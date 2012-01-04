The Long Shot: Backlash to the future

With the critics’ awards largely played out and the industry awards beginning to idly rev their engines, we’re at that point in the season — a point prematurely frazzled Oscar pundits might call the halfway mark, surprising sane laymen who think the race hasn’t even started yet — when certain terms start flying around the blogosphere with all-too-casual abandon. “Overrated” (translation: “I don’t personally think it deserves as many awards as it’s getting”) is one. “Underrated” (translation: “Forget critical reception, it’s not winning enough awards for my liking”) is another. And somewhere in between lies the Oscar-watcher’s favorite alarm word for loosening semi-cemented races, if only in their own imaginations: yes, the trusty old “backlash.”
A “backlash,” you understand, can describe anything from perceptible public resistance to a once-favored film or artist (the post-“sugar tits” Mel Gibson, say) to a strategized protest from a concentrated political or cultural faction with a sizable audience (the conservative anti-“Brokeback Mountain” bloc, say) to bored journalists and bloggers talking about how too many people are talking about a certain popular phenomenon — and it’s this last, most tenuous and tail-eating, form that “backlashes” in the realm of awards analysis usually take.
Never mind that a film hasn’t yet been seen by enough audiences for a real-world diminishment of standing to take place. Never mind that those responsible for dishing out awards show no sign of tempering their enthusiasm. If enough voices in the media have grown either weary or nervous of a contender’s success — usually, of course, because it’s “overrated” — a supposed backlash, however contained or specialized in its visibility, can take root. The backlash need not have a direct effect on the awards race to be deemed permanent: milquetoast favorite “The King’s Speech” may have won last year’s Best Picture Oscar, and may still be treasured by a great many viewers, but for the comparatively small number of blogosphere agnostics, it is forever tarnished by its own success, by the lasting appeal of certain sexier films it beat.
With no retractions on the cards from the Academy, their ultimate reward is to fudge the historical record: I’m frequently amazed by the number of casual Oscar flashbacks I read that describe “Dances With Wolves” as having unaccountably “upset” “GoodFellas” 21 years ago, as if the result had been anything but a foregone conclusion at the time. Whether such a widely held perception is the work of a backlash or simply the films’ own variable wear-and-tear is entirely debatable. Rather like greatness, some films are born forgettable, some achieve forgettability and others have forgettability thrust upon them.
Leading the backlash game in this year’s race, if only because it currently leads this year’s race overall, is “The Artist,” a film whose spirited novelty was destined to attract detractors from the day of its Cannes premiere — and immediately did, even if their protests were drowned out, then as now, by the dominant chorus of critical approval. If the film’s awards-season potential was evident to some of us as long ago as May, some effortfully independent-minded critics seem to feel blindsided, betrayed even, by its progression from surprise Competition entry to oddball European discovery to Weinstein-steered crossover arthouse monster: a none-too-gradual shifting of goalposts that they might allow to alter their own relationship to the film, setting an individual backlash in motion.
The other end of the backlash, perceived or otherwise, is held up by those who didn’t see it at Cannes, those who skipped the surprise stage and met it as a half-grown phenomenon, and found it somehow less revelatory than the discovery they’d been promised — a test endured by all festival-grown hits, particularly ones with fewer brand names involved to which viewers can attach and adjust expectations. The punchline in “The Artist”‘s case has been the fact that less clued-in observers now refer to it as “Oscar bait” — as if the film is defined by its adoptive (and notoriously publicity-savvy) American distributor, as if independent French silent black-and-white cinema rules the Oscar roost year after year.
Ironically, it’s a backlash maneuver that serves both the film and its detractors. The latter can hold awards-season success as proof positive that the film was always too middlebrow to be regarded seriously, while the former can bask in the obvious benefits of an Oscar-bait disguise: not just winning stuff, which is always nice too, but securing more eyeballs and interest in its participants’ futures than it would have on its own eccentric terms. The “backlash” may be fabricated — the raft of reviews that greeted its release was as glowing as the initial Cannes reception, after all — but then so, to some extent, is the film’s public identity as a feel-good prestige Goliath, so nobody’s really getting hurt.
