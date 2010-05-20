The M/C Review: ‘Shrek Forever After’ ends the series hopefully

The “Shrek” series has been the flagship for Dreamworks Animation since the first one was released in 2001, and I still remember what a breath of fresh air that first film felt like when it was released. The second film is a textbook example of a bigger sequel that tries even harder than the first film did, to mixed results. The drop-off in quality to the third film was breathtaking, and after checking, I’m pretty sure I never even wrote about that one. I think I just figured the less said, the better.
Oddly, though, the “Shrek” films didn’t sit well with me over time. I stand behind the reactions I had when I saw the first two films, but the template they established for Dreamworks has not been a good one, creatively-speaking. That legacy, as much as the films themselves, define my feelings towards “Shrek” as a franchise, and as a result, walking into the fourth film, my expectations were fairly low. I say that not as a way of saying “Told you so” now, but more as a way for you to set your own barometer. If you’re a huge fan of the series and you are already revved up about this new film, then just go see it. It’s a “Shrek” film. No doubt about it.
But if you’re on the fence at all, let me share my impressions with you, and the reaction of the four year old who went with me.
“Shrek Forever After” uses Rumpelstiltskin as a way of telling an “It’s A Wonderful Life” riff on the characters and situations that have become so familiar over the course of the film. Rumpel (voiced by the head of Dreamworks’ story department, Walt Dohrn) was evidently on the verge of making a deal that would have given him control of Far Far Away when Shrek (Mike Myers) rescued Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) back in the first film, and he’s been harboring an off-camera grudge ever since.
As this new film commences, Shrek is living the good life. Married with kids, surrounded by friends, settled into a routine, and of course, he hates it. The way the first 20 minutes of the film are cut, it makes domestic life seem like a horrifying nightmare. It’s a very cynical start to the film. I’m not the sort of reviewer who spends a lot of time worrying about the values that Hollywood sells with its films, but there are occasions when it becomes so blatantly offensive that it’s impossible not to comment. I understand that in terms of storytelling, they have to make Shrek’s daily married life seem terrible so that it makes sense for him to wish that he could just go back to the way things were before he rescued Fiona. But it’s one of those over-simplifications that irritates me because of how inappropriate it is. Any married adult knows that marriage is hard work at times, and that there are frustrations inherent to parenthood, and that routine is a genuine issue as we get older. And even so, this sort of reductive nightmare version bothers me in a kid’s film because it doesn’t speak to the experience of the intended audience. It seems like a really strange thing to use as the way in to the film, and it starts things off on such an unpleasant note that I don’t think the film is able to recover.
Instead of being a joke machine like the first few films with occasional attempts at heart, this new film is basically one long, big downer. It’s a surprisingly dark and ugly ride to get to the staggeringly mediocre realization “You don’t know how good things are until they’re gone” message, which seems to be one of the five approved family-film messages that Hollywood recycles non-stop. The world that Rumpelstiltskin makes after Shrek’s wish goes disastrously wrong is a fairly crappy place, and the variations on the familiar characters don’t really make much sense as logical extensions of what we already know about them from the series. Puss In Boots (Antonio Banderas), for example, didn’t even know Shrek in the first film, so how would changing that movie radically affect him or change him? At least with the way Fiona changes, I can see some sort of cause and effect.
Rumpelstiltskin is an amalgam of most of the villains from the series so far, a little bit of Farquad, a little bit of the Fairy Godmother, blended up into one creepy little dude with a wig fetish. It’s not a bad performance, but there’s so little about him that feels new or interesting that he left almost no impression on me in the end. The film’s other new villain, The Pied Piper, is basically just an excuse for some weird disco jokes, and is so easily defeated as to be inconsequential.
Eddie Murphy returns as Donkey, and if anyone should feel slighted by this latest effort, it’s him. What a waste. I assume they brought him back because they had to, but they certainly didn’t give him anything to do. Mike Myers sounds as bored in his performance as I was watching, and I’m actually amazed at how little humor there is in the film. It’s dry going for much of the running time, frantic more than clever. Cameron Diaz is the one main cast member who still sounds completely engaged, and I’ll say this for her… she has consistently been a huge believer in the series and dedicated to the character. She’s got the best material in the script, and she sells it as much as she can.
I’ve heard a few people say, “It doesn’t matter what a grown-up thinks. These are kids films.” I disagree with that, since I think Dreamworks wants the adult audience, and they were certainly chasing the grown-ups with the first two films. But let’s say this one is aimed only at young audiences. I took my almost-five-year-old son Toshi with me to see it, and he ended up weirded out by it and sad for most of the afternoon afterwards. It was an interesting reaction. He told me at one point, several hours after the movie ended, “Daddy, that movie made me feel bad.” That’s pretty much how it made me feel, too, so at least we can say that reactions should be the same across all age groups.
