‘The Master’ gets a full trailer and poster

In tomorrow’s podcast Anne and I touch on the possibility of Paul Thomas Anderson’s “The Master” showing up at Venice, but we both secretly hope it goes to Telluride, too/instead. Because, yes, that’s where we’ll be, and like most cinephiles, we’re excited for Paul Thomas Anderson’s first film in five years.
The film will be coming along at an interesting time for Scientology (the “religion” sent up in some ways by the narrative with an L. Ron Hubbard-like character in Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Lancaster Dodd). Tales of subterfuge and escape acts have circled Katie Holmes’s divorce from Scientology golden boy Tom Cruise in recent weeks, drumming up more and more stories about the organization, some new, many old, all bizarre. But all of that will be backdrop to the film, which, to judge by the new full-length trailer (which comes after a couple of teases), presents Anderson in top form with some of the industry’s best actors giving it all they’ve got.
Joining Hoffman will be Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams and Laura Dern, among others. Speaking of which, it was recently confirmed to me that Phoenix is indeed the lead of the film while Hoffman’s work is more of a supporting thing. Either way I think both are in a pretty great position to get a lot of awards season love, but let’s not count our chickens just yet.
Check out the new trailer, courtesy of Yahoo! Movies, below. Also included is the first poster for the film, which I must say, I totally dig.
“The Master” opens in limited release on Friday, October 12.
I totally dig both of these. The whole campaign has been incredible so far actually.
Strangely enough, I’m most excited for Jonny Greenwood score of all things.
Since Greenwood’s scores are awesome, that is not strange at all.
Not strange at all. The bits of the score in the trailer sound fantastic. I hope he finally gets a nomination as well.
Wow. Not going to lie. Based on this, it looks spectacular and Phoenix looks like he gives the performance of his life. I hope it lives up to that.
This looks INSANELY AMAZING! I’m so glad Joaquin is back! It looks like he brought everything and I could not be more excited about that. I pray with everything that the whole movie is this excellent.
I’m already in love with this movie. This is such an immaculate thing to look at and listen to the line readings — I hope the Laura Dern character has decent screen time for a second Oscar nomination in Supporting. Adams of course will likely own the category this year by virtue of her fourth nomination in such a short time period and Havery’s heavy hand of encouragement.
I’m curious about the awards (specifically Academy) this will garner. I think it will be nominated for a ton of them, but I’m curious if the subject matter will cause a backlash against Scientologists in Hollywood and hurt the awards it may deserve.
Otherwise, I think it looks stunning. Absolutely stunning. Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the few filmmakers working right now whose work really matters and is making incredibly original pieces of art.
I have a feeling this will be the film of the year.
Great trailer. Definitely the movie I’m most looking forward to for the rest of the year (unless Malick or the Coen Brothers slip their new movies into 2012 at the last minute).
This looks like the height of auteur cinema. It looks so magnificently staged, shot and directed even from the trailer. I am excited. PTA is THE master.
“Speaking of which, it was recently confirmed to me that Phoenix is indeed the lead of the film while Hoffman’s work is more of a supporting thin”
wow…epic scoop there. surprised you didn’t put EXCLUSIVE in front of it
Sorry I don’t take a few teaser trailers at their word.
Yeah this is the confirmation. I always assumed it was gonna be PSH’s film.
I don’t understand the poster. Can someone explain the significance of the image?
I promise I’ll explain it after I see the film.
We know Phoenix has a severe drinking problem in the movie, I’m sure it’s in reference to that.
Very excited by this new trailer, but I do worry that it’s going to have more of what There Will Be Blood had: an extreme restraint that almost distances a person from the film. I loved TWBB, but I would have liked a film that I felt a little more… immersed… in, if that makes sense at all.
Joaquin Phoenix is gonna win Best Actor, it’s just really starting to look that way.