Watch: The Lonely Island will make you feel like you’re giving birth in ‘We Need Love’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

From The Lonely Island – the brilliant minds who brought us such modern classics as “I Fucked My Aunt,” “Dick in a Box” and “Go Kindergarten” – get your daily fill of awkward rapping and abortion jokes with the new music video for “We Need Love.” The latest clip from the greatest comedy hip-hop trio ever features two clueless Casanovas (Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone) who rap about needing “romance,” but only if you’re not a whore, menstruating or Steve’s girlfriend. Also, they promise never to rape you, so get in line ladies.

Follow RIOT on Twitter



Like RIOT on Facebook