The Lists: Top 10 westerns of all time

The release of Mateo Gil’s “Blackthorn” last week gave me reason enough to write up a piece I’ve been meaning to get around to for a while now, and one a number of readers have asked about for a good long while: my list of the best westerns ever made.
Once upon a time I was considering cranking out a list of 50, right around the release of last year’s “True Grit,” but that quickly became a fool’s errand and I abandoned it. If you want something that dense (and a list quite singular and worth debating, I must say), I’d suggest you dig into Time Out London’s massive collective published on the occasion of Kelly Reichardt’s “Meek’s Cutoff” hitting theaters earlier this year.
As I set out to chart the list, I knew a couple of things. I knew what would have a firm grip on the top spot. I knew a few contenders that were likely to situate themselves throughout, but I wasn’t all that sure how my perspective on this or that entry would have changed over the years. So I sat down and re-watched a great many.
Interestingly, two of my favorite stewards of the genre, Anthony Mann and Budd Boetticher, didn’t register an entry on the list. I find that their portfolios in general stick out more than specific installments. I was surprised to see one favored John Ford entry (“Stagecoach”) slide out, while another that has never clocked as high for me as it does with most (“The Searchers”) found a foothold. And I must say I was somewhat surprised to let undeniable but ultimately frothier efforts like “Rio Bravo” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” slip away.
In any case, it’s fair to say I’m an enthusiast of the form. I’m consistently hopeful it can maintain some kind of stay and no longer scare financiers away, as I am that it can find a relevance in a very different socio-political climate than its long-gone heyday. But in listing my favorites of the genre, I’m reminded, as ever, how truly potent an arena of filmmaking it has been and can be.
Take a look at my list in our new gallery, and feel free to offer up your favorites in the comments section below.
You couldn’t have picked a better #1 if you tried.
You sir deserve my respect. Fantastic list. I have nothing but love for your Top 2.
Excellent list — I can only imagine how difficult it must have been to whittle down. Obviously I knew ‘The Assassination of Jesse James’ was coming, but I’m intrigued to see it so high.
My list would probably make room for ‘The Outlaw Josey Wales’ (or even, if I were in a more perverse mood, ‘Pale Rider’) and ‘She Wore a Yellow Ribbon’, but I’m glad I didn’t have to make these calls.
Sorry, but neither McCabe and Mrs Miller nor Pat Garrett deserve to be on the top 50, let alone 1 or 2. They (particularly McCabe) are for people who don’t like westerns. The Wild Bunch is vastly superior among Peckinpah films.
One and two should be The Searchers and Rio Bravo, either one #1. And the latter isn’t remotely frothy – not sure what you mean by that.
The only good thing about the list is that another western acclaimed by people who don’t love westerns – High Noon – didn’t make #1.
“Sorry, but neither McCabe and Mrs Miller nor Pat Garrett deserve to be on the top 50, let alone 1 or 2.”
Says you. Though Pat Garrett isn’t on my list.
“One and two should be The Searchers and Rio Bravo”
Says you.
“And the latter isn’t remotely frothy – not sure what you mean by that.”
It’s a conversation, and not really a pejorative, mind, but I think it’s wonderful. I watch it every year. But it lacks some of the substance that makes those that clock in higher for me great.
More importantly, why are you so angry? I love westerns very much. Have you been hanging on that line every time someone had the gall not to include your favorites?
Anyway, at least we’re in agreement on “High Noon.” But stop projecting onto people what they think of the genre. It makes you look small.
And the list of movies I need to see grows further
This list does not include The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly or Rio Bravo.
This list, like the sports films list before it, is an complete and EPIC fail.
The Searchers at No. 10? I can understand maybe not rating it No. 1, but having it under McCabe & Mrs. Miller?
REALLY?
I don’t know who at Hitfix is picking these lists, but they’re HORRIBLE.
See my reply to Scott. Angry little men tap, tap, tapping away in their basements, angry at the cyber world for not seeing things their way.
Alas.
Meanwhile, grab a dictionary, flip to the “S” section and look up the word “subjective.” It’ll do you some good.
(By the way, there’s something called a “byline,” and therein lies the answer to your mystery of who’s picking these lists.)
I dislike “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly”, between the atrociously out-of-sync dialogue and Eli Wallach’s incredibly annoying character.
True Grit 2010 should be there.
