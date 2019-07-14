Disney/Lucasfilm

Those who were lucky enough to attend the recent Star Wars Celebration in Chicago managed to catch a glimpse at some of the first footage of Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Apparently, it looked fantastic, and to the surprise of absolutely no one, that’s likely due to the alleged fact that Disney and Lucasfilm spent a lot of money on the show. How much, exactly? Think final season of Game of Thrones-amounts of money.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the average “cost for an episode” of The Mandalorian” came to around “$15 million, according to people familiar with the matter.” That’s about the same as what HBO agreed to spend on the final episodes of its hit fantasy series, which came to an end earlier this year. Then again, if that seems like a lot (which it totally is), then don’t forget that Amazon has already forked over a literal fortune in order to get the rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings novels for its upcoming five-season series adaptation.

Plus, this is Star Wars we’re talking about. Not only is creator George Lucas somewhat involved in Favreau and Dave Filoni’s live-action television show, but so too is a veritable who’s who of Hollywood talent — both in front of and behind the cameras. So, of course, they spent a lot of money on it!

