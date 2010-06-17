The M/C Review: ‘Jonah Hex’ is a total ambush

How much can you really say about a film like “Jonah Hex”?
“Jonah Hex” is a total failure as a movie. It seems to have all of the ingredients that would be in a good film… things like costumes and actors and sets and color and sound and scenes and dialogue… but every single one of those things lays there separately, never coming together into a coherent whole. It is inert as a movie from the beginning to the end. It features terrible performances, a script that doesn’t manage even the most basic tasks of storytelling, and it is directed with a near-complete lack of understanding for how a scene works. It is about 80 minutes long, and it feels like four hours. It’s a collection of random incident, and completely tone deaf.
And beyond that… what is there to say?
I visited the set for the film. I went to the press conference with the filmmakers. I interviewed Josh Brolin. I can tell that Brolin, at the very least, was sincere in his desire to make an unconventional and entertaining film, and that he really wanted to figure out how to make Hex into an iconic Western character. For Jimmy Hayward, this was an important film because he was moving from animation into live-action, and based on the evidence of this, I’m not sure I believe he’s got the skill set for live-action. It’s not enough just to stage a scene on a set and capture it on camera. Hayward’s movie never feels like it’s alive. There’s no sense from moment to moment that what you’re watching is all connected. You can practically see the Teamsters standing around off-camera, waiting for the take to be over. It’s perfunctory.
The best example of this is John Malkovich, who offers absolutely nothing in his role as Colonel The Bad Guy. I know he’s got a name, but it might as well just be “The Bad Guy,” because there’s nothing about his performance aside from a fake nose that is memorable. He is hopelessly outclassed by Michael Fassbender, who plays his second-in-command, and that’s because Fassbender seems like he really wants to make a mark as a villain. He’s basically acting in a totally different movie than everyone else, and a much better movie, and it’s a shame the entire movie couldn’t strike the same tone that Fassbender’s peformance does. Seeing someone as good as Malkovich just fold up and quit is dispiriting, but at least watching this film gives me hope that Fassbender will make a great Magneto in “X-Men: First Class.”
The much-discussed score by Mastadon is poorly used and doesn’t really fit the film. I’d have to listen to it separately to be able to fairly discuss it as a piece of music, but as a score? It doesn’t work. It’s another tonal issue. There is a version of “Jonah Hex” where that sort of score might work, but this is not that version. I’m not sure any score could have really helped the film, but it’s certainly not this one that it needs.
Josh Brolin is hampered by the physical requirements of the scar he wears as Jonah Hex, and I like what he had to say about the make-up giving him the right edge to play the curmudgeonly side of Jonah. It’s just not something I see onscreen. It’s great in theory, but in practice, Brolin just seems uncomfortable as he mumbles and drools his lines. Megan Fox, who I don’t hate in theory, is given nothing to do. I’m sure you’ll read critics unload on her, but it’s ridiculous to criticize her performance, since there’s nothing there on the page. She’s a hooker and she likes Jonah Hex. That’s it. No one’s written with any more depth than that, so she’s not the only one who looks stranded here. You’ll see familiar faces like Will Arnett and Michael Shannon flash by, suggesting just how much work has been done on this film and how much recutting and reshooting happened. You’ll see the President of the United States offer Jonah this non-existent job of “Sheriff Of America.” You’ll see magic cannonballs that do… magic stuff. You’ll see Jonah talk to dead people for no particular reason. You’ll see a fight sequence cut so incomprehensibly that I’m not exactly sure what I watched for the last ten minutes of the film.
Of course, all of that assumes you’ll actually see “Jonah Hex,” and I’m hoping that’s not the case. Don’t waste your time. It’s a bad summer, but this pushes “bad” even further than what we’ve already seen this year. It’s not a fun 80 minutes you can laugh at, either. It’s just a drag, a big pile of failed ambition, and I suspect this is the last time we’ll see Warner Bros. try to foist this particular character on the mainstream. It really just boils down to two words with this one, two sad, undeniable words. Yes, it’s true… “Jonah” sux.
I had heard that it’s going straight to DVD here in Australia – seems they weren’t even going to wait to see the US grosses. Now I know why.
Megan Fox has been in four movies, Transformers, Transformers 2, Jennifer’s Body and this Jonah Mess. In all four movies she was terrible. How is that not her fault? It’s the job of the actor to elevate material beyond what lays on the written page. She could have done more with her character, but she doesn’t have the acting skills to pull it off. Maybe she’ll surprise us one of these days, but blaming her lack of acting skills on a script is weak.
Shoulda let the CRANK guys do their thing.
That way it would still be utter shit… but at least it would have been ENTERTAINING shit.
Oh God poor Josh Brolin. I think this is the mega-bomb he feared would happen after being on a roll from the past three years. But in fairness his last two movies(W & Milk)didn’t do that well at the box office either but at least he managed to garner rave reviews for them. Megan Fox is how should I put this: like a beautiful flower that keeps drying up on the big screen right before our eyes. She needs more water aka talent! I wonder what John Malkovich & Will Arnett are thinking right now…..career suicide?
Confessions of A Drama Queen, Transformers 1 & 2, How To Alienate People, Jennifer’s Body & Jonah Hex so far. 6 movies so far.
Confessions was Lindsay Lohan’s movie and it was a campy teenager movie that did exactly what it was supposed to do: be a fun little escapism for kids which did well at the box office. Megan’s role was an uptight, snarkly rich bitch which was a perfect role for her. But sadly no one over the age of 18 saw that movie! She was a bad actress in Transformers too but she was eyecandy & it was The Transformers & Shia who made the movie a success that it is. Then Ms. Fox took on a lead role in Jennifer’s Body. WOW that was a titanic of a stinker, oops I mean sinker! Just Tragic. Now she only has a short stint in Jonah Hex and yet couldn’t even leave a memorable impression. Seriously, just tragic and I like Megan Fox. Imagine what the critics are going to say about her who don’t appreciate her career choice as an actress – ouch!
It’d looked utterly terrible from the trailers, good to know it lives up to it’s promise. Not that I would have bothered going to see it, Megan Fox = AVOID.
Whatever happened to the Morning Read? Easily the best thing about this site
I second this motion…..Morning Read was easily one of your best columns. Sad to see you let it drift.
I wonder how many of the people who slam “Jennifer’s Body,” and Megan Fox’s performance in it, actually saw it. It’s easy to attack it as a box-office failure, which it was, but then again so was “The Shawshank Redemption.” I saw it, enjoyed it, and thought Fox did quite a good job bringing across the character that Diablo Cody had written. It didn’t rock my world, but I think it’s easily one of the best and most interesting teen movies of the last few years.
Drew, unfortunately you’re probably being a little too hopeful when you suggest that this won’t be sequelized. I think everybody who saw “Ghost Rider” thought the same thing and yet here we are with a sequel to that mess in the pipeline. NEVER underestimate the studios’ capacity for giving us more of what nobody asked for.
Everything about “Jonah Hex” says ‘1995’, as if it were made by the same Hollywood that turned out that decade’s “The Shadow”, and “Waterworld”, and “Batman Forever”, and “Spawn”, and hasn’t learnedthe lessons of any of those. Jonah Hex was one of my favorite comics characters from the time I encountered him at the age of 8 or 9. I read an AP review of the movie today that cast the blame on the studio hobbling Jonah with a PG-13, but this didn’t get in the way of “The Dark Knight” (a Jonah Hex movie could never be an audience hit on the same level, but whether the masses had embraced “The Dark Knight” or not, the film’s quality is undeniable). Maybe if we’re lucky, fans of the character will see a DC Animated project that will do the character justice.
Too bad. I enjoyed “Jennifer’s Body”, right down to the fictional song composed for the soundtrack. Megan Fox was very effective. She wears seductiveness like a glove. But if she is to punished for her career choices, I’d like to be the one to administer the spanking.