‘The Muppets’ tribute set with My Morning Jacket, Weezer and Hayley Williams

#The Muppets #Weezer
06.25.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

The awesomeness of “The Muppets” movie just keeps growing. Though the movie doesn”t open until Nov. 23, Disney will release “Muppets: The Green Album” (get it? ) on Aug. 23.

Among the primarily alt rock artists covering classic Muppets tunes, according to Pitchfork,  are My Morning Jacket (“Our World”),  Sondre Lerche (“Mr. Bassman”), Weezer and Paramore”s Hayley Williams (“Rainbow Connection”) and The Fray (Mahna Mahna”).

Hitfix has already posted too many amazing stories about the Muppets movie to link to all of them here, but here are two great pieces from the set here and here by Greg Ellwood.  In addition to this tribute album, the movie will have its own soundtrack with Muppet classics and new tracks from James Bobin and Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie.

Muppets: The Green Album Tracklist:â€¨

1. OK Go – Muppet Show Theme

â€¨2. Weezer and Paramore”s Hayley Williams – Rainbow Connection

â€¨3. The Fray – Mahna Mahna

â€¨4. Alkaline Trio – Moving Right Alongâ€¨

5. My Morning Jacket – Our World

â€¨6. Amy Lee – Halfway Down the Stairsâ€¨

7. Sondre Lerche – Mr. Bassman

â€¨8. The Airborne Toxic Event – Wishing Songâ€¨

9. Atreyu”s Brandon Saller and Good Charlotte”s Billy Martin – Night Lifeâ€¨

10. Andrew Bird – Bein” Greenâ€¨

11. Matt Nathanson – I Hope That Something Better Comes Along

â€¨12. Rachael Yamagata – I”m Going to Go Back There Someday

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Muppets#Weezer
TAGSAkaline TrioAmy Leeandrew birdAtreyuGREEN ALBUMHAYLEY WILLIAMSmatt nathansonmy morning jacketok goParamorerachael yamagataSondre LerchesoundtrackThe Airborne Toxic Eventthe fraythe muppetsWEEZER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP