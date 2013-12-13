‘The Naked Gun’ to rise again with ‘Hangover’ star Ed Helms

Paramount will reboot “The Naked Gun” comedy series, with an eye on “Hangover” and “The Office” star Ed Helms to the lead role of Lt. Frank Drebin, originally played by Leslie Nielsen.
Writers Thomas Lennon and R. Ben Garant (“Night at the Museum”) are handling script duties, according to Variety.
Created by “Airplane!” vets Jim Abrahams, David Zucker and Jerry Zucker, “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” was released in 1988, with “The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear” and “Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult” following in 1991 and 1994, respectively. The films were based on the 1982 ABC cult comedy “Police Squad!,” which lasted just six episodes.
The three films earned some $275 million in the U.S., and also starred Priscilla Presley, George Kennedy and a pre-murder trial O.J. Simpson.
Details about the reboot are scarce, but Paramount is doubtlessly hoping to turn the property into another series of films.
Helms was recently seen in the comedy hits “The Hangover Part III” and “We”re the Millers,” and will soon be seen in “Stretch” alongside Chris Pine and Patrick Wilson and in “Horrible Bosses 2.” He’ll first be seen opposite Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler in the comedy “They Came Together,” which will premiere at Sundance in January.
When I was in High School I made a script about 20 pages long, never finished called Naked Gun Negative 1, I think a prequel would be better anyway.
Doing NAKED GUN without Leslie Nielsen is a bad idea already, but if you’re going to do it, it can’t get a straight-up comedian like Ed Helms. You have to get an actor who seems like they could be a cliched TV/movie tough-guy cop, but who still has the appropriate deadpan comedy chops.
My suggestion (if this has to be made) would be Christopher Meloni, but what do I know?
My vote is Jon Hamm. Very underrated comic.
I think I’m gonna be sick. Why? Have they no shame?