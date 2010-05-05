The Morning Read: Robert Rodriguez and Danny Trejo celebrate Cinco De Mayo ‘Machete’ style

Welcome to The Morning Read.
Over the weekend, it started to sink in. I am turning 40 this month. There’s no way to spin that to feel like I’m young anymore. That is a number that used to make my skin crawl when I was young. I used to joke about making a pact with another friend with a birthday the same month that we would go on vacation and end things in a blaze of murder/suicide glory rather than face life after 40. Now, as someone with kids and a career that’s nothing like what I expected or attempted, I am in such a different headspace that I can hardly believe that younger version of me was actually me.
It’s made me nostalgic for the great movie going experiences I’ve had in my life so far and it’s made me reflect on all the intriguing twists and turns that got me to this particular point. I consider the great movies in my life to be milestones by which I can trace my own development as a person. I know where I was and who I was when I saw things for the first time, and one of the reasons I revisit certain films is because I know I’ll be different when I get back to them, and that difference is worth observing. When I was 19, I saw “Lawrence Of Arabia” in the theater for the first time, and it blew my mind. On May 30, the Aero theater is showing “Lawrence” in 70MM, and I think I’m going to see how many friends I can round up to join me for that screening. It’s my favorite film, and it seems like a wonderful way to celebrate what is frankly a difficult birthday for me to internalize.
In the meantime, enough mopery… let’s see what’s going on out there…
A few months ago, I included a link in The Morning Read to a creeeeeepy little website called “Have You Ever Seen This Man?” Well, it looks like Sam Raimi’s Ghost House productions has optioned the website’s film rights, and Bryan “The Strangers” Bertino is going to make a movie based on it. There’s something simple and iconic about the idea, and I’m really curious to see what Bertino makes of it. Good opportunity, and I hope he takes full advantage of the possibilities.
Probably the single greatest piece of footage out there today is the amazing Arizona response trailer that Robert Rodriguez and Danny Trejo released for “Machete,” just in time for Cinco De Mayo:
Love it. And I am ashamed of Arizona in a way that I can barely articulate. Nice to see someone have fun with a truly grotesque situation.
I’m not terribly interested in Rachel Weisz making that Jackie Kennedy movie, although I’m willing to be proven wrong if I love the final result. For now, though, I’d be way more curious to see this thing she’s trying to make with Karyn Kusama. Sounds delightfully freaky.
If you can read this story without being deeply moved, you and I have different empathy thresholds. I think this is an amazing story, and I hope it was as magic for the kid in the story as it seemed to be from reading about it.
And speaking of superheroes and inspirational, heart-warming stories:
That Joker is insane. He looks just like Cesar Romero. In general, the design on that parody is preposterously well-done. Warner and Fox have to get a headache looking at how close that is to the ’60s TV show. I’m not sure how, even with parody laws, they get away with that, but for a whole bunch of guys who entered puberty watching Yvonne De Carlo in a Batgirl outfit or Julie Newmar or Eartha Kitt or Lee Meriweather dressed up as Catwoman, that is going to be a DVD worth ruining.
There’s a fine line between parody and copyright infringement, but at least with movies or TV shows, there are legal remedies if you feel you’ve been ripped off. Stand-up comics don’t have any sort of built-in protection, and as a result, it’s easy to steal from comedians. I’m glad to see that it’s harder to get away with it clean, though, in the age of the Internet. Patton Oswalt was alerted to the work of a guy named Nick Madison and after watching some YouTube footage that must have been positively skin-crawling, Patton called the guy out in public. The amazing thing is how Madison then actually made things worse by offering up a mealy-mouthed half-hearted “appology” to Patton, which led to another public shaming. Hey, Nick Madison… shut up while you still can, dude. Ugly. Ugly. Ugly.
Here’s a great Glenn Kenny piece about slasher movies, and it’s nice work covering familiar ground.
This is a great trailer for a great movie…
… and I look forward to writing more about the film soon. It’s something else, rattling around inside of me since I saw it at Sundance this January.
I wouldn’t get too worked up about the additional photography for “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World”. These aren’t reshoots… they’re just punch-ups, a few little odds and ends that Edgar Wright can use to punctuate his film a little more. I think all films should have additional days of photography built in after editing. They can’t all afford it, but there are few filmmakers who wouldn’t welcome the chance to go back and pick up a few more little things that really add the flavor to the finished film. Edgar explains this overblown non-story over on CHUD today.
Let’s all calm down a little and enjoy a wee bit of poetry courtesy of the great Bill Murray:
Good lord, I love that guy.
I didn’t care much for Samuel Bayer’s remake of “A Nightmare On Elm Street,” but I didn’t really have an animosity towards the film or the filmmaker until I read a quote of his from a “Fangoria” interview. Any director who starts the conversation with “… some of these fans on the web should just get up, stretch, breathe, go outside and get some fresh air, maybe get a girlfriend and just get a life. They should see the movie and make up their own minds.” How incredibly defensive filmmakers get when they make movies that fans reject. Remember… it’s never because you made a bad movie or missed the point of what you were remaking. No… it’s because the people who criticize your work don’t get enough sex. Right.
