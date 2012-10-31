The Long Shot: A hazy shade of winter

Spot question: What do the last seven winners of the Best Picture Oscar all have in common? Chances are you won’t find many narrative, practical or technical common points between the lot of them, but there is this: none of them were first released Stateside in December. Yes, “The Artist” and “The King’s Speech” only narrowly count by virtue of their limited Thanksgiving releases, but the point is that they, too, got in just ahead of the traditional Christmastime glut of prestige fare that has become inseparable from Oscar season.
In every year since the last-minute sneak attack by “Million Dollar Baby” in the 2004 season, the overstuffed Christmas stocking that is the December release calendar has produced contenders and nominees aplenty – as well as the high-profile misfires that are an equally inevitable part of the season. But when it comes to actually choosing their favorite of favorites, the Academy has recently proved that its collective memory can extend at least a little beyond the eggnog fog.
It’s a marked turnaround from four straight years of tightly-wrapped mid-to-late December releases, from “A Beautiful Mind” to the aforementioned “Baby,” dominating proceedings – and an indication, as much as anything, of the increased role that film festivals play in launching and nurturing contenders in an Oscar landscape no longer ruled by the studios. Of those last seven pre-December winners, only 2006’s “The Departed” skipped the festival route, building its Best Picture case simply from reviews and box office receipts – a patient strategy a Christmas release mightn’t have afforded.
Yet clearly the studios have as much conviction in the December release strategy as ever, if not more so – this season’s slate is veritably stuffed with major titles that have dodged the festivals and are gearing up for a late unveiling, before descending upon spoilt-for-choice ticket buyers in the last month of the year. “Les Miserables,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Django Unchained,” “Promised Land” and “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” are among the unseen heavyweights taking that tack, while already-debuted titles that are nonetheless taking their chances in the December whirlwind include “Amour,” “The Impossible,” “Quartet” and “Not Fade Away.”
Most of those films are angling for Best Picture consideration. At least a few of them will be disappointed, though it’s impossible to say as yet if their chances would improve in a less pressured month. The raised profile and amplified expectations of a December release may not have done any favors for botched Oscar hopefuls like “The Lovely Bones” or “Nine,” but they would have been branded disappointments, and limped out of the race, earlier in the year too.
Meanwhile, last year proved that the December hype machine could just as easily benefit dubious contenders, as late releases “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” and “War Horse” slid into the Best Picture race despite critical skepticism and a weak precursor showing. One can only speculate, but either film been released to such a moderate reception in, say, October, it seems unlikely they’d have stayed the course.
One can hardly blame studios, then, for capitalizing on the short-term heat of December, given the returns that even a token nomination brings an expensive prestige item. It’ll be interesting to see this year if the Academy’s decisions continue to convince them it’s right approach, given that the earlier-than-ever deadline for nomination ballots gives the December releases a shorter-than-ever period in which to make an impact on voters. One wonders if Universal, which pushed “Les Mis” back to Christmas Day just one day before the Academy announced the January 10 nomination date, would have done so after the fact; they’re presumably confident enough in the film not to fear the spread of a tepid response, but the fact remains that many voters will be struggling to see it in time.
Part of me, I admit, hopes the December deluge isn’t rewarded too comfortably – if only because it’d be heartening to see equally lavish recognition for the few top-drawer prestige items that dare to venture out of hiding earlier in the year. There’s a hypocritical tendency among awards pundits to complain about the dearth of quality fare in the first three-quarters of the release calendar, only to regard the early birds with dismissive suspicion.
We’re repeatedly told that “Beasts of the Southern Wild”’s buzz is waning due to its summer bow, while Harvey Weinstein has been taken to task for releasing “The Master” wide in September to middling box office – you can debate the business acumen of these strategies, as well as the question of whether they’d actually perform any better in later months, but there’s something to be said for giving audiences the option of substantial awards-caliber options throughout the year, whether the audience takes up the offer or not.