Of course, nearly two months remain for the race to grow and shift and potentially switch track entirely, and plenty of films are ready and waiting to cultivate backlashes of their own. Following the film’s unexpected degree of precursor success, there’s already a faction willing to cut down “Bridesmaids” if it gets a little too big for its boots (cries of “overrated” are currently circling it like vultures), while “The Descendants” has already weathered some online pushback from critics (myself included, admittedly) and looks little the worse for it. Even “The Help,” which hardly had a pristine critical record to begin with, can expect to hear a wealth of resurrected political and aesthetic arguments against it as its Oscar berth looks ever more certain; the more months a film has been exposed, after all, the more times the cycle can rinse and repeat.
Whatever film takes home the gold at the end of the day — probably “The Artist,” possibly “Hugo” or “War Horse,” and certainly nothing that somebody, somewhere doesn’t think is overrated — they’d do well to remember that a film’s real-world standing hinges as little on tunnel-vision backlashes as on the Oscar itself.
The Contenders section has been updated throughout by Kris and myself. Meanwhile, my own prediction update can be found here.
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
I think The Artist is more secure than detractors people claim it is.
I would love a surprise. How great would it be for an atypical film like The Descendants or Midnight in Paris wins?
If, like me, you think Midnight in Paris is mild fluff and The Descendants actively toxic, not so great at all.
That aside, however, how would either of those films be a more atypical Best Picture winner than The Artist? Surely it doesn’t get less typical than a French-made silent film, whether it’s the favourite or not.
Guy, just a question: I understand that for you, Midnight in Paris is “mild fluff”, but how is The Artist not the same? I’ve seen it, and I liked it, it was enjoyable, but ultimately it felt like just that – mild fluff. I guess I just don’t get the love for it and it’s a matter of opinion. And hopefully people don’t say that I’m part of some backlash – that’s just reactionary nonsense. “Someone disagrees with my critical assessment! Must be a backlash!” Not that you’d do that. Just wanting to know.
Wait, are you just going to redirect me to your review?
Not unless you want me to!
I can’t bring you round if that’s how you responded to the film, but I think the subtext of The Artist is a lot richer and more affecting than that of Midnight in Paris. In a sense, they’re both films about how our present can slip away from us, but while Midnight in Paris resorts to a fairly obvious “the grass is always greener” allegory, The Artist makes the crueller point that Valentin is always going to chase the world he wants to belong in, not out of restlessness but out of necessaity, and it will eventually outrun him altogether. (I don’t really find The Artist to be the feel-good wonder everyone claims it is: its human truths are fundamentally sad ones.)
That aside, I think The Artist’s relationship to its own medium is far more complex and exciting than Midnight in Paris — a handsome film, certainly, but one that’s working at a far sketchier level formally.
Personally, I’d rather have Midnight in Paris, my fav movie of the year (which is not saying much) win Best Picture than have his earlier efforts, like Melinda and Melinda or Scoop be nominated. At least they are recognizing a return-to-form (on par with The Purple Rose of Cairo)
Fair enough. I think The Artist does point to those sad truths you mention, but I’m not sure the film’s ending supports the idea that Valentin’s desperate desire to be part of that world will eventually outrun him. I think people say it’s a feel-good wonder because the ending tries to point to it being one, and I think that might be one of my problems with it, is that the ending undermines the power of the rest of the film. It’s not like in “City Lights” where things end quite ambiguously, if not outright pointing to the sad truth that the Tramp will never be part of the previously Blind Girl’s life. Instead, The Artist takes those sad human truths you mentioned, and then kind of undermines them with the ending where everything is gonna be okay. It’s all too easy and quick a change. I can see an argument being made that everything won’t be okay, and that people ultimately still won’t like him, but the ending’s outright enthusiasm for his future seems to deny that.
