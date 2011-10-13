The Long Shot: Foreign exchange

Hey, remember “Nowhere in Africa?” Sure you do. The Caroline Link movie about Jewish WWII refugees in Kenya? Not ringing any bells? Oh. Well, what about “The Counterfeiters?” The Nazi banknote forgery film. Yeah, you know the one – though perhaps you had to think a moment. Never mind. Let”s move on to “Departures.” Everyone loves that one. The Japanese one about the cello-playing mortician… what, you never saw it? Whatever.
Many of you might remember, perhaps more clearly than you do the film themselves, that these titles all won Oscars in the past decade for Best Foreign Language Film. I suspect fewer of you will remember feeling that they were the finest non-English films of their respective years – a position that can”t have gained many subscribers in the intervening years, either. They”re hardly freak examples: from “Mediterraneo” to “Tsotsi,” from “To Begin Again” to “Character,” the 55-title list of winners in the category (plus a few special award winners from pre-competition days) is littered with films that few audiences or cinephiles really care about these days… or ever did. If the Best Picture award somehow confers a lasting patina of memory upon most of its winners, well-received or otherwise, its foreign-language counterparts offers no such insurance.
Back in February, for the first time in several years, the Academy handed the award to a comparatively renowned director, Susanne Bier. That, though, hardly futureproofs the winning film, “In a Better World” – a heavy-handed child”s-eye tract some way off her best work, that was widely shrugged off by critics and audiences when it hit US theatres a few weeks after its triumph.
No doubt the Oscar is a box-office selling point for these films, but that”s largely because most recent winners have had low profiles before hitting big with the Academy: it”s worth noting that none of the last three winners premiered at a major competitive festival. (Interestingly, Cannes is the festival most frequently monitored by Oscar-watchers for fodder in the category – but you have to go back to 2003″s “The Barbarian Invasions” to find a winner that played the Croisette.)
We scarcely need to recap the reasons why the category is so often resistant to major international titles: they begin with the trust placed in national committees to pick, pageant-style, a single film to represent an entire film industry, and end with the conservative taste of the famously age-skewed votership. The Academy”s attempted partial fixes to the system – including those that warmed the chilly hearts of many a critic when “Dogtooth” somehow snuck onto the nominee list this year – are appreciated, but the category can never pretend to be authoritative or even representative of what”s going on in world cinema.
This year, however, the stage has been set for the Academy to make more relevant choices than usual – if, of course, they rise to the occasion. Looking down the final list of 63 official submissions for the award, announced earlier today, it”s striking how many of the films on it already come with sizeable critical fanbases: “A Separation,” “Le Havre,” “Miss Bala,” “Pina,” “Attenberg,” “The Turin Horse,” “Once Upon a Time in Anatolia” and several others all attracted acclaim on the critical circuit, and lend the longlist some cred.
Flare-ups over countries blatantly choosing the wrong film were fewer than usual this year: only Russia sparked outright controversy by cosying up to Nikita Mikhalkov and his roundly panned “Burnt by the Sun” sequel. (They could instead have gone with one of the year”s best films, Andrei Zyvagintsev”s Cannes-lauded “Elena,” but spilt milk and all that.)
Some of those titles you can dismiss with some confidence. Even with the executive committee”s most adventurous efforts, it”s hard to imagine the general voters warming to “The Turin Horse,” Béla Tarr”s impressive but colossally grim ode to death and boiled potatoes. And having successfully rallied for “Dogtooth” last year, it”s unlikely the committee will push their luck by forcing in a second consecutive Greek provocation under the Lanthimos label – so good luck, “Attenberg.” Every year, the list is never short of nice-try-but-as-if hopefuls from the most rarefied corners of the festival circuit: I have a place in my heart for countries who play the dangerous game rather than the cynically tactical one.
