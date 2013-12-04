The Long Shot: The critics’ award conundrum

Following the awards race for a living can have depressingly season-warping effects: Christmas shoppers line the streets of London, my local grocer is flogging fir trees on the pavement, and yet it only really felt like December to me when people started arguing about the New York Film Critics’ Circle awards on Twitter. The arguments varied — some were over the worthiness of the Circle’s actual selections, others over their impact on the Oscar race going forward, still others about the apparent racial implications of voting for Jennifer Lawrence. (I wish I was making that last one up.) Ah yes, ’tis the season. Isn’t it lovely?
In one respect, of course, it is. These are the fresh, early days of the awards marathon, when almost everything feels possible and pliable. Early projections that “12 Years a Slave” might oppressively sweep the precursors in the manner of “The Social Network” three years ago haven’t been borne out by the New York Critics’ or National Board of Review’s picks — which matched only in the documentary, animated and first film categories — nor by the recent Gotham Awards.
This feels right: a conversation about one’s favorite films of the year should be a lively back-and-forth, not an endless echo of agreement. And a conversation about one’s favorite films of the year is essentially what any critics’ award worth its salt should be; there are enough Oscar pundits on the block already that voting critics needn’t feel obliged to join their ranks. So far, the choices that have been made smack on genuine, idiosyncratic enthusiasm: nobody votes for “Her” as Best Picture, for example, because they suspect that’s what the majority will do. And the New Yorkers’ left-turn yesterday in favor of David O. Russell’s jazzy, lively character caper didn’t seem motivated by consequence or obligation — it’s not a film you’d jot down on a ballot for any reason other than that you had a blast with it.
So far, so good. But awards-watchers are scarcely less impatient to complain about results than they are to hear the results in the first place. (I know — I’m an awards-watcher.) And so, for everyone who welcomes the diversity and unpredictability of this nascent season, there’s another who wishes it was following the script that was effectively drafted for it at Toronto, if not before.
Digressing from that script is cause for active suspicion in some quarters. We were less than halfway into yesterday’s NYFCC vote (remember the pre-Twitter days when the winners were announced in one job lot?) when one reader cried foul: after “12 Years a Slave” lost Best Cinematography and Best Screenplay, he suggested that the critics had seemingly resolved to avoid Steve McQueen’s tough-minded slavery drama. He retracted his statement with good humor when McQueen duly won Best Director, but far less innocent accusations were being made elsewhere. “White power,” tweeted Sasha Stone when Jennifer Lawrence beat Lupita Nyong’o to Best Supporting Actress (by a single point, as it turns out). If it was a joke, it wasn’t exactly a light-hearted one: whether she meant to accuse the NYFCC of racially motivated voting or not, even making light of that scenario implies that voting for a (terrific) white actress over a (terrific) black one constitutes a political misstep, regardless of which performance you prefer.
This is heady stuff for so early in the season, but I use it only as an example of the many ways in which critics’ awards can be over-interpreted at a stage when they’re the only ones in the game. The widely unexpected crowning of “American Hustle” yesterday provoked two widespread responses in the Twitterverse: that it was the Best Picture frontrunner (not something anyone said about “Mulholland Drive” when the NYFCC tapped it in 2001, but they weren’t first out of the gate then), and that it was “overrated” — a particularly rash term for a film that was still under a formal review embargo. (At least let us critics rate things before we overrate them.) Then again, “Hustle” failed to show up anywhere in the NBR vote today — is it underrated now?
It may sound excessively simplistic, but critics’ awards — valuable ones, at any rate — reflect little more than what a sizable (or sufficiently sizable) faction within that group either liked most, or liked more than the other options available to them. (It’s as misleading to speak of any critics’ group as a “they” as it is the Academy; chances are no two voters’ ballots look exactly the same.) That’s not to diminish their significance; rather that’s what makes them meaningful, to the recipients and their admirers, if not to the future of the Oscar race.
Conspiracy theories may be fun, but they have the effect of crediting critics with too much guile: we’re proud people, often excessively so, and place far too much stock in our own artistic judgment to let anything else guide us when voting for the year’s best films. If “12 Years a Slave” hasn’t won any Best Picture awards yet, it’s because every group that has voted so far has a majority of individual members whose favorite film of the year is something else. That won’t hold forever, or probably even for another few days — in a month’s time, when the Left-Handed Critics Association of Northeast Wisconsin announces its winners, and the freshness of this week’s early results seems a hazy memory, we may well be wishing for another “American Hustle”-style blindsider, or crafting new conspiracy theories about films that have started following the script too obediently.
Critics have kind of brought this on themselves, of course, with their mushrooming awards and hungry promotion thereof. (It’s not as if they have to live-tweet their results). But let’s at least play nice as everyone plays favorites, and appreciate just how many of those there currently appear to be.