In terms of Midnight in Paris, I don’t think I have much to back up my argument for the film, that it’s a great one. Mostly, I think I just enjoy it and abandon most of my critical faculties when watching it. I think the notion of the golden age fallacy is partly true and interesting (and weirdly appropriate to some people’s thoughts on The Artist at times, though I’m using reverse-backlash logic there!), and also, it is also interesting because what you say about Valentin in The Artist is kind of what I think about Owen Wilson’s character in Paris. While he seems to see his own view of Paris and its past as problematic, he ultimately still thinks he belongs there. And he still remains in his Romantic beliefs about Paris. For me, Wilson, while realizing his own “golden age fallacy,” is still enslaved by that sort of romantic ideal. When he looks at Lea Seydoux at the end, the whole scene is so gloriously over-the-top, with the wind blowing, and Seydoux staring beautifully at the Wilson, and us, that there’s almost a burlesque quality to it. Just as you said about Valentin, Wilson can’t escape his own problematic desires for the past. He will always live there, lost in some Romantic ideal the film points out as artificial. It seems to say that while this golden age fallacy is exactly that, a fallacy, it is also inescapable, and ultimately, Wilson’s character, though enlightened to some degree, is ultimately the same as Cotillard’s character, living in a Romantic Ideal that is not supported by anything other than its own romanticism.
My goodness, I’m rambling. That’s dangerous for me. When I ramble, I get silly. One more thing, however, in regards to the Artist’s formal qualities. One of the problems for me is that The Artist, other than its many moments where it is blatantly pointing to a scene saying, “Hey, remember this movie? Well, we liked it so much that we went all Tarantino and used the scene shot-for-shot. Isn’t that great!?”, the film has many moments where it doesn’t feel like a silent film, and the whole things suddenly feels like an affectation, and I’m reminded that I’m watching a modern, contemporary film, and not a silent film. There’s a meta quality that I think hurts some of its earnestness. I’m just not sure it’s as thematically/aesthetically coherent as it thinks it is. In terms of Midnight in Paris, on a formal level, it’s not Allen’s best work, in terms of how it’s shot, and I agree there are some moments that are probably problematic.
As you mentioned, we’re probably at an impasse as to what we think of the films, but I appreciate your response and next time I watch The Artist, I’ll keep those thoughts in mind.
“The Artist” is completely uplifting and feel-good, and the ending is perfectly fitting. Guy seems to be better describing something like “The Illusionist” from last year, in which the protagonist’s present really DOES keep slipping away from him and a solid ground is forever elusive. Not so with “The Artist” – ultimately it becomes a film about how we can adapt to new forms and ideas without losing our own values, and Valentin does this at the end of the film, beautifully.
I feel similarly to JLPATT. For me, ‘The Artist’ shows that no matter your greatness, technology changes/evolves, and you have to either adapt yourself to new art forms or risk being left behind.
“The Artist” is the best possible winner out of the realistic contenders, really. It would be hugely deserving in any case though.
Well written article Guy. I like how you can separate your personal opinion of the movies and the state of the awards race. Some other ‘Oscar sites’ overreact too much and mix their personal opinion with the race. Just refreshing to read an article like this that is well thought of and analyze. Your definitions of overrated and underrated in the awards context is spot on. I’m personally tired of people throwing those words hastily and those who impose their opinion to others. But well it’s the nature of online pop culture anyway.
Why can’t people just say, “I didn’t like this movie as much as other people did”? Why the need to cut down other people’s opinions with “overrated” (although I admit to using “underrated” myself, but I think that word at least has a positive connotation). I went on a long rant about this issue on The Film Experience the other day, so I won’t repeat it. But I think some people’s fondness for “overrated” stems from their hesitation to own their own opinions, preferring to just say that other people are wrong.
