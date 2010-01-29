‘The Losers’ continues this year’s push to bring ’80s action movies back

Are you ready for the return of ’80s action movies?

A few weeks ago, we got our first look at “The A-Team,” which seems to be filled wall-to-wall with ideas that are right out of the ’80s, and now “The Losers” premieres its first trailer over at MSN Movies, and it looks like Sylvain White is just as big a fan of that aesthetic as Joe Carnahan is.

The film was written by Peter Berg and Jamie Vanderbilt, the guy behind the new “Spider-Man” scripts, and here’s the way Warner Bros. describes it in the official synopsis:

“An explosive tale of double cross and revenge, “The Losers” centers upon the members of an elite U.S. Special Forces unit sent into the Bolivian jungle on a search and destroy mission. The team–Clay, Jensen, Roque, Pooch and Cougar –find themselves the target of a lethal betrayal instigated from inside by a powerful enemy known only as Max. Presumed dead, the group makes plans to even the score when they’re joined by the mysterious Aisha, a beautiful operative with her own agenda. Working together, they must remain deep undercover while tracking the heavily-guarded Max, a ruthless man bent on embroiling the world in a new high-tech global war.”

The cast includes Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, Chris Evans, Idris Elba, Columbus Short, Holt McCallany, Oscar Jaenada, and Jason Patric.

Interested? Well, here’s the embed from MSN Movies:

That looks like fun, right? It’s amazing how Saldana has become the geek goddess du jour. I like that the film makes use of a bunch of charismatic actors who, so far, have proven to be hard to cast. Morgan and Evans should be giant movie stars, as should Elba, and yet it still seems like people have trouble figuring out what to do with them. This could be a perfect showcase for them all.

And come on… “Blackguyver”? Love it.

“The Losers” will be in theaters April 9.

Can’t get enough of Motion/Captured? Don’t miss a post with daily HitFix Blog Alerts. Sign up now.

Don’t miss out. Add Motion/Captured to your iGoogle, My Yahoo or My MSN experience by clicking here.

Not part of the HitFix Nation yet? Take 90 seconds and sign up today.

You can e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com or follow me on Twitter, where I’m DrewAtHitFix.