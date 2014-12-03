The Lonely Island taking over TV and Internet with new Party Over Here projects

Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone — the comedy jam masters also known as The Lonely Island — will soon be dominating TV and online comedy through their FOX development venture “Party Over Here.”

They announced the first of many projects on the slate today, which will feature such comedic talent as “Community” co-star Danny Pudi, “Chappelle”s Show” vet Neal Brennan and stand-up Andre Hyland.

First off, “The Tyler Zone” stars Pudi as a young man who moves to a new town where he witnesses a series of supernatural happenings that may just be his imagination. Music video vet Keith Schofield — ho's worked with Bastille and Chromeo — wrote and directed.

“Home For the Weekend,” hosted by Brennan, is a half-hour mockumentary following celebrities returning to their hometown. Naturally, the first episode features Samberg, Schaffer and Taccone back in their hometown of Berkeley, CA.



Finally, “Topics With Andre Hyland” finds the comedian (“Hollywood & Hyland”) appearing as different characters and interacting with an unsuspecting public. Hyland is also writing and directing.



The projects will be overseen and developed by Billy Rosenberg (“The Spectacular Now,” “Date Night”), and will be distributed via over-the-top video platforms, and could end up as regular half-hour series on FOX or related networks. Samberg, Schaffer and Taccone will serve as executive producers.

Additional projects will soon be announced.

“We're delighted with these first projects, the caliber of stories and talent, and having Billy on board,” said FOX's Kiliaen Van Rensselaer in a statement. “Akiva, Andy and Jorma have exceeded our expectations in identifying and nurturing a number of bold new ideas that might not otherwise have been produced through the traditional process.”