The National expanding ‘High Violet’ with bonus disc of material

Fans who can’t get enough of The National’s “High Violet” will be pleased come Nov. 22, when the Brooklyn-based rock act releases an expanded edition of the 2010 set.

The deluxe version includes a bonus disc with two unreleased tracks, “You Were a Kindness” and “Wake Up Your Saints.” There’s also three live versions of “High Violet” songs, an alternate version of “Terrible Love” and B-sides “Walk Off” and “Sin-Eaters.”

A 7″ single will also be out on Nov. 22, with that new “Terrible Love” and “You Were a Kindness.”

The new edition will be out on digital as well as the limited edition double-disc.

In other National news, the band “opened” for Barack Obama last night in Madison, Wis., as part of the president’s Moving America Forward roving rallies. Ben Harper was originally scheduled for it. We don’t know what happened there.

The band is still on the road — as always — in support of the 4AD effort, stopping off in Kansas City tonight. Check out complete dates here. http://bit.ly/bS2Wum

Here is the tracklist to the “High Violet” expanded edition:

1. Terrible Love (alternate version)

2. Wake Up Your Saints

3. You Were A Kindness

4. Walk Off

5. Sin-Eaters

6. Bloodbuzz Ohio (live on KCMP)

7. Anyone”s Ghost (live at BAM)

8. England (live at BAM)