The Morning Read: Has Fox declared war on online script trading?

I guess based on the volume of e-mails and messages and conversations I’ve had about this in the last few days, it’s time to take a look at the lawsuit that 20th Century Fox is filing against the woman who was hosting the download page for screenplays. If you haven’t read about the lawsuit, you should start by reading the basics of the case.
The core truth here is simple, and it’s not one that the online community likes very much: no one has the right to distribute screenplays via an online archive. Not legally. One of the reasons I think people assume I’ll pick up the charge on this one is because of my history reviewing scripts for Ain’t It Cool, and David Poland was quick as always to bring my name up when writing about this issue, claiming once again that discussing something is the same as publishing that something. He calls it a semantics issue. I call him a donkey-headed moron because that distinction is a significant one. I knew from day one that you cannot and must not provide actual links to download screenplays, and especially not for in-development work. You can discuss something all day every day, and it’s not legally actionable, no matter what someone thinks of it. But distributing the actual material? The reason Fox is lawsuit-happy right now is because of the leak of the script for “Deadpool,” which they are actively working to get onscreen. The lawsuit may list the rest of the Fox scripts that were on the site of PJ McIlvaine, but it’s “Deadpool” that made this lawsuit happen.
McIlvaine is not the kingpin of all online script trading. Until all this began, I’d never heard of her, and it’s silly for her to be the line in the sand that Fox draws. But, having said that, I think she’s legally got no ground to stand on. It is one thing for people to privately, quietly trade and collect scripts, and that’s a practice Fox is never going to be able to curtail, no matter what lawsuits they file. It is another thing entirely making those scripts available to the public in an archive. Doesn’t matter where else they’re available. Doesn’t matter if they’re for “educational purposes.” The legal grey language that script sites hide behind is convenient, but it’s also wafer-thin. In the end, the rights-holders are the only ones who hold any real rights to that material, and as much as people would love for me to come down on McIlvaine’s side on this one… I can’t.
I don’t think will make it to court. I don’t think it will become the precedent-defining case that much of the Internet is treating it as. But I do think you’re going to start seeing companies like Fox defend their rights online even more vigorously, and it’s because people keep testing the limits of copyright. Someone’s going to be the one who is made an example of, and if it’s McIlvaine, she just had the dumb luck to be the one they picked. She’s certainly not unique online, and there are plenty of script trading sites still up and running. It would make more sense if Fox targeted the people actually selling their scripts illegally, but asking litigation in Hollywood to make moral sense is pointless.
At the bottom of the article today, you’ll see an embed for the new Motion/Captured Podcast, which is also available now on iTunes. This was recorded for Thanksgiving, and it’s by far the most casual, off-the-cuff podcast so far. I’m not sure it’s the most informative one I’ve ever done, but if you want to hear what happens when my old friend Scott Swan decides to break me in the middle of recording, you’ll hear it. He stopped me cold, helpless with laughter, and I left all of that in. I’ve got some ideas for how to improve the podcast that should start being part of the show in the next episode, so keep checking them out.
That article on Kanazawa is the only thing I’ve ever heard or read on the subject, so I’m not one to go on too much about it, and clearly he’s clutching at straws there, but a lot of what he says makes an ‘uncomfortable to admit’ kind of sense. I really like it when people break the mould and think in different ways, just have to be careful not to get trapped in that way of thinking on every subject or you might be causing some purely outlandish crap.
Sounds alot like the ‘outside the box’ thinking of Levitt & Dubner’s Freakonomics.
What’s the difference between individuals trading scripts and people putting them on filesharing sites? They’re both distributing copyrighted materiel.
The difference is whether they are distributing a copy of the material (“Copyright” is literally the right to make a copy.) Filesharing sites distribute digital copies of scripts and therefore are infringing copyrights. However, people who trade original scripts are not making copies.
This is of course assuming that people physically trade scripts are actually moving a single script from person to person and not actually making a copy. It is still distributing copyrighted materiel between two people. I don’t think it’s fair to call foul on people putting a script on a filesharing site when it’s simply the digital equivalent of script trading.
Scott Swan is great. I like having him online.
I’m 100% with Fox on this one. Claiming educational purposes is nonsense, even public school teachers are only aloud to copy and distribute small samples of a completed work for “Educational Purposes”.
try using … allowed ….
I don’t know, Drew. Did you make some money reviewing scripts in the past? How did you get those scripts? Did you take the risks to get them, or did somebody else?
This is an interesting discussion. One point people make is, well, she broke the law. Sure, she did. But, man. It’s a good thing the law doesn’t also let cops destroy your car when you speed.
Do you folks think the law is always right? Do you think authorities should have the power to destroy you? Perhaps the laws need tweaking. I think it would be nice if corporations were required by law to ask nicely before they set out to destroy lives. Perhaps there are less brutal ways to enforce copyright.
It’s a good thing copyright violations aren’t punishable by death. Because, besides a dead PJ, we’d have folks saying, “I’m with Fox 100%!”
There’s another on-going script-trading lawsuit filed six months prior to Fox vs McIlvaine. But this one wasn’t launched by a studio; it resulted from infighting between the script traders themselves. Briefly, the owners of a private script-sharing site kicked out one of their members who happened to be a lawyer. So of course the lawyer sued them for 5 million bucks. More here, including all court documents: [sites.google.com]
The guy who is asking for the 5 million should be disbarred.