I was recently talking to a colleague about Warner’s bumping of “The Great Gatsby” to next summer, and while I thought the move seemed reasonable enough – particularly to accommodate a potential Cannes premiere – he insisted that “films like that belong in December.” Whether Baz Luhrmann’s wild vision delivers or not, such an attitude serves only those in and around the awards racket, not adult audiences who’d rather not concentrate their cinemagoing at the holidays.
There are more than enough recent examples of cannily campaigned Oscar success stories from the earlier months of the year – from “Crash” to “Winter’s Bone” to “The Hurt Locker” to “Gladiator” – to suggest that voters’ memories, when appropriately prodded, can be longer than we give them credit for being. Here’s hoping a “Beasts of the Southern Wild” – or, to fantasize for a moment, a “Take This Waltz” or a Rachel Weisz in “The Deep Blue Sea” – survives the winter onslaught when the nominations are read. Movies are for life, not just for Christmas.
This year has been rather amazing in just how many great prestige titles are being released pre-December. I swear, I don’t think I’ve been to the theater so often in September and October than I have this year. There’s literally a new movie each week with buzz. November is going to be yet another nonstop theatrical experience for film fans: this week “Flight,” next week “Skyfall,” the week after “Lincoln” and “Anna Karenina,” the week after “Life of Pi” and “Silver Linings Playbook.” It just doesn’t let up!
Please don’t bundle “War Horse” and “Extremely Loud” together. There is a substantial divide in critical response between the two films and the former did have a strong precursor showing. That is a fact.
It was nominated by Globes/BFCA/AFI/NBR/PGA, etc and did receive more critical notices than you probably remember. That and it had to to deal with very strong Tintin within the same time frame. It was always firmly in the circle of films competing for best Picture nomination (as was reflected in this very site’s predictions). And while Loud might have landed at 9 it is very likely that a very different film was at number 8 or 7.
It’s all moot point anyway. Films don’t automatically just “slide in” into Best Picture nomination.
What matters is that “War Horse” was one of the very best films of last year and completely deserved to be there.
I don’t know that War Horse was one of the best out there last year, but …
as mentioned, it received very good reviews (7 100s on Metacritic). And also as mentioned, it got Globes, BFCA, AFI, NBR, PGA noms.
Plus, it was well-liked by BAFTA, received a big ACE nom, won a MPSE award, and was nommed for a VES. So various guilds were responding.
I think people doubted War Horse because it missed out on DGA, WAG, & CIN guild. Those are some biggies. So in a year where 5-10 was up for grabs, and War Horse wasn’t in the expected 1-5 slots … it was acceptable that people doubted it’s potential BP nom.
But to put it in the same cartegory with Extremely Loud category (awful reviews, ADG nom, BFCA nom) is a little misguided.
I actually think that so many big contenders have burnt their hands with a late release strategy. That many studios who are releasing late are doing so only if they have confidence in their product.
Les Mis, Hobbit & Django are all expecting bumper box office. All three have built in brands – Les Mis, LOTR and Tarantino respectively.
Promised Land I dunno. Seems like the one failure here. The trailer just looked meh.
Zero Dark Thirty, I think the subject matter might make it a breakout hit and something tells me that the studio is very confident that it be nominated for major awards. Bigelow/Boal delivered in spades last time.
As far as “Promised Land” goes, I suspect they have a contender in somebody such as Rosemarie DeWitt who could benefit from late minute flurry of excitement in a dim category. Unless they’re masterpieces, those tiny films released at the end of December don’t seem to get much more than a couple of nom’s here or there.
It seems to me like the best situation is:
Well, make a good movie, haha.
Have it finished by Sept/Oct.
Bring it to a few festivals.
Get the critics to see it.
Start rolling it out in late Nov. or early Dec.
Make sure there are lots of Academy screenings.
Have good expansions close to the Christmas holiday.
Go very wide thru January.
Boom.
Simple, right? haha
December is still the best month to release BP contenders. Sure The Departed, No Country, and Hurt Locker were released earlier in the year but I’d argue they would have won BP with March release dates.
Argo’s fall release is a handicap in my opinion, though it’s ability to seemingly earn 100 million domestically almost balances things out.
I feel in many ways we’re all just spinning our wheels until Les Miz hits.