Since publishing the story about the “Super 8” trailer yesterday, I’m hearing all sorts of crazy things about what it might actually be. So far, I’ve been careful to say that I don’t know what the trailer actually is… only when we’ll see it. I mentioned that I’d heard a few sources claim it was a “Cloverfield” sequel, but I wasn’t comfortable claiming that as fact. It didn’t feel right to me. The Vulture claimed yesterday that they were 100% sure it was “Cloverfield”-related, and then after seeing JJ in public last night, they’re now printing his denial of that. Either way, we’ll see the trailer tomorrow night, and I’m dying to lay eyes on it and start this next round of games with Abrams leading up to the film’s production and release. In the meantime, I’m flabbergasted that anyone would want to spoil the end of “Lost” for themselves or for readers this close to the airdate. Even so, call sheets and script pages seem to be turning up in various places, and I can’t recommend clicking those links, but I also know some of you won’t be able to resist. I would rather play the “what do you think is going to happen” game for a few more weeks. I hope Stephen Totillo’s not proven right here, and that there’s something more to what’s coming than just a boss battle. We’ll see, though.
RT @mintzplasse Don’t believe what you are hearing about ‘Kick-Ass 2,’ guys. It is not confirmed, but I will love to do it when the time is right!
This is why game reviews are not my primary purpose in life.
Although, speaking of game reviews, I have another reason for XBox envy, it seems.
Some retirements make you sad. Others make you laugh profusely.
Mark Lisanti’s brain doesn’t work like other people’s brains. And thank God for that. Here’s proof.
… must not… make… lazy jokes… or take… cheap obvious shots… must… not…
I like this trailer a lot…
… but that premise has mold on it. Really? A hitman on his last job? That’s been a cliche since well before I was born. I trust Corbijn and Clooney, but I’m amazed that’s the actual synopsis of a real movie in the year 2010.
This is flat-out remarkable.
And finally, a question: do you agree with Roger Ebert? I haven’t been in sync with him on much lately, but we may find some common ground on this one. I think there are a lot of great voices out there right now, and one of the greatest things about Roger has always been his willingness to support and promote other writers. It’s generous, and it’s vital if we’re going to continue to have a strong and vital community of film criticism.
The Morning Read appears here every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Except when it doesn’t.
Can’t get enough of Motion/Captured? Don’t miss a post with daily HitFix Blog Alerts. Sign up now.
Don’t miss out. Add Motion/Captured to your iGoogle, My Yahoo or My MSN experience by clicking here.
Not part of the HitFix Nation yet? Take 90 seconds and sign up today.
You can e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com or follow me on Twitter, where I’m DrewAtHitFix.
…but wasn’t it BRAZIL that was your favorite film?
“Love it. And I am ashamed of Arizona in a way that I can barely articulate. Nice to see someone have fun with a truly grotesque situation.”
Grotesque? Really? Nice job Drew, jumping onto that uber-left, minority-pandering bandwagon.
Being hispanic myself…a first generation American living in Arizona whose parents who came to this country the legal way, I see nothing wrong with the way this law is written and how it plans to be enforced…anyone who states otherwise isn’t truly aware of the nature of the law, or is just being intentionally obtuse based on their ethnic background or political disposition.
This law is no different than being asked for ID when you are pulled over for speeding or violation X, nor is it any different than any existing law where racial profiling “could” come into play, but one in which police are trained to avoid such actions.
Added to which, being in this country without permission has been illegal under federal law for quite some time. The term “illegal” is used for a reason.
There is a well supported reason why 70% of Arizonans approve of this course of action, and it isn’t because we’re all Nazis.
Ahem. Sorry for all that non-film discussion, but you brought it up, so it seemed fair game. That being said, Machete will be awesome.
Drew,
I have to ask, because I HATE when politics come up in these kinds of things, but have you actually READ the Arizona Law?
And if you have, do you actually realize that all it does is enable the cops to actually enforce the federal law that the Bush and Obama Administrations refuse to enforce?
Come on man, don’t be like that hyperbolic idiot Seth MacFarlane, I always pegged you as much smarter than that.
And if it’s the whole “profiling” thing that’s got you upset, let me let you in on a secret… “profiling” is actually a good thing in 99% of all cases.
It keeps terrorists off of planes if used correctly.
It catches serial killers (who are mostly white males, BTW).
And it will send illegals out of the country.
Here’s the thing I don’t get why the reactionaries don’t get: illegals HURT the people trying to come here LEGALLY.
Not only are they a drain on our public services and our tax bases, but because they’re here, they’re keeping people who are trying to OBEY THE LAW from getting work visas, student visas, and green cards.
I’m all for as many people coming into this country to add their distinctive cultural heritage to my own and make a better America.
As long as they do it LEGALLY. Why is that so hard for some people to understand?
And Cochise is correct.
All it does is allow cops to check their identification.
It’s not Nazi Germany as that great idiot Seth MacFarlane says.
When YOU get pulled over for a speeding ticket, what does the cop ask you for? Your ID, right?
Seriously, stop being an emotional reactionary. Read the law. Understand the situation. It’s not about human rights. This isn’t gay marriage.
