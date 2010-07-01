The M/C Review: ‘The Last Airbender’ will disappoint both fans and newcomers

I just realized that I never even bothered to review “The Happening.”
Wow. I’m not sure what surprises me more… the fact that I just plain skipped discussing an M. Night Shyamalan film, or the fact that I didn’t even remember if I’d written about it or not. I’ve been writing about Shyamalan’s work since 1998 at least, when I covered “Wide Awake.” I was already a fan at that time thanks to the scripts he’d written for “Labor Of Love,” “Stuart Little,” and “The Sixth Sense,” and I spent a lot of time talking him up, calling him one of the best writers in the business.
What a difference 12 years makes, because with “The Last Airbender,” the ride is finally over.
Over the last few films he made, I’ve been saying that Shyamalan’s priorities as a filmmaker had shifted, and he had become a much better director than writer. Now, based on the evidence of this film, based on the acclaimed Nickelodeon TV series, I’d say he’s not particularly good at either of those skill sets anymore. “The Last Airbender” is a total stiff, and a disappointment for fans of the show as well as a confusing mess for anyone who’s never seen an episode.
I was late to the party with the TV show. I don’t spend a lot of time watching Nickelodeon, oddly, but after hearing enough talk about it to make me curious, Paramount sent me one of the five-episode DVD collections they put out, and I checked it out. Even picking up mid-series and just watching a few episodes, I was immediately taken with the show’s energy and style and approach to character. It’s sort of like watching a slightly sillier Miyazaki film each week, full of the same genuine spirituality as Miyazaki’s best work, but unafraid of broad and goofy humor at times. The action on the show is inventive and unique, and the way the series builds from year to year is focused and controlled and eventually pays off in an experience that pays off in ways that few “kid-oriented” shows ever even attempt, much less accomplish.
One of the things that impressed me most as I watched the series was the way it incorporated notions from various faiths from around the world without disrespecting any of them. It’s one of those rare accomplishments to write something that is undeniably a corporate product aimed at young people that somehow ends up being this lovely, heartfelt, spiritual riff on the basic monomyth that drives about 2/3 of all pop culture blockbusters these days. Considering the importance that Shyamalan has always placed on the spiritual in his work, he seemed like an unlikely but oddly appropriate choice to bring the series to life on the bigscreen. For the last few films, I’ve been strongly advocating for him to work for somebody instead of creating another original, to work with material that is not his. I think it’s a good challenge for him as a storyteller, and since “The Last Airbender” isn’t built around a twist or a narrative trick so it’s outside his comfort zone.
Unfortunately, it’s waaaaaay too far outside his comfort zone. As a director, he is swallowed alive by the technical demands of the movie, and as a result, the entire film has this stiff, phony quality. I’ve seen this happen on occasion to other filmmakers who jump into these giant franchise movies without any real FX background, like when Chris Weitz made “The Golden Compass.” It’s not that they do anything wrong, per se, but it feels like they’ve walked out of a CGI classroom onto a set, and there’s nothing about the technical side of this film that feels passionate or inspired or loose, and for FX to really work, they cannot be the stop-the-show focus of a scene. They are simply a tool, meant to help tell a story, and in “The Last Airbender,” they frequently take center-stage.
Little wonder, though, and I want to be diplomatic in how I say this, because I always feel bad picking on child actors. The sad truth is that Noah Ringer simply doesn’t work. He seems like a sweet kid, and that sweetness is appropriate for the character, and he looks like he’s had some martial arts schooling, so his moves aren’t bad. But there’s zero emotional depth to the performance, and although he is a child on the outside, Aang is a reincarnated soul and this particular incarnation is over 100 years old. There are levels to the character that the show tapped beautifully at times, and in a film that tries to jam a full year’s worth of story into a two hour film, there is little room for nuance.
Then again, I might be totally wrong about his performance, and I’d never know it because of how the film’s been edited. It feels like a film that was just randomly chopped up after it was delivered to the studio, and there’s this bizarre rushed quality to the storytelling, lurching from story point to story point without ever leaving any room for any signs of life. When you’re dealing with a word that is fantastic, and you’re lading the exposition on as heavily as this film does, you need to offer up some recognizable humanity at the heart of the film to hold onto. If you can’t create a dynamic relationship between Aang (Ringer) and his two young friends Katara (Nicola Peltz) and Sokka (Jackson Rathbone), then nothing else matters. I’d say Peltz is probably the person that comes closest to nailing their role down, and she works so hard to convince that there’s a connection between Katara and Aang that I wanted to believe it. I think it’s safe to say that I have had more than enough Jackson Rathbone this week between this and “Eclipse.” More than anything, I feel bad for the guy because he’s in two giant movies with the two worst onscreen haircuts of the year. It’s like someone is actively trying to make him look like a jackass.