“Overrated” and “pretentious” have got to be my two least-favorite words in the critical lexicon.
I agree that “underrated” can be a useful and positive term. But when I see it applied, as I have in recent weeks, to films like “The Tree of Life” — which, after all, only has a Palme d’Or and the #1 spot on numerous critics’ polls to call its own — simply because the Golden Globe set haven’t gone for it, it’s a little absurd.
Well said. As if that movie was ever going to be nominated by an awards show that nominated The Tourist and Patch Adams…it is ridiculous…that said, just b/c the film is extremely elitist and too smart for its own good does not mean it should win major awards outside of, say, cinematography (I’m more of a fan of the work done on MiP, Jane Eyre, Coriolanus and Moneyball), costumes and visual effects (both of which it deserves hands-down)
Speaking as someone who isn’t a devotee of the film, I don’t see how The Tree of Life is either ‘elitist’ or ‘too smart for its own good’ — it’s sensual rather than intellectual cinema, and lays itself pretty much bare to its audience. You can take it or leave it, but it’s not instructing viewers on how to read it.
“Rather like greatness, some films are born forgettable, some achieve forgettability and others have forgettability thrust upon them.”
Great article!
I think Tom Brueggemann at [www.goldderby.com] made quite an argument about how ‘Midnight in Paris’ could win Best Picture at the Oscars. I don’t think it will happen, but who knows…
[www.goldderby.com]
im rooting for hugo still, my last big awards film to see is The Artist and Im hoping for something good.
Great article guy, very true.
I saw The Artist last weekend and was pleasantly surprised that it pretty much lived up to expectations for me. I was expecting to go in and think it’s good but overrated, which is how I felt about The King’s Speech last year. Much to my surprise, though, I thoroughly enjoyed it and would gladly give it a second viewing.
I guess I should have said that it ‘pretty much lived up to the hype’.
Guy, part of me wonders if backlash does exist in retrsopect: consider “American Beauty”, “A Beautiful Mind” and “Chicago.” Some other films their respective years have grown in esteem. Does the “Best Pic” win honestly have nothing to do with some of the negative things people say about these movies?
No, it certainly has something to do with it, since it makes them more obvious targets. But these people are still a comparatively small group — out in the real world, most audiences don’t much remember (or care) whether a film won Best Picture or not. It’s how the film ages that’s important, not how the win ages, if you see what I mean.
It’s funny how backlash hits movies like “Chicago” and “Shakespeare in Love” most of all – curiously, they both beach heavily fancied WWII films – and yet whenever a WWII film comes along people just expect the Academy to reward it (see “War Horse”‘s early frontrunner status) and get bored and dismissive.
“War Horse” is not a WWII film.
Sorry, WWI. Jesus christ.
Saw “The Artist” tonight and definitely feel its going to win Best Picture, possible Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, costume, makeup, and film editing.
Like DARLAYERS I actually wonder the same thing about the relationship between winning the Oscar and backlash. When I think “backlash” the prime is example that jumps out at me is the massive hate I come across for How Green Was My Valley in some circles because it beat out “the greatest movie ever” Citizen Kane…and I do think it’s difficult to extrapolate the hate for it from its Oscar win because even people carrying out lucid (well, relatively lucid) argument against often don’t say that it’s a bad thing only that it’s not the “best film ever” and since there’s only liable to be “one” best film ever obviously anything would pale next to someone who thinks Citizen Kane is cinema’s greatest treasure. THAT sort of backlash is most exasperating.
The type of backlash we gets sort of tickles me, because some people just don’t like some films but it’s so obvious who stand by what they’re saying and who are jumping on the bandwagon because “I don’t personally think it deserves as many awards as it’s getting” as you say. I remember people positively critiquing The King’s Speech (not you, of course ha) and backing it because it was the “underdog” when TSN was sweeping the critics’ prizes and then the Guild’s took over and it became the one to beat and the same people were going on about its triviality. So bizarre, but so funny.
