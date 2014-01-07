The Lizard lands in jail in ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ viral marketing

(CBR) With all the buzz about the various villains headed our way in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2″, one name has been curiously absent: Curt Connors, alias the Lizard. Rhys Ifans” reptilian menace was behind bars by the end of 2012′s “The Amazing Spider-Man”, but what happens next? Will we learn more about his fate?

If the sequel itself doesn”t answer the question, the movie”s viral marketing will. Yet another new Daily Bugle blog post has surfaced, this time informing us of the sad fate of Connors:

“The trial of Dr. Curt Connors came to an end as the former geneticist for Oscorp Industries was found guilty on all twenty counts for which he was indicted, including the murder of NYPD Captain George Stacy. “Connors and his attorney, Anne Weying, were unable to convince the jury that he was not responsible for his deadly actions while transformed. His defense that he only injected himself with the serum that changed him into the Lizard to prevent Oscorp Industries from experimenting on innocent civilians did not sway the jury.”

The article adds that Connors” next step is Rikers Island, even though the “Ravencroft Institute for the Criminally Insane has said their facility is better served for housing and studying a prisoner such as Connors.” We already know Ravencroft will factor into “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”, so is this a clue that the Lizard is indeed in Sony”s spider-sequel, somehow imprisoned at Ravencroft?

Directed by Marc Webb, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Paul Giamatti, Sally Field and Chris Cooper. It opens May 2, 2014.