But the Academy”s hand may be forced this year by the number of high-class contenders entering the race with palpable festival buzz. It”s hard to remember the last time a single film so quickly assumed frontrunner status in this race, and harder still to recall when it was a film as searing and sophisticated and unsentimental as Asghar Farhadi”s “A Separation,” but the volume of support for this one makes it very difficult for the Academy to ignore – it should be sufficiently accessible and rich with feeling to appeal to the general voters, but the executive committee will be obliged to step in if it inexplicably misses the mark with them. (One reason it might is discussed in an excellent piece by Australian blogger Glenn Dunks: with the award being one for the country rather than the filmmaker, might some voters feel reluctant to reward Iran at a time when the country couldn”t be less conducive to artistic freedom?)
Less sure is the fate of “Miss Bala,” a dynamite art-thriller with considerable crossover appeal that could either excite the Academy sufficiently for them to drop their usual stylistic hang-ups (as they did for Mexico”s “Amores Perros” a decade ago) or leave them numb. The backing of a major studio brand, in this case Fox, is such a rarity in this race that it”s hard to tell if it could work for the film or against it. (Could more perverse voters think it too mainstream?)
Wim Wenders”s “Pina,” landing in the race with a healthy combination of festival buzz, European box office and an esteemed veteran director, but it”s plainly the novelty wild card of the race: voters and/or committee members might think it cool to have a landmark 3D dance film in the running, or they might think it doesn”t belong altogether. “Le Havre” seems like it can”t miss – it”s warm, fuzzy, features kids and contemporary social issues and comes from a director they”ve nominated before – but we all assumed it would charm the Cannes jury too.
As any practised Oscar-watcher knows, there are no certainties at any stage when it comes to this most slippery of categories – which one suspects might be a reputation this section of Academy actively cultivates to an extent. Voters don”t like to feel pressured into voting for the “right” film by a vocal critical majority, particularly if it”s one they respect more than they like; as I”ve said before, they vastly prefer championing something they discovered (or have craftily been allowed to feel they discovered) themselves.
That”s how, for all the head-scratching by many observers, “Departures” upended “The Class” and “Waltz With Bashir”; that”s how “The Secret in Their Eyes” trumped “The White Ribbon” and “A Prophet”; that”s why, for all the buzz in its favour right now, I wouldn”t be surprised to see “A Separation” trampled by a less acclaimed pretender; Toronto audience favourite “Where Do We Go Now?” and Agnieszka Holland”s baity Holocaust drama “In Darkness” are currently being primed for that position, but it could just as easily be one of the 50-odd films we haven”t yet clocked – oh, let”s say Canada”s “Monsieur Lazhar.” We”re in a position to have the most nourishing winner in this addled category since 1999″s “All About My Mother,” but perhaps the best way to encourage this outcome is to keep quiet about it.
[Updated Oscar predictions here.]
Great article, its funny I was just thinking about the winners in the last 5 or so years yesterday and I had the hardest time recalling that The Counterfeiters won, so its incredibly apt that you post this.
Do we really have to go all the way back to 1999? Isn’t Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon also a great winner? It happened only one year later but at least that means the last 00’s had one magnificent win, even if it was way at the very beginning.
It’s a fine, thoroughly respectable win, and a refreshing genre pick for them, so yes. But I still don’t think it was the best of the nominees.
(I also have quite a bit of time for The Barbarian Invasions — I said “most nourishing winner”, not “only nourishing winner”, if you see what I mean.)
I don’t think there’s any arguing that that was the consensus favorite though. Also, looking back at the of nominees and winners, Cache should have won hands down in its year, yet it wasn’t nominated. Amelie, despite getting tons of nominations and being a crossover hit lost to a film i’ve never heard of, and Dogtooth was better than anything in competition, though I easily can see why it lost.
No Man’s Land, which beat Amelie, packs quite a punch, at least on first viewing. One thing that’s interesting about this category is that, agree or disagree with the winner, you can generally understand why they won. It’s much less like other categories where each year sees a new narrative. There’s no equivalent to the 2009 “it’s Bullock’s year!” narrative in Foreign Language. And that’s somewhat refreshing, even though it means the winners tend to tick the same boxes.