Dev Patel, though, is bad enough in this film to distract my attention from pretty much every other performance. If “Slumdog Millionaire” was his breakthrough, then this is his breakdown. He is truly awful here, and his earnestness as he has to spit out ridiculous dialogue that basically just hammers one point over and over is pretty much laughable. Whatever Patel is, he’s not threatening or menacing or particularly charismatic. His personality was perfectly suited for his role in “Slumdog,” but he’s as miscast as poor Ringer, the two of them offering no polar charges at all, a problem when they are ostensibly your bad guy and good guy for the film. Cliff Curtis, who I normally like, is weirdly bad as Fire Lord Ozai, gnawing scenery every single time he shows up. And then there’s Aasif Mandvi, a regular correspondent on “The Daily Show,” and although he’s got a long career as an actor under his belt, that “Daily Show” gig has absolutely destroyed my ability to take him seriously. It’s like if Rob Corddry showed up as the villain in the new “Die Hard” film and played it totally straight. He might be able to pull it off, but there’s no way I’d be able to take it seriously.
I have a sneaking suspicion this is going to be the only film in this particular live-action franchise. If they do move forward, there is little or no chance they will be doing so with Shyamalan attached. And the idea that he’s not even competent enough to pull off a live-action version of an action cartoon pretty much puts the last stake in the heart of the notion of him as “the new Spielberg.” After I saw “Lady In The Water,” I called a friend of mine and compared the film to that footage from the ’60s of the monk lighting himself on fire in public as a form of protest. I’d forgotten about that call until my buddy reminded me the other day, but I think that sums up that film and “The Happening” both… cries for help that were public and ugly and left little behind aside from ash and horrifying images. This time out, I think the cries for help are over. This is more like you’re at a party and a dude walks up to you and starts telling you a story, but he’s so drunk that he gets most of the details wrong and he gets things out of order and he skips important information and, most importantly, he’s totally unaware that he’s pissed his pants and his dick is showing. It’s embarrassing, and you hardly know where to look.
For fans of the show, I can sum up how big a misfire this is very simply. They got Appa wrong. As you can see in the photo, he looks right, but he’s just used as a transition from one scene to the next without any discernible personality. I repeat… they got Appa wrong.
There are moments that hint at the film this could have been, and there’s one beat towards the end of the film, when Aang finally steps up to push the Fire Nation back, that suggests how the spiritual and the visceral could have been combined into something special and unique. Instead, “The Last Airbender” just lays there, stillborn, potential squandered. And not just the film’s potential, either. This is a sad indicator of just how completely Shyamalan has thrown away his own gifts, the last stop on what has been a very disappointing career arc. Honestly, I don’t see how he redeems himself after this. I do understand why he worked to set up his next film before anyone had seen this one, though, because after today, even his staunchest defenders are going to have to admit that he has lost whatever connection he once had to the audience.
Oh… and the 3D conversion? Stop it. Ugly. Pointless. Unconvincing. Please knock it off.
The people behind Jonah Hex must be unbelievable happy, now that an even worse reviewed movie came out so close after theirs. :D
Everybody said that he was the new Hitchcock when The Sixth Sense came out. And they still have one thing in common: the moment the French critics started adoring him (Birds-Marnie, The Village), their careers went down.
Just wondering though… If you are suggesting that there seem to be some bad edits and it feels rushed – How much influence can Shyamaldindong have? Maybe something in the veins of CotT happened and the studio botched it? I was wondering that a lot lately. Do the stduios simply f… it up and think they know better?
Maybe, just maybe, there is a version somewhere where stuff is right (might not change Dev Patel though)…
The best example I can give for the feeling I have this year is the “Children of Huang Sing) – Great Cast, great story but it felt so botched down (3 hours trimmed to 1.40). No room to breath… What is up with that. Was it you that once said, since when is it a shame for a movie to be long (KoH EE Review over on AICN)? It is not…
Anyway, I will see this, LOVED the series. When you mentioned they have Appa wrong I know what I am in for. I knew before, there is no vegetable guy, so how good can it be?
CotT?
Clash of the Titans.
Drew, I am surprised you stayed with M Night this long. One can look past a couple missteps, but The Happening is pretty hard to ignore. I mean…damn.
I’ve never seen the cartoon but was interested in seeing this as it is a Shyamalan film and he has made two of my most favourite ever films in The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable. However, The Happening is still a painful scar on my movie going soul and now Drew’s review along with others (one of whom says this is worse than a Uwe Boll film!!!) have made me decide to keep well away. Sorry M.Night but you’ve blown it.
Worse than a Uwe Boll film!?!?!?!?
I think I’m going to be sick…….
Drew, you did review The Happening when it came out on video, though it was a shorter review. I remember you mentioning that the acting was uniformly horrible and that it seemed like M. Night had no idea what a good performance looked like anymore. Heh, so true. When John Leguizamo gives the best performance in your movie, you know you’ve got problems.
Saw this at a screening in Austin. Drew’s right. It’s embarrassingly awful! Stay away! Go see Toy Story 3 again.