It would make a personal list of 20, I think.
True Grit 2010, hay!
EXCELLENT list… couldn’t agree more with your number 1 and number 2 picks… those 2 films are in my top films of all time.
Sensational list. Can’t wait to watch some of these I haven’t seen and rewatch the ones I have.
Great picks für #1 and #2. Especially Once upon a time in the West, because I always found it strange that anyone would rank The Good, The Bad, The Ugly higher. The latter is very good, but OUATITW outshines it in every aspect.
“Unforgiven” is my personal favourite. This is a solid list of titles, though I haven’t seen all of them.
Great list, especially The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, and Once Upon a Time In The West.
I would have also included The Proposition.
I think The Assassination of Jesse James would’ve taken my top spot but there’s no shame in going for Once Upon a Time in the West instead. Incredible film.
I must say that I don't understand why The Searchers is so widely beloved. I think the script is kind of half-assed and it only goes for the racist angle insofar as addressing its existence and saying it is wrong. I don't think it is at all a thorough examination of the issue, nor does it say anything interesting about it. I also don't love the visuals.
It’s important to understand the environment into which The Searchers was released. Late-50s, racism at a peak, misinterpretations of intent, etc. It made for quite the dense volume with that in mind. I think it’s a film of subtleties in a more direct film’s clothing, if that makes sense.
I can’t go with you on the visuals, though. I think it’s strikingly gorgeous.
The Assassination of Jesse James probably would’ve taken my top spot but Once Upon a Time in the West is one of the few I’d consider a worthy alternative. Incredible film.
I must day I don’t understand why The Searchers is so widely beloved. I thought the script was mediocre, totally half-assing the racism issued it purports to discuss. It doesn’t say anything interesting about racism and doesn’t offer a thorough examination of it in the slightest, it just acknowledges the racist history of the country and politely disapproves of it. I suppose that may have been vaguely important in 1956 but not coming from Hollywood and not with such poorly a developed view of the subject. I also wasn’t particularly turned on by the visuals of the film. Good not great, for me.
For some reason I have a TOTAL aversion to the genre. Whenever I have tried to watch any of the “classics” it feels like I’m punishing myself. I have watched every film on The AFI 100 list except for 5 Westerns (High Noon, Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Shane, Butch Cassidy, and Wild Bunch) and the thought of watching all of them really doesn’t excite me but my completest tendencies will make me suffer through. I got through Once Upon a Time… better than most other Westerns I had tried. Needless to say I couldn’t agree less with your hope that Westerns will thrive in the future since recent entries like True Grit,3:10 to Yuma, and Assassination… have also left me cold. I’m curious what you think could be done within the genre that would be novel? A major problem I have is that it seems like they are always the same story being told over and over and over again so (not considering Western-inspired fare like No Country or There Will Be Blood which I love) what would be the need for or benefits of more traditional westerns made?
I also am quite fond of The Naked Edge (1953), High Plains Drifter (1973), She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) and High Noon (1952)
Sorry, that would be The Naked Spur…it’s been a long day
He rode a Blazing Saddle…
Love “McCabe and Mrs. Miller,” I mentioned Scott Cohen’s adopted soundtrack in a post a week or so back as one the greatest, most memorable soundtracks – it’s forever ingrained on that film.
And I really quite like the list, although I think Anthony Mann and Budd Boetticher made some taut, tremendous economic westerns throughout the 50’s that could give Ford’s Monument Valley splendor a run for its money, but I’m not here to argue.
“Assassination of Jesse James” is a flat-out masterpiece, so much so that it’s almost hard to consider it in the same league as a John Wayne-Walter Brennan oater.
Sorry, I just read your accompanying article, Kris (imagine that) and you mention the two directors I did right there plain as day….sorry about that.
Indeed. ;) And that’s Leonard Cohen, by the way.
The Magnificent Seven and Rio Bravo are easily in my top 3.
#1 is neither surprising nor contestable.
Great list. Respect!
I’ve been toying with writing a list of my Top 10 Superhero films. Where can I submit it?
Does No Country for Old Men count?
I appreciate considering it in a certain sense, but personally, I don’t.
Does There Will Be Blood count as a western? I always thought it was one, but I’m not so sure. If it counts, I would have that at #1 comfortably (it’s at #1 for me across all films, so, you know, no brainer). If it doesn’t count, well, Once Upon a Time in the West would take it out. Which it did. So, good list.
