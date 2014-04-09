The Mars Volta and Flea have formed a supergroup and here’s their first song

Meet your newest rock “supergroup.”

Now-defunct prog-rockers The Mars Volta and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea surprised their respective fans on Wednesday by not only announcing the formation of a new joint collaboration entitled Antemasque but releasing the band's first track, a punk-styled ditty entitled “4AM”:

In addition to Flea – who played bass on The Mars Volta's debut album as well as trumpet on their 2005 follow-up “Frances the Mute” – Antemasque consists of Mars Volta frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala, guitarist Omar Alfredo Rodríguez-López and drummer Dave Elitch, who toured with the group from 2009-2010.

In addition to the song, you can check out rehearsal footage for “4AM” below, in which Flea takes a moment to show off his butterfly-adorned bass designed by renowned British artist Damien Hirst.

So is this a real thing? Flea himself doesn't seem convinced, with the musician tweeting earlier today:

Well, okay then. Maybe not so much? Stay tuned here and on the band's official Facebook page for more updates.

What do you think of “4AM”? Let us know by voting in the poll below.