There might be a way to do a 3D conversion right somehow… I still want to see what Gondry will do with it on Green Hornet.
Drew, your Monk on fire analogy was spot on. Night has gone from promising auteur to self-destructive oddity over the last few years. I’m not familiar enough with cinema to know if a director has sabotaged himself quite like this before. I thought The Happening was rock bottom. When Airbender was announced, I was dubious but felt that there was hope in the fact that he was adapting (popular) material. When that first teaser trailer came out, I actually got a little excited to see that Night was diving head first into big action spectacle. I knew he had lost it as a writer, but I still believed in him as a director. Now we know the ugly truth. I will forever think of Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and Signs as great films, but they were a moment in time he will never capture again. If this movie is an expensive flop, hopefully he’ll never be given the chance.
Silver Lining: The animated series is available on Netflix Instant Play.
I’ve been hearing that the Kyoshi warriors have been cut / aren’t in the film. Anyone able to confirm or deny this?
yes, they were cut. All you see is a statue of Kyoshi. Suki and her badass entourage are on the cutting room floor.
That jerkwad. >:-(
Weirdly, I’m not worried about Shyamalan even in light of this. There are endless opportunities for second acts in Hollywood. But he *will* need to go away long enough for us to miss him. More to the point, he needs to stop ramming the bus into the boulder and get out and walk for a while. Then maybe ten years from now, I could see him writing and directing a small, clever film, self-financing it, and bursting back into critical acclaim. But Night: GET OUT OF THE BUS!
I think it’s also interesting how M. Night always said the (white) casting of Aang was because Noah Forrest was SO good. Apparently he’s not. So the argument that they couldn’t find an Asian child who was a good actor with martial arts moves becomes even more pathetic.
Bummer to see your reaction. I was pulling for this a little because I feel like a good measure of Night bashing has a piling on quality to it and in some circles is partial retribution for his meteoric rise and the undeniable talent he has demonstrated in the past.
I also wonder if this movie is just going to be too Buddhist/East Indian for your typical American to swallow. I’m also registering that several people that have seen it slam it for being too earnest, when typically Hollywood throws any and all adaptations into their pop culture joke machines. I’ll take the former if given the choice most of the time.
I have a feeling if this was an import people might be slobbering all over it but with insiders Night has become a punching bag it seems, perhaps deservedly on some fronts, but as I said before it just feels over the top. Here you even pretty much slam the door on his entire career(!). Even if the movie is as bad as you say that seems a bit harsh no?
Fair warning appreciated though. Probably still going to catch it this weekend though had always planned to avoid any 3D. I’m boggled why the studios are still previewing all these movies in 3D given how (rightly so) at odds critics have been with the public’s apparent embrace of the ticket premiums.
No 3D for me unless it was MADE in 3D. Right now no one not named Cameron, Zemeckis, Spielberg or Jackson deserves the upcharge imo. Why they insist on degrading these images they spent millions to realize makes me shake my head.
Am I missing something here, Drew? I saw it in 2D and, although I didn’t love it, felt that it would be something that kids this summer will enjoy. It was no worse than Percy Jackson or the first two Harry Potter movies. Is it possible that your dissapointment regarding the adaptation, and your personal feelings toward M. Night have colored this unfairly? I guess it could just be that I liked a crappy movie, but it really didn’t seem that bad. I would go see “Book II” if they released it. Oh well, as always…keep it real.
I saw this recently and totally agree with a lot of what you said about the film feeling rushed.
Unfortunately, I think the adaptation from small to big screen has been viewed in entirely the wrong way by those involved.
I’m a big fan of the series, and I had huge hopes for the adaptation. But adapting a 20 part TV series into 100mins of footage on the big screen, surely they had to see that most of the story would have to be taken out and they would have to concentrate on bringing the mystical quality of the series to the screen in key scenes, rather than rushing through as much as they can fit into the required family film running time and missing any sort of audience connection with the story.
I agree that the lead performances are lacking any sort of brilliance, but I would be interested to see how much of the series Shyamalan actually adapted and how much of his desired film is on the floor of the editing room. Looking at how fast the film moves through scenes and plot points, especially in the opening 30mins, I think a 3.5hour long directorâ€™s cut would be availableâ€¦. But who would sit through that? Iâ€™m sure M. Night wouldâ€¦
All this said, I can see young kids, maybe 5-10year olds, actually digging the film, but maybe Iâ€™m not giving them enough credit. Drew, did you take your son to this?
And I donâ€™t agree about the 3D, I thought the conversion was up there with Alice in Wonderland.
‘The Golden Compass’ was a great film. The CGI was flawless and blended seamlessly with the world that was created (after all, it did win a surprise FU Oscar for Special Effects). I get so sick of people trashing that film. It’s the only movie I’ve ever turned around and watched a 2nd time at the theatre. I’ve turned several people onto the movie. Sorry you didn’t get it, Moriarty, but think twice before you bash it. It has many fans around the world…
what. The. Fuck.