‘The Musketeers’ stand all for one and one for all in first image from BBC series

04.26.13 5 years ago
The Three Musketeers are swashbuckling for justice once again, this time on the small screen.

BBC America will premiere the all-new series “The Musketeers” in 2014, and they’ve just released the very first look at the famed trio and their pal D”Artagnan (above).

Yepm they look like Musketeers alright. The series appears to be a faithful take on Alexandre Dumas’ original stories, taking place in 17th century Paris, where King Louis XIII”s personal bodyguards, Athos, Aramis and Porthos stand for social justice, while indulging in their legendary pursuit of thrills and romance.

Luke Pasqualino (“Skins”) will star as D”Artagnan alongside Musketeers Tom Burke (“Great Expectations”) as Athos, Santiago Cabrera (“Heroes”) as Aramis and Howard Charles (Royal Shakespeare Company) as Porthos. 

Adrian Hodges created the series produced by BBC Drama Productions for BBC One, and co-produced by BBC America and BBC WorldWide.

No premiere date has yet been set.

