oh shit.
The Wolfman Oscar win was rather dubious, as every clip on the telecast was a 100% CGI transformation sequence. The fact that that film won Baker an Oscar while his BRILLIANT work on the Planet Of The Apes remake wasn’t even nominated bafffles me.
Was pleasantly surprised by the number 1 spot. I adore that movie, and Baker’s work on it is truly magnificent.
In the interest of clarity and full disclosure, Rick did not create the makeup effects for ‘X-Men; The Last Stand’. He was hired as a consultant on the film. Academy Award nominee Mike Elizalde’s company Spectral Motion was responsible for those effects.