It’s about helping the people who are trying to come into our country LEGALLY. It’s about stemming the drug trafficking, which is for the good of all. It’s about protecting the American citizens, born or naturalized, as well as our guest workers and students.
Adam Carrola’s take on this situation, as with most political situations, is on the money. Why? Because he’s as close as you can get to being a Libertarian in Hollyweird.
Seriously, please don’t tread on Seth MacFarlane’s Idiot Hyperbole Territory anymore.
Like I said, you’re better than that.
Do I agree with Ebert’s piece?
“Don’t train for a career–train for a life.”
You’ll be hard pressed to find a wiser advice. So, yes, I do agree with Mr. Ebert. At least this time. ;-)
A big year for birthdays. Eastwood and Hackman turn 80, Chuck Norris turns 70, Van Damme hits 50 and McWeeny hits 40!!
I do agree with Ebert to the extent that there have has never been more access to quality film discussion. The yang to that ying is that there has also never been so much of the bad and self serving variety either. The other twist is how “coverage” is now part of the production process in some cases, sometimes justly but other times calculatingly and cynically.
A certain perspective on moviegoing (and acceptable style) appears to be a casualty in all of this from my perspective but it’s hard to argue with Ebert’s overall point.
Hispanic illegal immigrants exemplify the American spirit. I WANT anyone who can survive the trek across the border, urged on by the hope for a better life, to be a part of the US. They’ve done more to embrace this contry than most of us — could YOU bear that same journey? People toss around “illegal” like they’re a band of rapists… yes, their immigration is against the law, but they’re not in the same class as someone who knocks over a convenience store. They just want to do right by themselves and their families. The cold unwillingness to understand that keeps proponents of the law on the wrong side. This law is the worst kind, completely undefined, it leaves law enforcement to interpret it as they please. It can’t define what an illegal immigrant looks like. If it did, it would have to reveal itself. You are America’s disgrace, Arizona.
Crost…your comments betray you at every turn. Does illegally crossing into the United States TRULY exemplify the American spirit, or does a young Mexican couple, legally entering, learning to speak the language, getting their education and becoming citizens more exemplify the American spirit?
I dunno about you, but the latter one sure sounds more like it to me. Of course, perhaps I am biased because the young couple I’m describing are my parents.
My parents worked for their citizenship, they saved their money and went through the proper procedures to arrive here legally. Once here, they skimped and scraped for their education, they studied and took the citizenship test and passed, they started their careers (as a architect and a banker, respectively) and started an “American” family. They wanted a better life too, so they came to America….LEGALLY.
They worked for a decade and a half to accomplish all this…little did they know they could have just spent a few days trudging across the desert (or hired a Coyote), worked under the table and hid from La Migra until finally they dropped out a few kids that the American government would be legally obligated to educate and to provide health care for. Better yet, they would even be commended for their patriotism by folks like you.
Thank you for enlightening all of us hispanic Arizonans whose families did their immigrating legally. I’m going to call my parents right now to inform them that they wasted all that time doing things the right way. I’m sure they’ll see the light.
Your comment about the law itself once again shows that you are completely and utterly unaware of the way the law is written. The law does not leave things open to be interpreted as “they please”. It essentially gives police the right to inquire about immigration status if a person has been stopped for some other legitimate reason.
This inquiry is as simple as…”can I see some ID?”. The same thing they ask any of us when we’re pulled over because of a broken taillight or when we walk into a courthouse. How your brain makes the leap from how this law is written to treating illegals like “a band of rapists” is utterly incomprehensible to me.
Of course, I am an Arizonan…part of America’s “shame” and my parents entered the U.S. legally and became citizens, so by your standard my family is hardly as patriotic as your average illegal immigrant crossing the desert…so coming from a family like that, maybe I’m just not “American” enough to understand your point of view.
OK, so pulling over an “illegal-looking” person to check his or her papers is fair game. But having to stay connected to the internet while you’re playing a video game, to ensure you didn’t pirate it, is bullshit. I just want to make sure we’re all on the same page.
Interesting stuff as usual, is there a link missing though? “This is flat-out remarkable.” just below The American trailer has no colour-o-text.
Yvonne Craig was Batgirl, not Yvonne De Carlo. De Carlo was Lily Munster.
Just to point out: The Arizona law specifically states that a cop must have first come into lawful contact with a person (perhaps through a traffic stop) and that person cannot be the victim or witness of a crime they’re investigating. Then, as long as it doesn’t interfere with their investigation, if they have “reasonable suspicion”–a common legal term which is the standard for further investigating almost any crime–that the person(s) may be in the country illegally, they are authorized/obligated to check their immigrant status with federal immigration services. Their suspicion specifically CANNOT be based on race or skin color, and if the person under suspicion offers them a valid driver’s license or other official identification, that person is then automatically considered a legal citizen/immigrant and the cop must stop investigating him.
Considering all these safeguards, what the heck is wrong with this law? If you’re legal, you just show ID and go on your way. If you’re not, they check to make sure, and then they’re authorized to arrest you for breaking the law. Shouldn’t that be what happens anyway??