So with all this disagreement about good/bad Foreign Language winners, maybe it’s time for another list. The commenters here love those, right?
Very truthful article.
LIVES OF OTHERS!!!!!! Most would say Pan’s deserved it, but those are people that never saw this movie. Heck, I even said that, until I saw it. Great win.
I was about to say the same thing. Lives of Others was one of their best picks ever imho!
Ditto. Lives of others is a great film.
And I liked Nowhere in Africa. Even if it beat Hero by Zhang Yinou who should have won for Raise the Red Lantern (which lost to the undeniably inferior Mediteraneo).
I was hoping you would type up this article sooner rather than later. I find articles on this category more interesting than most because I have not seen any of them and usually am not able to see more than one or two before the show. I agree with your comments about some bad films winning recently but the category does offer some good picks as well. The prizes may go to one film but the odds are that if a film is one of the five audiences will be able to see it eventually. That is not the case for many foreign films so I think in this case a nomination for a film really benefits the film whether or not it wins.
Yes, LIVES OF OTHERS was a great win unlike others; many saw it as a mistake but 90% of the people i know liked it better than PAN’S LAB when they saw it, after they had complained about PAN’S LAB not winning.
Meh. The Lives of Others is a very good movie, especially for a Best Foreign Language Film winner, but Pan’s Labyrinth is a masterpiece. To me, it’s kind of like when Inside Job beat Exit Through the Gift Shop last year: There’s no denying that the winner was worthy, but the competition was so much better that it’s still disappointing.
They’re both cases of an exceptional film that ticks oscar boxes up against a better film that doesn’t. The former will almost always win that battle.
I don’t know why, but this year seems to have so many more films I’m interested in seeing in the foreign language category then in many years past. Just going through the list, I can see at least ten films that I really want to see (I’ve already seen Attenberg and The Silent House) and usually I’m lucky if there is maybe 5 or 6 that really draw me in. That is not to say that I don’t watch a ton of foreign films or that I don’t have an interest in them, it’s just that the movies selected as part of the long list (or even the shortlist) in this category are rarely the films that stand out the most – as you allude to in your article. At this point it seems like there are so many great choices for them to choose, that we are almost guaranteed to be disappointed by the outcome.
Mykill, you have good reason to be excited. When I read Guy’s list there of even the top 7 or 8 contenders, I realised again that this year has turned up a bumper crop for cinema in general, and in the international categories especially.
I also think you’re right that with such a high level of quality, the vote will inevitably disappoint. Monsieur Lazhar should push all the right buttons for the majority in this category, and while I enjoyed the film a fair amount, I don’t think it rates in terms of quality. But it sure will rate in vote attracting.
Yes they pass over many great films… but I do enjoy many of the films that have won over the years. I like Departures MUCH more than most, I think its a terrific film (though admittedly not my favorite Japanese film that year… let alone favorite foreign film that year). No Man’s Land was a good film. I think the Secret in Their Eyes was the best film that year, let alone foreign film. I LOVE the Barbarian Invasions, in my top 5 of that year. The Sea Inside is also very good. That’s just in the last decade.
Wasn’t Still Walking released that same year. I’d struggle to think of a better film that year from any country, but the fact that Departures was chosen over it feels particularly egregious.
Yes, so was Tokyo Sonata which was also superior. Still, I think Departures is a very good movie. I’d take it over any of the best picture nominees that year. Still, none of the best picture nominees that year made my top 30 of the year… Departures was my #24.
Miss Bala may very well be one of the best films of the year. The Academy are a bunch of turds if they don’t recognize it.
Just saw “Le Havre” today, and I must say, as warm and enjoyable as it is, I’m truly surprised it was ever considered one of the frontrunners for Cannes’ top prize — partly because of the year’s stiff competition, but even more so because its formulaic nature seems like something the Cannes judges haven’t been going for much lately.