I’ve only watched Assassination of Jesse James once, and I absolutely loved it, but i’ve never revisited it. It seems that it’s about time to rectify that. I’ve always thought that if Assassination was released in year that wasn’t arguably the best year for cinema in the last decade, it would’ve been a massive player in awards and gained a lot more cultural currency. As it happened, it seemed to get lost a bit amongst the field.
I rewatched the 2010 True Grit just last week and it certainly has some game. I imagine in a few years, it’s going to be popping up on these kinds of lists pretty regularly.
I think TWBB counts before No Country, actually, but still, I don’t include it.
TWBB has western ideals but very few of the tropes. No Country at least has the tropes and lots of them.
May I post mine?
1 – One Eyed-Jacks
2 – The Man From Laramie
3 – Johnny Guitar
4 – The Searchers
5 – Three Godfathers
6 – Man of the West
7 – The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
8 – The Wild Bunch
9 – The Outlaw Josey Wales
10 – Shane
I’ll never understand how Once Upon a Time in the West always ends up at #1. I guess I just see cliche and an unedited mess.
Unforgiven and Assassination of Jesse James make for much better films.
It establishes a state of mind. It’s perfectly edited.
No “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly?” WOW. Very surprised.
Others ones you didn’t include that I would are “The Wild Bunch,” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” and “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre”
Excellent choices for number 1 and 2. Can’t argue with those at all.
Excellent list, Kris. Once Upon A Time In the West is my personal favorite western as well. And I have to say, I’m kind of relieved to see you and a couple other posters not blindly listing The Searchers as #1. I also have a bit of a hard time falling in line with the fervent love for that movie. I admire it in many ways, but still… I think I’ve always found the ending sort of unsatisfying, undermining (somewhat) the darker themes of racism and miscegenation that are running through the rest of the film. But I understand that for the time the movie was released, it was considered daring, so…
I guess one of the things I like the best about this article is how it touches upon a subject I’m very interested in and that people don’t talk about (or admit to) enough: those undisputed cinema classics that just don’t quite arouse the same passion in you as they apparently do for the rest of the movie-going world. So thank you, Kris, for getting me to think about that topic again…
Couldn’t agree more with your top two – Once Upon a Time in America and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford are among the greatest films of all time in my opinion – I just hope that the latter is duly afforded the esteem it deserves in future years having been mostly lost on modern audiences. Other personal favourites include McCabe & Mrs. Miller, Unforgiven, The Searchers, Dances With Wolves, The Wild Bunch and Red River. Though there should perhaps be a nod to HBO’s Deadwood, which comfortably ranks alongside all of these cinematic masterworks.
Nice list. I haven’t seen nearly enough Westerns to defend my 10 favorites, but here goes:
10. The Missing
9. The Searchers
8. The Ballad of Little Jo
7. Open Range
6. Brokeback Mountain
5. True Grit (2010)
4. Shane
3. Lone Star (1996)
2. Unforgiven
1. Dead Man
Nice list Kris. I’d have gone with:
1. Once Upon A Time in the West
2. The Wild Bunch
3. The Assassination of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford
4. My Darling Clementine
5. Unforgiven
6. Dances With Wolves
7. The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
8. Pat Garrett and Billy The Kid
9. High Plains Drifter
10. Wyatt Earp
Assassination is an awesome movie, I still don’t understand how no acting noms. came out of that. I skipped Blackthorn yesterday for an advance screening of “The Wettest County in the World,” not a western, but along the same lines.
Affleck got in.
Kris,
I understand the Once Upon a Time in the West creates this “the west is dying” mindset, but beyond that it doesn’t do anything for me.
It’s packed with all of Leone’s reverence for the genre. In many ways, it was the first Tarantino film. But mostly, it’s epic storytelling.
A list of fine films, but putting “The Searchers” at 1 wouldn’t be succumbing to groupthink, it would be rightly recognizing a great film well deserving of the honor.
As for films not on the list, for me “Wild Bunch” would be up there. Also, though it’s not a feature, I have a lot of love for the “Lonesome Dove” mini-series. And my fav western of the last year was “Red Dead Redemption.”
I’m assuming the only reason Lonesome Dove isn’t on any of these lists is because it’s a four part series rather than a movie?