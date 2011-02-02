The Muppets are joining Cee Lo performing at the Grammys

02.02.11 8 years ago

Cee Lo”s famous “Fuck You” – er, “Forget You” — is already bouncy enough. Now, add some Muppets and Gwyneth Paltrow, and you”ve got yourself a carnival.

The Gnarls Barkley singer is being joined by Academy Award winner and “Country Strong” singer for a special presentation with Jim Henson”s famous puppets, who have a new film coming out later this year.

Drake and Rihanna – who have collaborated on her single “What”s My Name” – will also be taking the stage together. They join previously announce performers like Justin Bieber with Ush and Jaden smith; B.o.B. with Bruno Mars and Janelle Monae; Lady Gaga, Green Day and Eminem.

The first round of award and segment presenters have also been announced.
Dierks Bentley, Norah Jones, Selena Gomez, LL COOL J, Nicki Minaj and Blake Shelton will be at the podium to help the 53rd annual ceremony along.

The Grammy Awards are set to air live on Feb. 13 starting at 8 p.m. EST on CBS, broadcasting from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