I much prefer “The Lives of Others” to “Pan’s Labyrinth”. Remember when the BAFTAs went wild for it?
Anyway, if – ahem – anybody would like to read the piece Guy references up there in relation to Iran and their blatant disregard for filmmakers (jail, filmmaking bans, whipping) then, by all means, click > [stalepopcornau.blogspot.com]
Massive apologies, Glenn. I did initially include a link, which seemingly disappeared when I updated the article. The new system we’re working with is quirky that way. Anyway, I’ve reinserted the link.
I also prefer ‘The Lives of Others’. I’ll bet anything, though, that the BAFTAs wouldn’t have given it the time of day if the Oscars hadn’t awarded it the year before.
I read your post, Glenn and I come down on the side of hoping that they judge the film on its merits even though this category awards the country rather than the individual filmmaker and even though the selection process itself is so tainted with politics. (The cynic in me also wonders how aware the crusty old foreign film committee voters are about Iran’s repressive behaviour towards its filmmakers).
A Prophet and The White Ribbon losing to that soap operaish Spanish movie killed me.
Argentinian film you mean but yes that selection was abysmal.
I have a perverse affection for their bad choices, maybe because I feel like the category is a more honest reflection of how conservative and sentimental the Oscars are. It’s like AMPAS keeps trying to prove how hip and cool and relevant it is and the Foreign Film voters keep giving them the middle finger.
Anyhow … can someone remind me how many choices the executive committee is responsible for? I seem to recall they can pick 3 out of 9 on the short list but I’m not sure how many of the final nominees can be EC interventions. Is it just one?
Yes, 3 of the 9 on the shortlist. Officially, they can’t interfere with the nominees at all, though I’ve heard rumours that isn’t necessarily the case.
Thanks. I just assumed they had at least one pick of the final five, mainly because of Dogtooth getting in.
The secret in your eyes was another surprise in this category, but in this case is a great film, maybe Haneke or Audiard deserved the award, but I can’t hate Campanella’s fil because is awesome.
The Secret In Their Eyes was a great movie. Its win against The Prophet and White Ribbon was just a matter of tastes. All 3 films were deserving.
I’m with Richarda.
Is Pina also eligible for Best Documentary?
This category is suffused with corruption. It cannot be coincidental that year after year films with Samuel Goldwyn distribution manage to make the final five.
I’m really excited to see the 9 finalists this year. After last year’s wackiness with great surprises like Dogtooth and Confessions and awful surprised like Simple Simon, I can’t wait to see what becomes of this competitive year.
Great piece, Guy! I particularly agree with you about “In a Better World” this past year; for me, it’s obvious that “Incendies” was robbed…it’s a much better film.
This is a very good year for the foreign-language candidates, as far as I can tell. I’ve only seen two so far…Peru and Morocco…but both of them were good in their own way, though unlikely to get nominated. I’m looking forward to seeing as many of the others as I can.
Put me down as one of those who preferred “The Lives of Others” to “Pan’s Labyrinth”…and also as one of those who liked “The Secret in Their Eyes.”
The Colombian entry, The Colors of the Mountain, has been available for some time on dvd from Film Movement. It is rather mediocre.
The Norwegian entry Happy Happy is currently in theatrical release.
I think it should be mention that they are not letting Puerto Rico compete anymore. If it was another country, you probably should have mention it. Maybe it’s not a huge controversy, but it is a problem for puertorican cinema nonetheless.
In what seems to be a weak Best Actress field, should we start looking at the Foreign Film leads…maybe from Miss Bala?
or from Poetry or Certified Copy! Hmmm…
Not too many people have watched it, but Brazil’s submission Elite Squad it’s a terrific film, it won’t get out of your head too soon if you watch it. I hope it gets nominated.
I’m glad I’ll get to see IN DARKNESS at the Savannah Film Festival in two weeks.
The Turin Horse blew me away. I haven’t felt like that walking out of a theater since The White Ribbon. Definitely not Academy-friendly no matter how you spin it.