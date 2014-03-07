The Muppets spoof Bond, ‘Face/Off,’ ‘Tinker Tailor’ in new ‘Most Wanted’ posters

03.07.14 4 years ago

Close your eyes for a moment and imagine Miss Piggy asking Kermit, “You want to take his face…off?” While that may not actually happen in the upcoming “The Muppets Most Wanted,” a set of four new posters (via Bleeding Cool) find the frog, the pig, and Kermit's evil doppelganger Constantine spoofing two 007 films, plus the Cage/Travolta action classic “Face/Off” and the recent John LeCarre adaptation “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.” “The Muppets Most Wanted” opens March 21. Humans such as Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell, and Tina Fey also star in the sequel.

Check out the posters here

