Sad Sailors Your Mouth: The National sings the ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Thanksgiving song

#Bob's Burgers
11.29.13 5 years ago

If you spent the week singing the words “Sailors in your mouth” like I did, then you may be pleased to know there is a proper indie rock version of the new cult classic.

The “Bob’s Burger’s” newest Thanksgiving episode yielded another inspired Linda moment, as she and sister Gayle plunged deep into the topic of gravy for a new turkey day anthem. Brooklyn rockers The National showed back up for the holiday this year, in the animated form of your favorite pan-made condiment, for the “Bob’s Buskers” series, only to slide down Bob’s gullet.

If you’ll remember, The National also did a different “Thanksgiving Song” last year, which you can hear below. Show writer Scott Jacobson also helmed The National”s video for “Conversation 16″ from the group’s 2010 album “High Violet.” You’ll see the voice behind “Bob’s” Louise, Kristen Schaal, in that.

