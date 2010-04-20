The mysterious case of the missing ‘Jonah Hex’

In two months, Warner Bros. will release “Jonah Hex” starring Oscar nominee Josh Brolin as DC Comic’s notorious gunslinger, Megan “don’t hate me because I’m beautiful” Fox as his love interest Leila, John Malkovich as the villainous Turnbull and an intriguing cast that includes Will Arnett, Michael Fassbender and Michael Shannon. If that’s a surprise, don’t be embarrassed, there hasn’t been a lot out there to let you know about it.

Last July, Warner Bros. showed an extended clip real from “Hex,” which had just finished production, to the Comic-Con faithful. The packaged didn’t blow anyone away, but it didn’t bomb either. It looked like a fun adventure in the Old West with Brolin chewing up scenery as expected. The studio released a slick teaser poster and that was that. Like, that was that. In the months since, Warner Bros. has released a single publicity still and not one trailer — let alone a teaser trailer. And, yes, the movie is currently scheduled to open on June 18 against expected blockbuster “Toy Story 3.” That’s not just unheard of for a release with this pedigree, it’s eyebrow raising.

Now, granted, the Warner Bros.’ marketing department has been a wee bit busy. “Clash of the Titans” opened just last month, they’ve got “The Losers” this week, “Nightmare on Elm Street” next week, “Sex and the City 2” at the end of May and Christopher Nolan’s “Inception” in July. But is there something about “Hex” they’re subtly trying to tell us? Word is a new trailer will appear in front of “Nightmare” next week, but “late” is an understatement.

In the meantime, Warner Bros. released this new still from “Hex” which appeared in EW’s Summer Preview issue.

“Jonah Hex” is currently scheduled to open nationwide on June 18.