It is very typical of privileged groups who have ever received racial discrimination discredit the arguments of who have been discriminated. And shamefully Guy Lodge joins at that group of privileged forgetting that there are few african-american actors or african descent actors or latin actor that won the “prestigious” New York Film Critics Circle.
And when is the opportunity to break the barriers the “prestigious” NYFCC preferred reward a light police drama the very forgettable american hustle, a film that contains just overacted performances. One of them is Jennifer Lawrence does. The new diva created to the economic oligarchy to legitimize the illegitimate capitalism. And the “prestigious” NYFCC has legitimized the economic power over to truth art.
It’s sad to see the effects of the endless racial grievance mongering industry starting to infect the awards circuit.
J.Law can’t win because she’s good, but because of racism? It’s Nyong’o’s turn since white girl Anne Hathaway won last year? The alternating black-white cycle of the past four years (Hathaway, Spencer, Leo, Mo’Nique plus Jennifer Hudson three years before that) dictates in the name of social justice that J.Law lose; besides she won last year and who does she think she is, Tom Hanks? Having to handicap for politics makes life miserable and gets toxic garbage like Crash into the winner’s circle.
It’s articles like this, which keep the whole awards watching habit in perspective, that make me appreciate this site.
American Hustle is shockingly mediocre. So to win any award makes it, yes, way overrated. The NBR got it right in every way.
If every movie that won an award without being a masterpiece was “overrated” then there’d be too many to count.
12 Years A Slave not dominating the first two awards announcements makes me feel slightly better for not really liking the film. Is there anyone else on here who didn’t really connect with it?
I love 12 Years a Slave, but I’m actually surprised that it has connected with others as much as it has. Its strength isn’t its characters or its narrative, but in the detailed examination of an institution and a society. That’s always less likely to connect with people.
Every year there’s a film that many of the critics call it “a masterpiece” and while I find that film very good in no way I can connect with that movie, for me that happen last year with Lincoln and Silver Lightning Playbook, the year before with The Artist, the year before that The Social Network and The Fighter (that one i didn’t like it at all). For me 12 Years A Slave is a really good picture that people must see because of talent that work in the movie but the true is that while i found it good enough i didn’t like it too much.
Now we’re talking. You and Kris are the only Oscar-Watcher, I know, who can truly seperate their feelings about movies and how the Oscar game works. No one else wipes out his/her “wishful thinking” so efficient. And this nuanced article is one of many, many reasons, why I trust you guys.
And it saddens me to read again such a lousy remark from Sasha Stone. She was one of the main reasons, why I got interested in “Oscarwatching”, even writing articles about the subject (in german). But since the King’s Speech/Social Network “incident” (where she proofed, that she couldn’t seperate here feelings about her favorite movies from an different opinion (!)), her cynicism and hatred becomes more and more unbearable.
One thing I’m starting to enjoy about Sasha’s writing now is that while not the most informative, she has become more and more aware that she is biased and that can provide some interesting commentary.
Thank you Guy, for verbalizing so eloquently what I felt but couldn’t put into words about the reactions towards the critics’ awards announcements, especially Sasha Stone’s. Racial discrimination? Huh? Im glad that the critics are not being sheep and it makes this awards season far more exciting and passionate.
Guy where do you think the London critics are leaning? They went Haneke last year, this year might they go Blue? Or probably McQueen’s film he being a local and all.
I honestly have no idea — though even if I did, it’d probably be unwise to make predictions about my own group!
As an esteemed member of the Left-Handed Critics Association of Northeast Wisconsin, I’m offended by this blasphamy!
Thank you Guy for your usual insightful thoughts.
One of the best parts of Oscar season, for me and a few friends, has become watching Stone’s unraveling every year around this time. She always ends up saying the most petty and insulting things in a desperate attempt to attain her narrow-minded version of political correctness and progress. I come to this site for the balanced and thoughtful insight and go to hers for the drama and hysterics.
I love this site FOR its “balanced and thoughtful insight”. Its my fave! But boyyyy, do I also enjoy Sasha’s cray cray opinions and commentary. Its like the best of both worlds. :)
Right with you. I read both sites enthusiastically. Sasha can be damn entertaining. And dare I say every now and then she throws out some perceptive pieces
This was a brilliant read, one of the best of the year… and then you had to go and bash left-handers from Wisconsin. Sigh…
I haven’t seen “American Hustle”, but I just wanted to throw out there that JLaw is not yet “terrific”. I still think her best work was in “The Burning Plain”. Of course, I wasn’t all that impressed with Lupita or Octavia either.
