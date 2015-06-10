‘The Muppets,’ ‘Wicked City’ lead ABC’s Fall 2015 premiere plans

Like CBS the day before, ABC announced its Fall 2015 premiere dates on Wednesday (June 10) morning, putting most of its launches in the traditional post-Emmys Premiere Week starting on Monday, September 21.

Perhaps the most interesting detail in ABC's premieres announcement was the the official fate of the Tuesday 10 p.m. time period, which became vacated when ABC announced that it was pushing “Quantico” to Sunday and holding “Of Kings and Prophets” for midseason. That slot will now be filled by “Beyond the Tank” to start the fall and then the formerly midseason drama “Wicked City” beginning in late October.

ABC's official roll-out will begin on Friday, September 11 with the premiere of “20/20,” though you can decide if that really counts and a full roll-out.

The following Monday, on September 14, “Dancing with the Stars” will have its two-hour premiere in its ordinary space, with “Castle” premiering the following week as premieres begin in earnest.

Perhaps ABC's most anticipated new show, “The Muppets” will premiere on Tuesday, September 22, followed by “Fresh Off the Boat” and a two-hour “Dancing with the Stars” results show. “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Beyond the Tank” will both premiere the following week on September 29 and “Wicked City” will step into the troubled Tuesday 10 p.m. slot on October 27.

ABC's Wednesday is unchanged from last season and “The Middle,” “The Goldbergs,” “Modern Family,” “Black-ish” and “Nashville” will all premiere on Wednesday, September 23.

Also unchanged from last fall, ABC's Shonda Rhimes Thursday — “Grey's Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How To Get Away With Murder” — will premiere on September 24.

Friday, September 25 will be premiere night for “Last Man Standing” and “Shark Tank,” but 8:30 comedy “Dr. Ken” will launch on October 2.

Finally, ABC's Sunday drama “Once Upon a Time,” “Blood & Oil” and “Quantico” will all debut on September 27, with “America's Funniest Home Videos” joining the mix two weeks later on October 11.

Here's the list, if you prefer a list:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 11

10:00-11:00 p.m. “20/20”



MONDAY, SEPT. 14

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”



MONDAY, SEPT. 21

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Castle”



TUESDAY, SEPT. 22

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Muppets”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Fresh Off the Boat”

9:00-11:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars: The Results”



WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Middle”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Modern Family”

9:30-10:00 p.m. “black-ish”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Nashville”



THURSDAY, SEPT. 24

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Grey”s Anatomy”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Scandal”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder”



FRIDAY, SEPT. 25

8:00-8:30 p.m. “Last Man Standing”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”



SUNDAY, SEPT. 27

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Once Upon a Time”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Blood & Oil”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Quantico”



TUESDAY, SEPT. 29

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Beyond the Tank”