Having finally seen ‘The Artist’ (after hearing glowing praise OR that it’s overrated fluff), I can finally offer my opinion, and I loved it. It’s not my #1 or anything. And I think it drags a bit for about 20 minutes before the wonderful climax. But on the whole, I think it would be a suitable winner. And on the backlash, I don’t know that it will receive it so much. Maybe a little. Maybe comparisons to Hugo (which I prefer) will hurt it. But I’ve been thinking back on ‘The Artist’ and smiling ever since I saw it 5 days ago. I don’t think voters (en masse) are likely to turn on a movie that made them feel good.
And on the Brokeback thing, I remember being happy for Crash because it was a surprise and I loved Crash & Brokeback equally. In hindsight, I realize Brokeback is the superior film (my #1 of ’05). But I still really enjoyed Crash.
Wonderful, as always, Guy. I’m getting used to the pushback against The Artist by now, but all this disdain for Bridesmaids’ relative success lately is baffling and dispiriting. Instead of encouraging comedies to be part of the race, especially a smartly crafted one with such a great creative team, the opposite seems to be happening.
According to Metacritc Harry Potter is the second most critically acclaimed film of the year with a 87 score. Only The Artist is ahead at 89 in terms of the number of reviews collected over 40. Has it happened recently that a film that has made so much money and gotten so much acclaim been snubbed by the guilds and the Golden Globes?
Also if The Artist fares poorly at the box office can it still win best picture? If Bridesmaids gets nominated ahead of Tinker Tailor, Soldier Spy and Drive that would be a shame. The thing is that Bridesmaids does not need a DGA nomination to get in if the Academy goes for at least eight best picture nominations. The Ides of March could also sneak in. I am surprised at its momentum.
The Artist isn’t faring poorly at the box office at all — it’s doing robust business in limited release.
As for Harry Potter, putting irrelevant Metacritic/RT stats to one side, let’s not pretend it’s one of the year’s critical darlings. It’s well-liked, as the films have always been, but we all know why it isn’t happening.
“Rather like greatness, some films are born forgettable, some achieve forgettability and others have forgettability thrust upon them.”
I love this!
Good piece, though I wonder if idiosyncrasies of opinion don’t play a bigger part in the backlash phenomenon. I saw The Artist at TIFF and was not very impressed. While surely in the back of my mind I was aware of TIFF’s perceived status as Weinstein King-maker last year (for another film that didn’t impress me), as well as its obvious positioning in this year’s race, I’m also confident that I’d have been nonplussed about it if I saw it either earlier at Cannes, before the first wave of adulation, or later in general release.
My point being: there are elements of the *text* of The Artist, independent of the viewing situation, that some people don’t like. In my case I can’t get over what I see as the glibness of the film’s trick of depicting the sad passing of Valentin’s silent art through silent film pastiche. His artistry feels undermined to me by the fact that the status quo aesthetic of all the performers around him, including talkie star Peppy, is silent acting, which comes to seem about as artful as sneezing. All of this to say, whether this is just a quirk with me or an issue others share, probably there are just a lot of people who have different problems with it, and when they see the film receiving awards, they speak up in what sounds like a common naysaying, backlashing voice, whether they see themselves as part of a “Down with The Artist” collective or not. (Likely not.)
Anyway, what’s wrong with that? The Republican primaries are instructive: each frontrunner has shot up and declined in spectacular display (save one), largely because they hadn’t been properly vetted before their rise. Shouting “Overrated!” is snarky and unproductive, but I see nothing wrong with critical vetting. If you’re in the minority position on, say, The Descendants, it’s a reassuring start of a conversation whenever you hear someone *else* asking what was up with all the strange dissolves/side wipes, for instance.
Brilliantly said, and I wish more journalists were this lucid and specific in articulating their reservations about a frontrunner — not least since you don’t resort to the unproductive crutch of complaining that another film you like more isn’t in the same position, and making empty comparisons between the two.