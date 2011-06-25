‘The Muppets’ tribute set with My Morning Jacket, Weezer and Hayley Williams

The awesomeness of “The Muppets” movie just keeps growing. Though the movie doesn”t open until Nov. 23, Disney will release “Muppets: The Green Album” (get it? ) on Aug. 23.

Among the primarily alt rock artists covering classic Muppets tunes, according to Pitchfork, are My Morning Jacket (“Our World”), Sondre Lerche (“Mr. Bassman”), Weezer and Paramore”s Hayley Williams (“Rainbow Connection”) and The Fray (Mahna Mahna”).

Hitfix has already posted too many amazing stories about the Muppets movie to link to all of them here, but here are two great pieces from the set here and here by Greg Ellwood. In addition to this tribute album, the movie will have its own soundtrack with Muppet classics and new tracks from James Bobin and Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie.

Muppets: The Green Album Tracklist:â€¨

1. OK Go – Muppet Show Theme

â€¨2. Weezer and Paramore”s Hayley Williams – Rainbow Connection

â€¨3. The Fray – Mahna Mahna

â€¨4. Alkaline Trio – Moving Right Alongâ€¨

5. My Morning Jacket – Our World

â€¨6. Amy Lee – Halfway Down the Stairsâ€¨

7. Sondre Lerche – Mr. Bassman

â€¨8. The Airborne Toxic Event – Wishing Songâ€¨

9. Atreyu”s Brandon Saller and Good Charlotte”s Billy Martin – Night Lifeâ€¨

10. Andrew Bird – Bein” Greenâ€¨

11. Matt Nathanson – I Hope That Something Better Comes Along

â€¨12. Rachael Yamagata – I”m Going to Go Back There Someday