The film’s biggest sin is simply that the franchise has run out of gas. There’s little left to do with the post-modern fairy tale, and these characters were rich enough to support one or maybe two movies… but four? Not a chance. As the confusingly-branded ads for this movie keep claiming, this is “The Final Chapter,” even though Banderas keeps talking about his upcoming Puss In Boots spin-off. Let’s hope they have the good grace to stick to the promise and really end the franchise here, because no matter what, there’s no meat left on this particular ogre’s bones. “Shrek Forever After” seems to prove that once a fairy-tale is over, you close the book, because everything after “The End” is a big fat blank.
Sounds like the reviewer had his mind made up already with not liking the 2nd movie so much and also not liking the 3rd movie at all. Not sure the review can therefore be trusted since there seems to be a bias against Shrek. And how do we know he actually took his kid to see the movie? Don’t trust reviews from reviewers who tend to have a bias or agenda against the movie franchise itself. I can’t say much for kids viewing the film – Shrek isn’t a franchise intended for kids. It’s a family movie and more of a movie for older generations of kids-at-heart (as a lot of the jokes are too topical for actual kids to understand). Just watch the movie if you like the type of movie that Shrek is.
@ Scott Alexander,
You’re way off-base with your comment. Drew has spoken many times about his son, Toshi, and he has no reason to lie on a review.
I have no interest in seeing the film simply because I haven’t liked Shrek since the first film. You are more than welcome to love the franchise.
But to throw around base-less accusations to try and get your point across? Shameful.
drew mentioned that alt-Fiona’s relationship with alt-Puss is unclear or didn’t make sense. I’d propose that since in Alt-FFA, shrek didn’t exist, alt-Fiona would have met alt-Puss during her “self-rescue” and/or resistance army building. But alt-Fiona was able to subdue alt-Puss, and thus cuddle him into fatness.
Your article’s title highlights the importance of a comma: “Shrek Forever After ends the series[,] hopefully.” As it reads now, it gives the exact opposite impression of what your review actually says!
yes, I was confused by that as well. And to the person who made the first comment, obviously you’ve never read any of Drew’s articles so please don’t make assumptions. And implying someone is making up a story about his child is kind of offensive.
I would have thought that they would have listened to the harsh critiques of the 3rd one – which was horrible by the way. The first one was a fun jab from Katzenberg to Eisner. Good thing that Katzenberg would never behave like Disney and for endless cash-grab sequels. The second Shrek was more of a comedy and I actually enjoyed it better. The Third one felt like it was made by the same people that did Pocahontas 2. I mean, you’d think they would listen to the scathing reviews from the 3rd one. This series had really run out of gas by the end of the 2nd one. I mean, didn’t bad DVD sales from the 2nd one almost put DreamWorks out of business? It’s really too bad, DreamWorks makes fun movies, but lack that something special that Pixar always seems to deliver. I mean are you more excited for Shrek 4 or Toy Story 3? Not even close.
I’ve enjoyed some of Dreamworks’ recent animations. How to Train Your Dragon was a blast in 3D (even if it’s nothing like the books, which are more clever and silly), and Kung Fu Panda was a lot of fun. Shrek, though, even the first movie rubbed me the wrong way; I thought it was a mean-spirited piece that wouldn’t age well, and the sequel was soulless. I’ve long lost any desire to go see anything Shrek-related, and honestly, Toy Story 3 is more a see for me as a Pixar fan rather than any desire to explore that setting again. Now, if they ever made a sequel to The Incredibles…
I remember quite clearly being turned off by the first one – I thought the Disney potshots were pretty lame and too smug though over repeat viewings I was able to see past those and take some pleasure from it (particularly after the 2nd one arrived).
My wife really likes these movies though so we end up watching them semi routinely and there are bits of 3 that are still fun even if the whole thing isn’t as strong as the last one.
Dreamworks Animation has always been a bit puzzling to me. The whole period where they were doing the smart-ass versions of whatever Disney was (A Bugs Life begets Antz, Nemo begets Shark Tale, etc. was just lame though Prince of Egypt remains a truly artful animated movie. I thought How To Train Your Dragon was the first thing that seemed to have true heart behind it and that movie’s heroes really ascended by the end of it (though sequelization of that scares me a bit).
I’ll be seeing this because we like some of the characters quite a bit but yeah the whole pop culture riff in joke skeleton to hang these movies on is hopefully something that can be buried as far too many things have been made that lazy way over the past decade or more, largely due to Shrek.
there’s an iphone app at istorytime.com that has awesome artwork and voices from the movie.
Are you sure you didn’t mean to put a comma after “series” in your subheading?
Drew, you are absolutely right about Shrek being dead in the water, as far as series go. The first two were great fun, but the third just felt tired. I’ll probably see this eventually, just to see how bad it really is.
Shrek 4 was Decent imo, when taking it from a non-parent angle. I agree the first 20 minutes should have been done better (the repetitive daily parenting bit).
I think Moriarty is putting too much Parental expectations on the movie, and are the color of the glasses he sees the movie with in this review.
re: bandera’s puss in boots spinoff- in a recent talkshow interview (I think it was Jimmy Fallon) he mentioned all kinds of Zorro and Desperado parody. During his recording sessions I think we can assume that those Z & D comedy bits are in the Puss in Boots movie. Such bits were missing from Shrek 4
antonio’s interview was on Craig Ferguson.