While I’m happy for Lupita to get shine (Hollywood could use more black actresses), it think it’s a shame it seems to have been somewhat at the expense of Alfre and Sarah who I thought gave better performances. While I’m sure some people genuinely think Lupita was the MVP (which is obviously their right), some others online seem to have confused sympathy for the horrors her character goes through with the quality of her performance. ‘She should win, she suffered so much!!’ I just want someone to give Alfre a big juicy role she so deserves and could kill in.
Ha, I would never bash left-handers! I am one myself.
My problem with Sasha Stone’s tweet is that it represents the kinds of statements that actually take our minds away from the real issues. There are many areas in which race is a problem, none of which have anything to do with the NYFCC picking Lawrence (who by the way, had never won one of these) over Nyong’o. She also has a bone to pick with Lawrence, which makes little sense with her feminist claims.
I’m not sure why *American Hustle* makes some people angry. I’m so happy this is the kind of season some groups are going for their own favorite film; I think it speaks to the brilliant year in film we’ve had in 2013. I hope things remain as varied throughout the season.
I’m glad you’re still sticking with “Blue Jasmine”…
Besides Director and Picture, its Sally Hawkins I’m really rooting for.
OK. Steve McQueen is the first african descent director to win an award in NYFCC and, you deny there isn’t problem of racism in US film critics??? Of course Unitated States keep being racism with african-american, latins, jewish, arabs, etc. And the award for always overacted Jennifer Lawrence is an example of that. Beside she (overacted jlaw) is not better than Lupita Nyong’o, Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Scarlett Johansson, June Squibb, Nicole Kidman, Antonia Zegers, Kristin Scott Thomas etc.
This was the worst NYFCC winners of all time.
Critics can only reward what the business gives them. The sad fact is black directors in Hollywood are few and far between.
Silvana’s already a broken record and we’re only two awards groups in to the season.
The spread out nature of the awards thus far has me super excited that we’re going to see some real variation this year, which is always more exciting to watch, IMO. Also (and I know we’ve only just started to wet our toes with preliminary awards citations) I’m glad it looks like “12 Years a Slave” isn’t going to steamroll through the critics prizes. That’s a movie that I like a lot and I think a “Social Network” style sweep of the critics awards would be the worst thing for it. It’s a delicate balance that needs to be struck with that film I think. If it starts to feel like it’s being impressed upon the Academy, or its advocates are saying that people *MUST* vote for it for reasons extrinsic to the quality of the film itself (which is strong enough to state the case), things can start to go south really fast.
Really enjoyed this one, Guy. Keep us all relaxed through this crazy season.
Great article, Guy – always a pleasure to hear a well-balanced voice in the awards season, which strangely enough produces alarming proportions of resentment (and also nonsense) in normally perfectly sane people (well, I guess- don´t know the bloggers in personal)!
That said, very satisfied with the surprising choices by NY and NB, especially the awards for Exarchopoulos (Board) and Blue is the warmest colour (NY).
Hope Kechiches film will get some more during this season. This and Frances Ha – my favourite films of the year.
Take care!
12 years a slave is my favorite movie of the year and perhaps the decade but i think it’s a good thing that the critics awards are variable, it has brought back Michael B Jordan and Fruitvale Station in a big way plus I film like Her needs these awards to generate notice. Even though Sasha’s tweet was pretty heavy-handed, the reaction of critics’ awards bodies to 12 years a slave will intrigue me this year, its a revolutionary movie in the Oscar world. A movie directed and written by black men with its star and supporting lady, both black, considered frontrunners i their respective categories. In addition this movie was/is one of/if not the best reviewed movie of the year. Will there be some resistance to “crown” this movie consciously or sub-consciously?
I’m sure if Fincher were up against McQueen and emerged victorious, Sasha wouldn’t be making the same tacky liberal comment. I’m sure McQueen and various African-American actors wouldn’t want to win because of white guilt or other political reasons. I fear that it’s reasons like these, in addition to the film’s release date and lack of financial success, that have pretty much eliminated Before Midnight from the Oscar conversation altogether. How dare we consider nominating a film about intelligent white people walking and talking, even though its critical consensus is light years above a film like The Butler, which somehow still appears on BP prediction lists (from which Before Midnight is glaringly absent). And liberal pundits love that Blue Jasmine skewers the 1%, but too bad it’s by that white Woody who rarely casts black actors. If only Black Nativity had been better. We could all vote for it and feel good about ourselves. Maybe even put a sticker on our car that says “I Helped the Oscars Recognize Black Cinema!”
I’m neither liberal nor conservative, but this line of thinking leaves a truly bad taste in my mouth. And just when I didn’t think the awards circuit could get any uglier.
Is your theory that Before Midnight isn’t getting much awards traction is partly because there are several “Oscar-worthy” AA films that have surfaced?” that’s interesting. I haven’t seen Before Midnight but by all accounts it is a great movie albeit it doesn’t appear to click all the Oscary boxes that some of the other louder movies this year do. BTW: I’m with you on The Buler